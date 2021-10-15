Politics
Lawan Reconstitutes Senate
The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has reconstituted the leadership and membership of some standing and special committees of the Senate.
He made the announcement at the end of plenary on Wednesday.
The new chairmen are Sahabi Ya’u – Committee on National Population and National Identity; Adetokunbo Abiru – Committee on Industry; Saidu Alkali – Committee on Trade and Investments; and Kabiru Barkiya – Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs.
The new vice-chairmanship and membership positions are Seriake Dickson – Committee on Interior and member of the committee on Appropriations; Biodun Olujimi – Member, Committee on Appropriations; Tolu Odebiyi – Vice Chairman, Committee on Marine Transport; Lekan Mustapha – Vice Chairman, INEC; and Jarigbe Jarigbe – Vice Chairman, Committee on Foreign Affairs.
Others are Moses Cleopas – Vice Chairman, National Planning and Economic Affairs; Frank Ibezim – Vice Chairman, Committee on Industry; Nora Daduut – Vice Chairman, Committee on Culture and Tourism; and Degi-Biobarakuma Eremieyo – Member, Committee on Appropriation.
Some of the new appointees replaced some senators who have died. The deceased Senators are Sikiru Osinowo, Rose Oko and Ignatius Longjan.
The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ehwudjakpo, who was the vice chairman of the Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs was also replaced.
Mr Lawan, in his remarks urged the new chairmen and vice chairmen to commence their duties immediately, particularly with work on the 2022 budget.
“We expect that these chairmen and vice chairman would start their work immediately, especially to work on the budget defence.
“We wish them like all of us, the best of tenure and steady hands on their work,” he said.
The Senate President announced the composition of 69 standing committees of the 109-member Senate in July 2019.
In the exercise, Mr Lawan named Ali Ndume (APC Borno), his main challenger for the position of the Senate President, as the chairman of the Committee on Army.
Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe) who also aspired to the position but withdrew a week to the election, was appointed chairman of the Committee on Marine and Land Transport.
CUPP Cautions NASS On Party Primaries
The Coalition for United Political Parties (CUPP) has said that direct or indirect primaries should be left at the discretion of the leadership of political parties.
A statement on Wednesday by CUPP’s National Secretary, Chief Peter Ameh, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) should not use its majority in the National Assembly to manipulate the Constitution in its favour and force its decision down the throat of other parties.
Ameh added that “this authoritarian will of APC majority is not good for our democracy.”
He further stated, “Why should the method of selecting/electing political party representatives be forced down their throat? It is totally absurd and uncalled for.
“This direct primaries is a direct assault on parties to freely determine the most suitable means of conducting its internal affairs.
“This is interference in the affairs of the parties by taking away the right of party organs to make decisions for the smooth running of party activities. What party ‘A’ wants is different from party ‘B’.
“APC is using it’s majority in the National Assembly to manipulate the constitution in their favour and force the decision of APC down the throat of other parties, this authoritarian will of APC majority is not good for our democracy.
“They can’t dictate for political parties their means of party nomination. Do they give political parties grant? No!, So they should allow political parties to look for the most cost effective ways to manage internal issues as it relates to the conduct of party primaries.
The CUPP scribe urged them to use their legislative powers “to approve ‘Option A4’ as the means of voting in an election, if truly they want things to work in Nigeria.” .
“As for the approval of electronic transmission of election results, we should not applaud the Senate for doing the right thing after so much public outcry, this is why I have insisted that only mass action from citizens can give our democratic process needed growth..
“Citizens must continue to engage the process to protect our democracy or else those elected to serve their interest will remain self serving senators..
“The hallubaloo over the amendment of Section 53 to give INEC the rights to determine the rightful mode for the transmission of election results was expected but unnecessary because if not that the senators were to be clouded by their own need for self-preservation, this wouldn’t have dragged for so long..
“It was wrong to have reduced the independence of the commission to that of consultation commission when the former amendment required that the commission seek approval from NCC before applying technology that will aid the improvement of our elections.”
State Congress: Kano Announces Drug Test For APC Contestants
The Kano State Government, has announced that all contestants vying for positions in the All Progressive Congress (APC)’s executive council position must undergo a mandatory drug test.
This was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Muhammad Garba, on Wednesday in Kano.
According to Garba, interested persons should report to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the state for the screening.
“The directive is part of government’s policy to rid Kano of illicit substances,” he said.
He warned that no contestant would be screened without undergoing the mandatory drug test ahead of the October 16 state congress of the ruling party.
“Similar tests were carried out for contestants into local government election, as well as political appointees including members of the state executive council before offering them a portfolio,” Garba said.
He further noted that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje mandated the state office of the NDLEA to ensure thorough conduct of the tests.
The commissioner reaffirmed Ganduje’s commitment to riddle drug abuse among political leaders.
“The government will not hesitate to issue necessary disciplinary measures against anyone found with the trace of illicit substances, including a compulsory recommendation for rehabilitation,” the commissioner said.
PDP Mocks APC On Bad Governance
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to accept their mass failures in party management and governance and stop bothering Nigerians with their regular lamentations.
The PDP said that its position was predicated on a statement by the APC in which it claimed to have improved on electoral process in the country, whereas what abounds in the nation is a painful story of how the APC has destroyed the economy, the electoral process and the national unity, to the extent that life has become despondent to the average Nigerian.
The party, in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said, “we accept the fact that the APC lacks the capacity for feedback mechanism, however, the PDP wishes to bring to the attention of the APC that all Nigerians today would wish this administration had come to its end.
“Notwithstanding, our party counsel is that the APC should begin to prepare their handover notes because Nigerians are not ready to endure this anguish beyond May 29, 2023.”
The PDP urged Nigerians to continue to rally with PDP as “we collectively prepare to rescue our nation from this incompetent, divisive and thoughtless APC and its administration.”
