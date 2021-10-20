RSG, Others Synergise To Add Value To Education

The Rivers State Government has said it would continue to identify with organisations that support government’s efforts in improving the education sector in the state.

Acting Chairman of the Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board, Ade Wisdom said this during the commissioning of four-room toilet facility and wash hand basins donated by the Rotary Club of Rumuomasi to the Community Senior Secondary School, Rumuomasi.

Wisdom said the toilet facility has added value to the education sector in the state.

“We appreciate what Rotary International is doing. Of course, Rotary over the years is known to be involved in activities/projects that have added meaning to the lives of people, especially the down trodden. What Rotary has done here will greatly compliment what government is doing. Anything that adds value to education will be appreciated, we want to assure you that this facility will be used well and sustained it,” he said.

On his part, the District 9141 Governor of Rotary International, Andy Uwejinya, represented by the District Assistant Governor Zone One, Blessing Timothy said the donation of the toilet facility has ended years of open defecation in the school.

In his remarks, President of the Rotary Club of Rumuomasi, Ofonmbuk Dicksen-Usen said the gesture was in commemoration of the World Hand Wash Day and to fulfill the Rotary area of focus WASH project for host communities.

“Upon our charter on the 9th of July, 2021, the club at its maiden meeting, set out to embark on a project that will further announce her birth into Rotary International and the community of Rumuomasi in particular. This search did not take long, as our venture to this school, and we were acquainted with the rather worrisome challenges facing the school. The problems were lack of classrooms, poor security, lack of office for the principal and other school officers, absence of toilets thereby leading to the over 1,500 students defecating recklessly within the school premises”, he said.

Charter President of the Rotary Club of Rumuomasi, Deacon Ofonmbuk Dicksen-Usen said the facility would improve the hygiene situation in the school.

“As we hand over this facility to the school authority, with cleaning materials and accessories, we hope that it will go a long way to aid the teachers and students towards improvement of the hygiene situation in the school while also preserving our environment and enhancing academic excellence amongst the students, as a result of their learning in a conducive environment.

“We sincerely appreciate our District Governor, Rtn Andy Uwejeyan, and our Assistant Governor – Rtn Blessing Michael, for her encouragement.

“We are also grateful to our Club Advisor, AG Rtn Ibiminna Amachree for her guidance. Not forgetting the Rivers State Senior Secondary School Board for permitting us to embark on this project in the school and Eze Raymond Chinda – for the protection he accorded us throughout the period of the construction”, Dicksen-Usen said.

It would be recalled that the facility has four-room toilets (water system) divided equally into two sections, for boys and girls.

Each section of the toilets also has two wash hand basins, with the floors and walls finished with ceramic tiles.

There is lighting points to illuminate the toilets, while adequate provisions have been made for ventilation.

The facility also has a constructed standard septic/soak-away pit.