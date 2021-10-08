Featured
Wike Seeks Upward Review Of Revenue Allocation To States
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has urged the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to reduce revenue accruable to the Federal Government from the federation account to 40percent, and increase those of states and local government councils to 40 and 20per cent, respectively.
The governor said the current revenue sharing formula that allows the Federal Government to take 52.68percent, and the states and local government councils to take 26.72percent and 20.60percent, respectively was unacceptable.
Wike made the assertion when members of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) led by its Chairman, Chief Elisa Mbam paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Wednesday.
The governor observed that despite the changes that the country had been through in the past 29 years, it was regrettable that it has continued to use the 1992 revenue formula prescribed by the military.
Wike faulted the use of 1992 population figure, public school enrolment and public hospital bed spaces, land mass as formula for allocation of revenue.
He argued that a more equitable formula should also take into cognisance current population figure as well enrolment in private schools and number of bed spaces in private hospitals.
“Using the same formular of 1992 as a basis for revenue allocation in this country is so unfortunate. And to worsen the situation under a democratic dispensation, since 1999 till now, our country has not reviewed the revenue allocation formula.”
Wike urged the commission to reduce the revenue accruable to the Federal Government to 40percent because it has abdicated its responsibility of providing security and basic infrastructure to the federating states.
“You people should reduce the percentage of the Federal Government. Give them 40percent. Give the states 40percent, give local government 20percent. In that way, most of the responsibilities that belong to the Federal Government will now be taken away and given to the states.”
He noted that the current centralised federal system in operation in Nigeria has made it impossible for most states to look inwards and harness their potentials.
According to him, the country’s vast resources, will continue to amount to nothing if the states are not allowed to use their resources to drive and determine their development.
“We cannot talk about operating a federal system without having a fiscal federalism. It is practically impossible. Let’s cancel that word federalism, we are operating a unitary system. But you cannot be saying we are operating a federal system, at the same time operating a centralised system.”
The governor expressed reservation about the willingness of the present Federal Government to implement the recommendations of the revenue mobilisation and fiscal commission, which is currently holding public hearing on new revenue sharing formula across the six geopolitical zones.
The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) Chairman, Chief Elisa Mbam, explained that one of the major mandate of the commission is to review from time to time the revenue allocation formula to conform with changing realities.
Mbam explained that it has become necessary to review the current formula because the last review was done in 1992.
He observed that there has been a lot of changes in the political and socio-economic situation of the country.
According to him, the data that will be collated from the states will help the commission to arrive at a fair revenue formula.
“We believe that what we will get from states will help us to come up with a revenue formula that will be fair, just and equitable.”
He commended Wike for his developmental stride, and urged other states to emulate Rivers State.
Later during the South-South Zonal Public Hearing, the State Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike, restated that the present revenue allocation formula cannot meet the present realities of our dear nation and the socio-economic development of all levels of Government.
Wike made this assertion during the South–South Zonal Public Hearing on the Review of the Current Revenue Allocation Formula at Hotel Presidential in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Speaking through his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Wike said “it is very clear to anyone who cares to know that the Federal Government is overburdened and overloaded and cannot efficiently deliver a federal system as we envisage it in our Federation”.
According to the governor, the states needs to be encouraged to be able to build up their own potentials, adding that It was all part of encouraging inclusiveness and encouraging a sense of belonging.
The governor further said “in Rivers State, we are building 10 overhead bridges because we envisage the future, it is futuristic, we have a city with so much traffic and these 10 overhead bridges are a must, apart from the infrastructure that is going on in all our communities and 23 local government areas.”
Wike, who noted that bridges, jetties and educational Institutions all fall under the laps of the states, called for the reduction of the allocation of the Federal Government and an increase of the allocation to the states and local governments, stressing that this is what equity is all about.
Wike, who expressed delight that the commission had gone round and done sensitization, collected various data and indices, expressed the hope that all these would not be thrown away at the end of the day, and prayed that the feelings and aspirations of the Nigerians of today would garner their efforts and bring it to fruition.
In his address, the Chairman, Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Engr. Elias Mbam, disclosed that the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) by virtue of Paragraph 32(b) Part 1 of the Third Schedule to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended) is empowered “to review from time to time the Revenue Allocation Formula and Principles in operation to ensure conformity with changing realities, provided that any Revenue Formula which had been accepted by an Act of the National Assembly shall remain in force for a period of not less than five years from the date of commencement of the Act”.
According to him, the commission has embarked on the process of reviewing the existing Vertical Revenue Allocation Formula, adding that the review became necessary because a lot of socio- economic and political changes have taken place since the last review in 1992.
