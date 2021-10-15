City Crime
Operation Still Waters’ll Curb Piracy, Kidnapping In N’ Delta – Diri
The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has expressed optimism that ‘Operation Still Waters’ would help in checking sea piracy, crude oil theft, kidnapping and other criminal activities on the waterways in the Niger Delta.
Diri also called on Nigerians to jettison religious and ethnic differences and join forces with the Federal Government and security agencies to fight insecurity in the country.
The governor made the plea at the formal flag-off ceremony of “Operation Still Waters” at the Forward Operational Base, 16th Brigade of the Nigerian Army at Ogbia town, Ogbia Local Government Area of the state, recently.
Describing the military as the bastion of security and a unifying factor in the country, Diri said the sacrifices being made by military personnel to keep Nigeria united are worthy of appreciation and encouragement.
This was contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media, Deputy Governor’s Office, Doubara Atasi.
Represented by his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the governor applauded officers and men of the military for their gallant efforts in checking violence and criminality in the country, in spite of the operational challenges facing them.
Diri charged the military to exhibit a high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties in order to guard against human rights abuses.
The governor also called on the youths to toe the path of peace and refrain from all forms of criminality, noting that the ‘Operation Still Waters’ would not spare anyone who is culpable of crime.
He cautioned the youths against illegal refining of crude oil, sea piracy, kidnapping, pipeline vandalism, cultism and other social vices.
“Our service men have fought on our behalf at the risk of their lives and families.
“We believe that the state government and the security agencies have been responding appropriately to any crimes reported. We want to commend you for what you are doing in the state, for bringing justice to the criminals and the criminals to justice.
“We want to use this opportunity to encourage our youths to toe the path of peace. We call on our youths to abandon the path of pipeline vandalization, crude oil theft, illegal refining and cultism. We are appealing to them to abandon those unproductive lifestyles.
“We believe that this exercise will not and should not spare anybody who have made themselves available for such activities which are inimical to society”, Diri said.
Earlier in his address, the Brigade 16 Commander, Brigadier General OluwarotimiAwolo, said the military exercise was in line with the directives of the Chief of Army Staff to wipe out sea piracy, kidnapping, pipeline destruction among other vices in the Niger Delta.
Awolo disclosed that the exercise was also intended to build a robust civil-military cooperation and synergy, with medical outreaches to be carried out in selected communities in the operational area.
He assured Bayelsans of the military’s commitment to rid the state of criminals in a professional manner, and solicited the support of the government and people of the state towards achieving that.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Wike Swears In Dame Barasua As Bonny LG Chairman
Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike has sworn in Dame Anengi Barasua, as the chairman of Bonny Local Government Area of the State.
Barasua, who was the vice chairman of the council, was sworn in yesterday at the Government House, Port Harcourt following the death of the former council chairman, Mr. David Irimagha in September.
Governor Wike said he was shocked when he was informed of the abrupt death of Irimagha, whom he described as one of his staunchest supporters in Bonny and in the State.
He urged the newly sworn in council chairman to continue with the laudable projects aimed at improving the well-being of the people of Bonny that were initiated by her predecessor.
“Go ahead, continue with the projects he started and even initiate new ones.”
The governor urged Barasua to use the opportunity which providence has availed her, to showcase her true leadership mettle.
“It is an opportunity for you to showcase your leadership. There is nothing stopping a woman from ascending to the highest position. You never can tell what other opportunities will come if you perform better.”
Governor Wike advised the council chairman to work in unison with critical stakeholders in Bonny led by the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Mr. Rodaford Long-John.
”I have never heard of political crisis in Bonny in terms of leadership, I don’t want to also hear of it. Keep the place together. Work with the leadership.”
Governor Wike cautioned the council chairman to refrain from engaging in divisive politics that could be detrimental to the peace and development of Bonny.
“I don’t want you to go there and divide Bonny or create new structure for yourself. It will not work. The leadership must be there. Keep Bonny united. Make sure that you work for the development of Bonny.”
The governor charged the council chairman to work assiduously for the growth and development of Bonny Local government area.
He disclosed that the State government will play active part in the burial ceremony of late Irimagha.
Dame Barasua told journalists after she was sworn in, that she will adhere to the vision of her predecessor. She also gave assurance to offer the council good governance.
“I will look up to God for wisdom and strength to carry Bonny forward . I will uphold the vision of my late boss and add mine. And by the grace of God, I am going to give Bonny people good governance.”
EFCC Arrests 12 Oil Theft Suspects At Onne Port
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, says it has intercepted five oil tankers belonging to 12 suspected illegal oil dealers at the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA), Onne, Rivers State.
The Head of Media and Publicity, EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, made this known in an interview with newsmen in his office in Port Harcourt, at the weekend.
Uwujaren said that the suspects were arrested by EFCC operatives last Tuesday at the seaport.
He said the suspects were arrested following intelligence report linking them to illegal bunkering activities in the area.
According to him, “the suspects were arrested based on some verified intelligence linking them with suspicious illegal dealing in petroleum products and selling same to unsuspecting members of the public as genuine products from their tank farm.”
He assured that the suspects would be prosecuted in a competent court of law as soon as investigations were concluded.
He listed the suspects to include, “Sunday Ogbuji, Okereke Henry; Chijoke Sunday Sunshine; Anayo Egwatu; Nnana Jonah; Tambari Doneh; Atoyebi Taye; Baba Emmanuel; Chigozie Ikemefula; Uba Promise, Ekibor Ekele and Ikechukwu Christian, were arrested alongside five oil Tankers with Registration Numbers: DEG 54XS; BND 401 ZN; BGM 140 XA, UGH 553 XR and AKD 238 XS”.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
