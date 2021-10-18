Rivers
FRSC To Partner NPA To Check Indiscriminate Parking
Federal Road Safety Corps, Rivers State Command, is to partner Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Port Harcourt, to check indiscriminate parking of trucks at the ports entrance in the State.
The State Sector Commander (FRSC), Mr Salisu Galadunci, made this known when he paid a courtesy visit to the new Manager of NPA in Port Harcourt.
Mr Galadunci explained that the move was to restore sanity and free flow of traffic in the area.
He stated that all operational vehicles owned by NPA would be certified in compliance with the Road Transportation Safety Standardisation Scheme (RTSSS) of FRSC.
The sector commander also said he would hold a discussion with stakeholders in the transportation system operating within the port on how to realise the minimum safety standard for their trucks.
According to Mr Galadunci, this is a follow up to the previous meeting with the NPA aimed at the implementation of FRSC Corps Marshal’s Memorandum of Understanding on enforcement of minimum safety standards of transportation in Nigerian ports.
In his response, the NPA Manager, Bello Abubakar, thanked the sector commander for the visit and efforts he had made to ensure sustained collaboration with NPA in the State.
Mr Abubakar promised to respond to key issues mentioned.
The NPA boss explained that he was not briefed about the MoU with the FRSC but assured that the management would meet to come up with a date for stakeholders town hall meeting.
The sector commander was accompanied on the visit by DCC Operations, Sector TSO and Tank Farm Officer.
Rivers
NMA Calls For Strong Health System
The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in the State has called for strong health system in the country despite the challenges of Covid-19 pandemic.
The State Chairman of NMA, Prof. Chizindu Alikor made the call during a press briefing in Port Harcourt to mark this year’s Physicians Week.
Alikor commended the state Governor for the giant infrastructural strides in the health sector and urged the Federal Government to increase the manpower in the sector.
The Tide reports that the theme for this year’s Physicians Week was ‘Nigeria in the Covid-19 Era: Strengthening Health System For National Security and Prosperity’.
Rivers
Rotary Wants Guidance, Counselling In School Curriculum
Rotary International District 9141 wants Guidance and Counselling to be included in school curriculum.
This desire of Rotary International was conveyed by the District 9141’s public image maker Kelechi Ekezie when the District visited the Boys Secondary School, Elelenwo.
The visit was part of activities to carry out its Basic Education and Literacy/Career Counselling project.
While counselling the Senior Secondary School boys on career choice, Mr. Ekezie said if the students lacked knowledge, they could not choose career they would pursue after their secondary education.
“There is need to introduce classroom Guidance and Counselling as early as possible so as to prevent social vices among youths.
“Educational reforms which include Guidance and Counselling as a subject to be taught and examined have the potentials for promoting effective learning in schools and help the children make a great career choice”, she said.
On his part, President of the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, Skywaves, Felix Adejori said Rotary International would continue to improve basic education in host communities with its capacity projects.
He said the teachers and students of the school would greatly benefit from the over 100 text books, writing materials and book shelves donated by the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, Skywaves to the school library.
The Principal of Community Boys Secondary Sschool, Dr Glory Pepple, commended the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, Skywaves for the donation.
She said the books would improve their knowledge in various topics not treated in classroms.
Dr Pepple called for donation of more seats for students in the school.
Rivers
LG Builds Capacity Of Legislators
The Degema Local Government Council has organised a three-day capacity building workshop for members of its Legislative Assembly.
The workshop, organised in collaboration with Drezzer Nigeria with the theme; ‘High Impact Legislation: Catalyst for Development,’ held at the Krisdera Hotels, Omoku, is aimed at equipping the councillors with the legislative skills to effectively carry-out their functions.
Declaring the workshop open, the Chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Mr. Michael John Williams, stated that the retreat was necessary, as it would afford them the opportunity to acquire the requisite knowledge, needed to be outstanding amongst their peers.
He urged them to concentrate and take the training sessions seriously, in order to gain knowledge and improve their capacity, which they will in turn translate in making good by-laws to better the lot of their people in the LGA.
The Council boss thanked the councillors for their support and cooperation to his administration, noting that the collaboration between the Executive and Legislative arms was yielding positive results, adding that; “by the grace of God, we are changing the narratives.”
Speaking on the topic; Legislative–Executive Collaboration Techniques, Dr. Emeka Amadi; a resource person at the workshop, emphasised the need for effective collaboration between the two arms of government, adding that collaboration is the panacea for Legislative-Executive frictions.
He identified some factors responsible for the frequent frictions between the two arms to include; lack of respect, ignorance, over-bloated expectations, societal pressures from constituents, mischief makers, amongst others.
Dr. Amadi commended the Council chairman, who attended the workshop alongside the councillors, for his uncommon humility.
He noted that his group had been organising this workshop for several years, but no Council Chairman had ever come along with his councillors and sat through the training sessions.
“We have never had this kind of workshop, where a chairman will come and sit down, learn and even contribute,” Amadi noted.
He thanked the Council chairman for being an exemplary leader, imploring him to continue to be a model to others.
On his part, Leader of the Degema Legislative Assembly, Barr. Johnson Eugene Johnson, maintained that the Assembly enjoyed Legislative–Executive collaboration under the Council’s chairman.
He thanked the chairman for being a good leader, friend, father and partner to the legislators, assuring that they would continue to support his administration to record more feats.
