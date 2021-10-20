NCC Warns Against Linking NIN To Another Subscriber’s SIM

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that the currency in circulation (CIC) rose by N58.36 billion within one month.

The latest figures which were made available by the CBN on Sunday showed that the currency in circulation rose from N2.79 trillion in August to N2.84 trillion in September, this year.

From the end of June, the currency in circulation rose from N2.74 trillion to N2.81 trillion in July. It fell to N2.79 trillion in May from about N2.80 trillion at the end of April.

According to the CBN, the broad money supply rose to 5.83 per cent in August from 2.91 per cent in July.

The apex bank said the rise in currency circulation was largely driven by the growth of net foreign assets and net domestic assets by 12.35 and 4.30 per cent respectively in August 2021, compared to 1.84 and 3.17 per cent in July.

According to the bank, the growth in net foreign assets was largely driven by an increase in foreign asset holdings of commercial and merchant banks.

It said the increase in net domestic assets reflected the boost to aggregate credit net, which increased to 8.14 per cent in August from 5.71 per cent in July.

In the money market, the monthly weighted average interbank call and open buyback rates increased to 13.45 and 12.97 per cent in August respectively from 10.72 and 11.60 per cent in July.

This increase reflected the tight liquidity conditions in the banking system during the review period as the bank curtailed excess system liquidity, according to the CBN.

Currency in circulation is defined as the currency outside the vaults of the Central Bank – that is, all legal tender currency in the hands of the general public and in the vaults of the Deposit Money Banks (DMB).

The CBN said it employed the “accounting/statistical/withdrawals and deposits approach” to compute the currency in circulation in the country.

It said this approach involved tracking the movements in currency in circulation on a transaction-by-transaction basis.

According to the CBN, for every withdrawal made by a DMB at one of CBN’s branches, an increase in CIC is recorded; and for every deposit made by a DMB at one of CBN’s branches, a decrease in CIC is recorded.

The transactions are all recorded in the CBN’s CIC account, and the balance on the account at any point in time represents the country’s currency in circulation.

By: Corlins Walter