Featured
Buhari Presents N16.3trn 2022 Budget Estimate To NASS …Set To Borrow N5.01trn To Fund Proposal
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, presented N16.39trillion as the 2022 budget proposal before a joint session of the National Assembly.
The oil benchmark for the 2022 appropriation is $57per barrel, while the exchange rate is N410.5 per dollar in the budget proposal titled, “Budget of Economic Growth and Sustainability”.
The budget is projected to stimulate GDP growth by 4.2 per cent, while inflation rate is put at 13 per cent.
It is projected oil production will be at 1.88m barrels per day including condensates.
Budget deficit is estimated at N6.23trillion.
While presenting the budget, Buhari said, “Defence and internal security will continue to be our top priority. We remain firmly committed to the security of life, property and investment nationwide. We will continue to ensure that our gallant men and women in the armed forces, police and paramilitary units are properly equipped, remunerated and well-motivated.
“The 2022 budget is also the first in our history, where MDAs were clearly advised on gender responsive budgeting. These are part of critical steps in our efforts to distribute resources fairly and reach vulnerable groups of our society.
“Distinguished Members of the National Assembly, the 2022 to 2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper sets out the parameters for the 2022 Budget as follows:
“Conservative oil price benchmark of $57 per barrel.
“Daily oil production estimate of 1.88million barrels (inclusive of Condensates of 300,000 to 400,000 barrels per day); Exchange rate of four 410.15 per US Dollar; and projected GDP growth rate of 4.2 percent and 13 percent inflation rate.
“Based on these fiscal assumptions and parameters, total federally-collectible revenue is estimated at N17.70trillion in 2022.
“Total federally distributable revenue is estimated at N12.72 trillion in 2022 while total revenue available to fund the 2022 Federal Budget is estimated at N10.13 trillion. This includes Grants and Aid of N63.38 billion, as well as the revenues of 63 Government-Owned Enterprises.
“Oil revenue is projected at N3.16 trillion, non-oil taxes are estimated at N2.13 trillion and FGN Independent revenues are projected to be N1.82 trillion.
“A total expenditure of N16.39 trillion is proposed for the Federal Government in 2022 or the economies to survive and thrive.
The proposed expenditure comprises: Statutory Transfers of N768.28 billion; Non-debt Recurrent Costs of N6.83 trillion; Personnel Costs of N4.11 trillion; Pensions, Gratuities and Retirees’ Benefits N577.0 billion; Overheads of N792.39 billion; Capital Expenditure of N5.35 trillion, including the capital component of Statutory Transfers; Debt Service of N3.61 trillion; and Sinking Fund of N292.71 billion to retire certain maturing bonds.
The total fiscal operations of the Federal Government is expected to result in a deficit of N6.26 trillion.
This represents 3.39 percent of estimated GDP, slightly above the 3 percent threshold set by the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007.
However, President Muhammadu Buhari said his government will borrow an additional N5.01trillion in 2022 to be able to execute its N16.39trillion budget.
He made this known yesterday during the presentation of the budget to the National Assembly.
Buhari described the budget as “Budget of Economic Growth and Sustainability”.
Capital expenditure will gobble N5.35trillion and debt service N3.61trillion.
Total recurrent expenditure will be N6.83trillion, out of which personnel cost will consume N4.11trillion.
Total revenue expected is N10.13trillion.
Oil revenue will be a third of it as it is estimated at N3.16trillion. Non-oil taxes will be N2.13trillion and Federal Government revenue from its MDAs will be N1.82trillion.
Buhari said the oil benchmark for 2022 has been put at $57 and daily production at 1.88 million barrels, including condensates.
Government expects exchange rate to be stable at N410.15 to US Dollar and inflation to be kept at 13 percent.
Buhari tried to allay the fears of critics of borrowing by government.
He said the loans were within what Nigeria could afford and that the crisis the nation faces is ‘revenue challenge’, so that it can sustain repayment of the loans.
“Some have expressed concern over our resort to borrowing to finance our fiscal gaps. They are right to be concerned. However, we believe that the debt level of the Federal Government is still within sustainable limits. Borrowings are to specific strategic projects and can be verified publicly.
“As you are aware, we have witnessed two economic recessions within the period of this administration. In both cases, we had to spend our way out of recession, which necessitated a resort to growing the public debt. It is unlikely that our recovery from each of the two recessions would have grown as fast without the sustained government expenditure funded by debt.
“Our target over the medium term is to grow our Revenue-to-GDP ratio from about 8 percent currently to 15 percent by 2025. At that level of revenues, the Debt-Service-to-Revenue ratio will cease to be worrying. Put simply, we do not have a debt sustainability problem, but a revenue challenge which we are determined to tackle to ensure our debts remain sustainable.
“Very importantly, we have endeavoured to use the loans to finance critical development projects and programmes aimed at improving our economic environment and ensuring effective delivery of public services to our people”.
