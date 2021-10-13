News
Private Jets Risk Being Impounded Over Import, Operational Infractions
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), yesterday, gave owners of private jets in the country a 14-day ultimatum to sort out detected infractions in their import and operational documents with its Tariff and Trade Department or risk having them impounded.
The National Public Relations Officer of the Customs, Comptroller Joseph Attah, made the announcement in a press conference in Abuja.
According to him, the service has already issued Demand Notices (DNs) to all those concerned and expects to rake in billions of naira once they close detected gaps.
Attah said that the action of the NCS was driven by the need to promote national security and recover trapped revenue of the government in various private jet coffers who evaded duties and other statutory charges.
He recalled that the verification exercise took place between June 7 and August 6 at the Tariff and Trade Department of the service.
“Within the stipulated period, 86 private jets/aircraft operators showed up for the exercise and presented the relevant documents for verification. Of this number, 57 were verified as commercial charter operators and were duly cleared for operations.
“Twenty-nine other private jets/aircraft were found liable for payment of Customs duty. Their values were assessed, and the appropriate demand notices were issued to their owners for the payment of outstanding duties.
“However, 62 other private jet/aircraft whose registration numbers were duly obtained from the appropriate authority were not verified because their owners or designated representatives made no presentations to Customs that could help determine their status.
“To this effect, all 57 commercial charter jet/aircraft operators who presented their documents for verification are requested to come forward to the Tariff and Trade Department of the Nigeria Customs.
“All 29 private jet/aircraft owners and or their representatives who have been issued with demand notices have been given 14 days from the October 11, 2021 to collect and make payments to the designated Federal Government accounts after which they will be issued with Aircraft Clearance Certificates,” Attah explained.
For the verification, the Customs requested aircraft’s registration, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA’s) Flight Operations Compliance Certificate (FOCC), NCAA’s Maintenance Compliance Certificate (MCC), NCAA’s Permit for Non-Commercial Flights (PNCF) and Temporary Import Permit (TIP) (where applicable).
News
…Wike Hails NASS For Listening To Nigerians
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has commended the National Assembly on its decision to allow the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), determine the use of electronic voting and transfer of results.
The governor said the resolution of the National Assembly joint committee to allow the electoral umpire transmit election results electronically was a good development for Nigeria and democracy.
Wike stated this in Port Harcourt, yesterday, in reaction to the decision of the Senate to rescind its earlier stance against transmission of result electronically.
“I think it is good news to hear that the Joint Committee of the House of Representatives and the Senate agreed for INEC to transmit result electronically. That is good news to hear. Like I have always said, what is important now is: what do people want? The moment you do what the people want, you’ll see happiness everywhere.”
The Rivers State governor, who has been a proponent of transparent electoral system, observed that many nations have moved beyond manual result declaration and Nigeria cannot afford in the 21st Century to be left behind.
“I think it is a good development for Nigeria and democracy. And I will urge them, the two chambers, the House of Representatives and the Senate, to abide by that recommendation by the joint committee of the two chambers, because it is for their own interest.
“And I commend the Senate President and the Speaker, House of Representatives, all the principal officers and members who felt that they must listen to what is good for Nigeria and what is good for Nigerians.”
Speaking further on the amendment of the Electoral Act, Wike stated that the issue of direct or indirect primaries should be the exclusive decision of the political parties in the country.
He maintained that it would be unfair for the National Assembly to prescribe for political parties how to conduct their primaries.
“A party could adopt a method, procedure in electing who represent them at various levels, that is not for the National Assembly to dictate that you must do it by direct or indirect method. That is not democracy. That should be an internal affair of the party.”
Wike insisted that National Assembly prescribing how political parties conduct their primaries is tantamount to interference in the internal politics of the parties.
“The National Assembly should realise that doing that is interfering in the internal politics of the parties and that will not augur well.”
The governor also faulted the bill sponsored by the Deputy Senate President seeking for the establishment of two Nigerian Law School campuses in each of the six geopolitical zones.
He stressed that the proposal is not in tandem with current reality, as the existing Nigerian Law School campuses are grossly underfunded.
“The National Assembly has not been able to give them the money to fund the law school, and you are saying they should establish two law school in each zone”.
News
Wike, Committed To Make Rivers Centrepiece Of Dev -Nsirim …As Miss Sophia Oyibo Becomes Face Of OurStateOurResponsibility Campaign
The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim has said that Governor Nyesom Wike’s achievements were driven by his commitment to make Rivers State a centrepiece of development in Nigeria.
Nsirim said this during the presentation of prizes to awards winners in the just-concluded essay competition of the second phase the ministry’s #OurStateOurResponsibility advocacy campaign in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
“Governor Wike has redefined governance in Nigeria through his visionary leadership. When it comes to democratic governance in Nigeria, Rivers State is top-notch because of Governor Wike.
“Rivers State is leading the way in democratic governance in Nigeria today because of our Visionary leader”.
Nsirim said that the first phase of the #OurStateOurReaponsibilty campaign was an advocacy visit, where all major stakeholder groups in the state were communicated the message that everyone living and doing business in the state has a shared prosperity to protect, and that the prosperity of the state was their prosperity.
“They all bought into the vision of the campaign for what it represents”, he said.
The commissioner said that the essay competition, which is geared towards inculcating in the youths the right societal values, was the first stage of the second phase of the #OurStateOurResponsibity campaign, which would include, theme songs, skits and finally short films competitions.
He congratulated the six emerged winners, stating that he was proud of them for coming this far in the competition.
“Our primary objective is to use the winners of this essay competition to showcase to the world that those values of honesty, hardwork, and integrity can still earn somebody recognition and reputation in Nigeria.
“And that is why these six winners here are going to be ambassadors of a new Rivers State and a new Nigeria,” he said.
Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku commended the Ministry of Information and Communications for putting up such an informative and educative platform for the Nigerian youths.
He commended the winners, and urged everyone living and doing business in the state to keep a clean record and desist from demarketing the state.
In his speech, the state Commissioner for Youth Development, Prince Ohia Obi admonished youths to ensure they lead their lives making remarkable achievements for themselves and generations to come.
He said that wealth made without content and character is invalid, adding “The only way this content can be developed is character and by acquiring knowledge and becoming professionals in their choice of endeavours.”
The father of the 3rd prize winner, Mr. Vizor Paago, who is a member of the Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria, announced that with the mandate of the governing council of the institute, he was going to partner with the ministry to give the six winners basic HSE training as soon as the list of the winners were released to him.
In her response to the award, the 1st Prize winner, Sophia Oyibo acknowledged God for the feat she just achieved, stating that her desire to correct the wrong notions some Nigerians have about civil servants being nonchalant in discharging their duties, spurred her to participate in the competition.
According to her, her father was another factor that motivated her as he was a good example of civil servants who carry out their duties to the state with utmost responsibility and as a priority.
The winner of the first prize of the essay competition, Miss. Sophia Awajibenem Oyibo was made honorary Commissioner for Information and Communications for 30minutes during which she addressed the media on her vision.
Cash prizes for the first, second and third positions were also increased.
Master Christian Kelechukwu Anyaiam, and Miss Paago Ziga Praise came second, and third winners, respectively in the competition.
By: Victor Tew
News
Senate Adopts Electronic Transmission Of Election Results …Approves Direct Primaries For Political Parties …PDP Chides Senate, APC
The Senate, yesterday, adopted electronic transmission of election results, a position that was contained in the Conference Committee report submitted to the chamber, just as it also approved an amendment to the Electoral Act, which provides that political parties would henceforth use only the direct mode of primaries to elect candidates for elections.
But in a quick reaction, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) described the passage, yesterday, by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Senate of direct primary for the nomination of candidates for election, in all political parties, “as a retrogressive provision that seeks to wipe off all the gains achieved in our electoral practice since 1999.”
The electronic transmission of election results which is a proviso in Clause 53 of the Electoral Amendment Act places on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the right to transmit results without subjecting their discretion to any other organ as was firstly captured that generated controversy.
Adoption was not, however, without heated debate, which was brought under control by the presiding Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan.
Before the adoption in the Committee of the Whole, former Kebbi State governor, Senator Adamu Aliero, in his submission, urged senators to support the amendment in order to strengthen democracy.
He said: “This is a move that will deepen our democracy and a move that will make the electorate to vote according to their conscience. This will put paid to criminals having their way as people of questionable character can no longer be voted”.
Senator Smart Adeyemi representing Kogi West opposed the amendment on Clause 87 which deals with direct primaries of political parties.
He advocated strongly for some political parties who lack the capacity to organise direct primaries.
Adeyemi said it should be left for party executives to conduct indirect primaries.
However, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District said every card-carrying member of a political party should be allowed to vote for their aspirants.
According to him, the mode of party primary, which is determined by all party members, would be more democratic than indirect where a few party executives vote for aspirants.
“I support this motion and like to mention specifically that in Clause 87 that every card-carrying member of any political party should be able to vote and it is a way of giving power back to the people.
“This is not about any political party, every political party will enjoy this, therefore, let every party member have the opportunity to vote who they want.”
Senator Abdulfatai Buhari representing Oyo North corroborated in his submission, saying those opposed to direct primaries were afraid, wondering that if a contestant was as popular as he thinks, then, he or she needed not to be afraid.
“Let’s practice democracy in accordance with the global best practices. I see no reason why anybody should be afraid of direct primaries as it goes to solve problems of aspirants.
Senator Shuaibu Lau representing Taraba North Senatorial District called for caution in not tying political parties to a form of conducting primaries.
He said the mode of conducting primaries should be left for parties to decide.
He maintained: “I agree with amendment of Clause 87 which has to do with political party primaries.
“We must, therefore, not tie parties to one way traffic of conducting primaries and not because there are beliefs that governors are hijacking parties and not free parties to democratically elect their leaders”.
When the chamber resorted to the Committee of the Whole, the electronic means of transmitting election results was passed, while political parties are to determine how their primaries are conducted.
However, the Senate has approved an amendment to the Electoral Act, which provides that political parties would henceforth use only the direct mode of primaries to elect candidates for elections.
The Senate had earlier approved a provision in the Electoral Bill that allowed parties to use either direct or indirect mode of primaries in nominating candidates for elections during primaries.
The resolutions of the Upper Chamber followed a motion titled: “Motion for Recommittal” sponsored by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North).
Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the passage, yesterday, by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Senate of direct primary for the nomination of candidates for election, in all political parties, “as a retrogressive provision that seeks to wipe off all the gains achieved in our electoral practice since 1999.”
This is as the party said in a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, that the decision by the APC-controlled Senate “is a humongous blow to the development of democratic norms and a plot to introduce anarchy during internal party elections as currently obtainable in the APC.”
The statement read: “The PDP holds that the provision is aimed at increasing the costs of nomination procedures thereby surrendering the processes to money bags against the wishes and aspiration of Nigerians.
“Our party makes bold to state that with the exception of the APC, which intends to deploy looted funds in future election, hardly will there be any political party that will be able to raise the cost of conducting internal elections under a direct primary process.
“This is why the decision of the Senate has elicited widespread rejection from Nigerians across board.
“The PDP, therefore, urges the Senate to immediately deploy its appropriate legislative instruments to reverse itself on the direct primary as it is not operable and does not reflect the wishes and aspiration of majority of Nigerians.”
