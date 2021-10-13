City Crime
UBEC, RSUBEB Begin Five-Day Training For School Monitors In Rivers
In a bid to equip quality assurance officers with the necessary skills that would enhance effective performance in basic education institutions and monitoring, the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), and the Rivers State Basic Education Board (RSUBEB) have commenced a five-day capacity training workshop for school monitors drawn from local government education areas (LGEAs) in Rivers State.
The aim of the five-day workshop, which has the theme: “Effective School Evaluation, A Panacea for Improving Learning and Strengthening of the School System”, is among other things, to ensure that quality assurance officers follow standards and behaviours for evaluation of schools in the state.
Speaking at the opening ceremony in Port Harcourt, last Monday, the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr Hamid Bobboyi said that capacity building was crucial in other to enhance and develop competencies and skills that would make staff more effective and committed.
Represented by Mr Alabi Baba Asaju, the executive secretary said that it was the reason UBEC has been very passionate and committed towards providing the necessary interventions for states in various facets in the sub-sector.
Bobboyi urged the participants to give the training workshop all the seriousness it deserves because there were a lot of lessons to learn from the facilitators who themselves have worked so hard to put up quality contents that are “fit-for-purpose”, bearing in mind that professional development of education managers must be accompanied by organizational development and improvement in schools.
He used the opportunity to commend the chairman, management, staff and all quality assurance officers for the efforts put in to ensure that effectiveness and efficiency were entrenched in basic education schools in the state.
Also speaking, the Director, Quality Assurance in UBEC, Mal Mansir Idris, said that the assessment of quality assurance officers done in 2017 (first level) training meant to ascertain officer’s understanding of the contents vis-a-vis quality assurance activities saw some officers scoring far below 50per cent mark, adding that the situation called for more proactive measures to assist such officers acquire the desired knowledge and skills for effectiveness.
Represented by UBEC State Coordinator, Mr Isaac Ichenwo, the director said any quality assurance officer who failed to meet up with the required marks after the three levels of training may be recommended for transfer to other departments, and expressed optimism that the outcome of the training would further strengthen their capacity to function effectively.
Declaring the workshop open, the Executive Chairman of the RSUBEB, Ven Fyneface Akah, said the effectiveness of the evaluators in school monitoring would impact and improve the education standards in the state.
Represented by the Commissioner in charge of Administration, RSUBEB, Chief Faith Amaso, Akah warned not to compromise in their responsibilities, saying that they represent the eyes of the board in monitoring the activities and performance of teachers in the various schools across the state.
“Decadence in our schools is as a result of compromise by school evaluators. They represent the board at the grassroots, and their work has tremendous impact on the development of education, if they do their work very well. They should do their work without compromise”, he stated.
Earlier in her address of welcome, the Director, Quality Assurance, RSUBEB, Mrs Edith Jack said the significance of the second phase of the training cannot be over-emphasized, adding that the school evaluators were being equipped for effective school supervision as well as to enable them know what to look out for in performing their responsibilities.
She thanked the executive chairman for his support to the department through regular training, prompt implementation of policies and recommendations, and urged the participants to take the training seriously to improve on their job performance.
By: Akujobi Amadi
‘Wike’s Ingenuity Driving Rivers Dev’ Nsirim Dedicates Award To Gov
The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim said that Governor Nyesom Wike has made tremendous impact in actualising his NEW Rivers Vision development blueprint in Rivers State.
He said what had happened in Rivers State within the last six years could only come from a patriot and “a man who has made up his mind to leave behind a worthy legacy.”
Nsirim made the assertion when the management of Africa Update newspaper and SpringPoint magazine, organisers of the Trendsetters awards, visited to present an award to him as the Best Commissioner of the Year in Rivers State, last Monday, in Port Harcourt.
The commissioner dedicated the award to Wike, describing him as a man who has come to redefine governance and has become the face of democracy in Nigeria.
“Looking at his excellent performance as local government chairman, as chief of staff and as minister of state for education, we are not surprised that the governor will do well.
“In fact, as minister of state, he was active, and so impactful. Since he left that position, nobody hears about minister of state for education.
“So, the ingenuity of Wike is what is driving the development process in Rivers State, and we as a ministry, will continue to project his policies and programmes because the common man in Rivers State is seeing the difference,” he said.
Nsirim reiterated that the governor had promised Rivers people that he would work until he hands over in 2023.
He added: “You see the kind of massive developmental strides that is going on in Rivers State in an era where governance is at very low ebb across the globe.
“So, we applaud Governor Wike for the kind of narrative he has brought into governance. In the next few days, he will receive an award as The Sun Newspaper Man of the Year 2020, and this is the fourth award he will receive this year from the media community.
“The media remains the watchdog of the society, and so, when the media endorses someone’s leadership, you should be rest assured that this is the heartbeat of the entire society,” he said.
He charged the media to play an active role to hold those in leadership positions accountable, particularly at this time when the country is at the crossroads.
He emphasised that the media must strive to set agenda for the progress of the nation.
“The nation is blessed with human and natural resources to compete favourably with other countries in the world but what is our development index now?”, he queried.
He said that leadership question has been so much a challenge and that the media must rise up now to set the right agenda for the right leadership for Nigeria in 2023, so that the people could really look at those who have the qualities to lead this nation.
The commissioner cautioned that it shouldn’t be based on tribe or religion.
“The pedigree of individuals should be showcased to the world to make a choice, because Nigeria is more important.”
Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of Trendsetters Award, Gloria Boma Harry, had said that the award was a symbol of what the commissioner has done in terms of rebranding Rivers State.
“You have been able to disseminate information on the governor and his agenda in the development of Rivers State, and so far, people appreciate who he is and what he stands for,” she said.
Breakdown AC Forces Reps To Adjourn Plenary
The House of Representatives, yesterday, rushed through the legislative business of the day, decrying the unbearable heat in the chamber.
A member of the House, Hon Haruna Dederi (APC-Kano), through Point of Order, had pleaded for the plenary to be adjourned.
While raising the order, he said, “Sir, Order 7 of the rules of this House has given you powers to absolutely control whatever goes on here to preserve decorum.
“To preserve the atmosphere within which we should operate. We are suffocating because the place is extremely hot.
“In my opinion Sir, we could have a way of either adjourning the business of the day or give time so that the air conditioners can be put in proper shape.
“Whatever thing that you can do to save us from this physical situation in which we live”.
In his response, the Speaker, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila said, “It is a good point, and it is something I just confirmed with the deputy speaker.
“I think what we would do is, read your titles and go to your prayers, we put the question to debates and we try and run through this as quickly as we can because we have a couple of matters under consideration for committee of the whole, which I think we should quickly address.
“We take this one and go straight to consideration of reports, so we can leave here”.
Yesterday makes it the second time the House, would be cutting short business, due to inconvenience in the chamber.
