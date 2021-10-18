FRSC To Partner NPA To Check Indiscriminate Parking

The Degema Local Government Council has organised a three-day capacity building workshop for members of its Legislative Assembly.

The workshop, organised in collaboration with Drezzer Nigeria with the theme; ‘High Impact Legislation: Catalyst for Development,’ held at the Krisdera Hotels, Omoku, is aimed at equipping the councillors with the legislative skills to effectively carry-out their functions.

Declaring the workshop open, the Chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Mr. Michael John Williams, stated that the retreat was necessary, as it would afford them the opportunity to acquire the requisite knowledge, needed to be outstanding amongst their peers.

He urged them to concentrate and take the training sessions seriously, in order to gain knowledge and improve their capacity, which they will in turn translate in making good by-laws to better the lot of their people in the LGA.

The Council boss thanked the councillors for their support and cooperation to his administration, noting that the collaboration between the Executive and Legislative arms was yielding positive results, adding that; “by the grace of God, we are changing the narratives.”

Speaking on the topic; Legislative–Executive Collaboration Techniques, Dr. Emeka Amadi; a resource person at the workshop, emphasised the need for effective collaboration between the two arms of government, adding that collaboration is the panacea for Legislative-Executive frictions.

He identified some factors responsible for the frequent frictions between the two arms to include; lack of respect, ignorance, over-bloated expectations, societal pressures from constituents, mischief makers, amongst others.

Dr. Amadi commended the Council chairman, who attended the workshop alongside the councillors, for his uncommon humility.

He noted that his group had been organising this workshop for several years, but no Council Chairman had ever come along with his councillors and sat through the training sessions.

“We have never had this kind of workshop, where a chairman will come and sit down, learn and even contribute,” Amadi noted.

He thanked the Council chairman for being an exemplary leader, imploring him to continue to be a model to others.

On his part, Leader of the Degema Legislative Assembly, Barr. Johnson Eugene Johnson, maintained that the Assembly enjoyed Legislative–Executive collaboration under the Council’s chairman.

He thanked the chairman for being a good leader, friend, father and partner to the legislators, assuring that they would continue to support his administration to record more feats.