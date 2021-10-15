NIMASA, Customs Agree On Modalities To Deliver Deep Blue Project …As NPA Reshuffles Cabinets

A chieftain of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Apapa chapter, Mr. Frank Aliakor, has decried the proliferation of bonded terminals in Lagos metropolis, saying it constitutes noise pollution within the residential areas.

The seaports operator alleged that some of the off dock terminals were not duly licensed by the Federal Government, thus creating problems for shippers freight agents and occupants in residential areas.

He also queried the approval of some of the off dock terminal operators due to poor handling of equipment in their possession.

Speaking with The Tide recently, Mr. Aliakor noted that the proliferation of bonded terminals had worsened traffic situation in Lagos State and called on the government to regulate their activities.

Though the customs broker declined to mention names of some of the erring operators, he alleged that with the movement of imports to such facilities, cargoes were not properly examined due to lack of adequate manpower and relevant security personnel at the terminal to checkmate the activities of unscrupulous agents and shippers during physical examination.

Aliakor reiterated that activities at some of the off dock facilities were not properly monitored against the background of insecurity in the country, noting that the mother port still had space for examination before the final evacuation of cargoes.

He also disclosed that the seaport terminals are empty as a fall out of the atrocities of some scrupulous importers, pointing out that due to the thriving illegalities at the bonded terminals, most of the shippers take the advantage to move their consignments to such facilities.

Aliakor who is a critical stakeholder at the Apapa seaport lamented that activities of the freight stations also heightened gridlock along major highways linking various communities in Lagos State thus constituting nuisance and pollution for residents.

“The issue of proliferation of bonded terminals is alarming because everybody wants to own a terminal outside the seaports and this calls for concerns.

“All these terminals are constituting nuisance within the community in Lagos and I will suggest for government to review the establishment of some of these terminals”, he said.

By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos