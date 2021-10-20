COVID-19: Nigeria Has Capacity To Combat Public Health Crisis–U.S

In furtherance of the ongoing regional collaboration amongst the four intertwined local government areas of Emohua, Degema, Asari-Toru and Akuku-Toru, in an attempt to nip the security challenges along Emohua-Kalabari Road in the bud, the Chairman of Asari-Toru Local Government Area, Hon. Onengiyeofori George, and his counterparts from Emohua, Dr. Chidi Lloyd; Degema, Hon. Michael John Williams; and Akuku-Toru, Hon. Rowland Sekibo, have now concluded plans to launch a regional security outfit along critical state road.

The official launch ceremony has been scheduled to hold, this Friday at the Emohua Local Government Council Secretariat on the East-West Road section of the state.

The chairmen, after exhaustive discussions in a meeting, which held at the Degema Council’s Secretariat in Buguma City, last Monday, also unanimously resolved to collaborate with Lubrik Construction Company (LCC), handling the Trans-Kalabari Road construction, on the rehabilitation of the bad portions of the Emohua-Kalabari Road.

While addressing newsmen shortly after their closed-door security meeting, the Chairman of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, Hon Rowland Sekibo said that the four LGAs have resolved to launch a regional security outfit, which would be beneficial to all and sundry who live and do business in Kalabari and in Emohua.

He said the measure was geared towards strengthening security along the Emohua-Kalabari Road to boost economic activities in the LGAs.

Sekibo further said that the security outfit would be launched and provided with operational vehicles and other security gadgets at the Emohua Council Secretariat.

He said: “Let me start by thanking my colleagues for good sacrifices we have all made in making sure we provide security for our people.

“With all pleasure, we are in Buguma, the headquarters of Asari-Toru Local Government Area, and by this, we have completed the visitation of the four LGAs.

“Today’s meeting is basically putting our words into action. Let me also use this medium to invite you all, the general public, especially people from Emohua, Degema, Asari-Toru and Akuku-Toru, that by our next meeting, we will be commissioning our regional security outfit and security regiment so people can conveniently ply that road without the fear of being kidnapped.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank Lubrik Construction Company for their collaboration in starting the remedial work on the failed sections of the Emohua-Kalabari Road, because we have identified that one of the reasons for which that ugly incident happened was due to the deplorable state of that road”, he added.

In his remarks, the Asari-Toru Local Government Chairman, Hon. Onengiyeofori George expressed delight with the progress so far made by the chairmen, and hoped that the synergy would continue to yield positive dividends for the people of the respective LGAs.

He used the opportunity to also show the LGA chairmen round the new face of the ASALGA-First Project.

Speaking at the meeting with the LG chairmen, the Managing Director of Lubrik Construction Company, Mr Haddi Chaddi pledged to provide materials and machinery for the remediation of the bad sections of the road.

It would be recalled that the LGA chairmen had met with the management of LCC at their corporate headquarters in Port Harcourt penultimate Monday in furtherance of their quest to provide security along the Emohua-Kalabari Road.

The culmination of the collaborative efforts of the council chairmen came to fruition, as heavy-duty trucks were witnessed working on the road on October 15, 2021, as earlier promised.

During an inspection tour of the repair work, the four LGA chairmen said the synergy became necessary because a section of the road had turned to target for miscreants who take advantage of the poor state of the road to perpetuate their nefarious activities.

The Emohua-Kalabari Road which is a Trunk B Road and the only road linking the three Kalahari-speaking LGAs via Emohua, has become so deplorable that motorists and other road users plying the route lament the poor condition of the road as it impacts negatively on trade and commerce within the area.