Featured
Wike Seeks Upward Review Of Revenue Allocation To States
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has urged the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to reduce revenue accruable to the Federal Government from the federation account to 40percent, and increase those of states and local government councils to 40 and 20per cent, respectively.
The governor said the current revenue sharing formula that allows the Federal Government to take 52.68percent, and the states and local government councils to take 26.72percent and 20.60percent, respectively was unacceptable.
Wike made the assertion when members of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) led by its Chairman, Chief Elisa Mbam paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Wednesday.
The governor observed that despite the changes that the country had been through in the past 29 years, it was regrettable that it has continued to use the 1992 revenue formula prescribed by the military.
Wike faulted the use of 1992 population figure, public school enrolment and public hospital bed spaces, land mass as formula for allocation of revenue.
He argued that a more equitable formula should also take into cognisance current population figure as well enrolment in private schools and number of bed spaces in private hospitals.
“Using the same formular of 1992 as a basis for revenue allocation in this country is so unfortunate. And to worsen the situation under a democratic dispensation, since 1999 till now, our country has not reviewed the revenue allocation formula.”
Wike urged the commission to reduce the revenue accruable to the Federal Government to 40percent because it has abdicated its responsibility of providing security and basic infrastructure to the federating states.
“You people should reduce the percentage of the Federal Government. Give them 40percent. Give the states 40percent, give local government 20percent. In that way, most of the responsibilities that belong to the Federal Government will now be taken away and given to the states.”
He noted that the current centralised federal system in operation in Nigeria has made it impossible for most states to look inwards and harness their potentials.
According to him, the country’s vast resources, will continue to amount to nothing if the states are not allowed to use their resources to drive and determine their development.
“We cannot talk about operating a federal system without having a fiscal federalism. It is practically impossible. Let’s cancel that word federalism, we are operating a unitary system. But you cannot be saying we are operating a federal system, at the same time operating a centralised system.”
The governor expressed reservation about the willingness of the present Federal Government to implement the recommendations of the revenue mobilisation and fiscal commission, which is currently holding public hearing on new revenue sharing formula across the six geopolitical zones.
The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) Chairman, Chief Elisa Mbam, explained that one of the major mandate of the commission is to review from time to time the revenue allocation formula to conform with changing realities.
Mbam explained that it has become necessary to review the current formula because the last review was done in 1992.
He observed that there has been a lot of changes in the political and socio-economic situation of the country.
According to him, the data that will be collated from the states will help the commission to arrive at a fair revenue formula.
“We believe that what we will get from states will help us to come up with a revenue formula that will be fair, just and equitable.”
He commended Wike for his developmental stride, and urged other states to emulate Rivers State.
Later during the South-South Zonal Public Hearing, the State Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike, restated that the present revenue allocation formula cannot meet the present realities of our dear nation and the socio-economic development of all levels of Government.
Wike made this assertion during the South–South Zonal Public Hearing on the Review of the Current Revenue Allocation Formula at Hotel Presidential in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Speaking through his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Wike said “it is very clear to anyone who cares to know that the Federal Government is overburdened and overloaded and cannot efficiently deliver a federal system as we envisage it in our Federation”.
According to the governor, the states needs to be encouraged to be able to build up their own potentials, adding that It was all part of encouraging inclusiveness and encouraging a sense of belonging.
The governor further said “in Rivers State, we are building 10 overhead bridges because we envisage the future, it is futuristic, we have a city with so much traffic and these 10 overhead bridges are a must, apart from the infrastructure that is going on in all our communities and 23 local government areas.”
Wike, who noted that bridges, jetties and educational Institutions all fall under the laps of the states, called for the reduction of the allocation of the Federal Government and an increase of the allocation to the states and local governments, stressing that this is what equity is all about.
Wike, who expressed delight that the commission had gone round and done sensitization, collected various data and indices, expressed the hope that all these would not be thrown away at the end of the day, and prayed that the feelings and aspirations of the Nigerians of today would garner their efforts and bring it to fruition.
In his address, the Chairman, Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Engr. Elias Mbam, disclosed that the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) by virtue of Paragraph 32(b) Part 1 of the Third Schedule to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended) is empowered “to review from time to time the Revenue Allocation Formula and Principles in operation to ensure conformity with changing realities, provided that any Revenue Formula which had been accepted by an Act of the National Assembly shall remain in force for a period of not less than five years from the date of commencement of the Act”.
According to him, the commission has embarked on the process of reviewing the existing Vertical Revenue Allocation Formula, adding that the review became necessary because a lot of socio- economic and political changes have taken place since the last review in 1992.
Featured
S’South Govs To Join VAT Case At S’Court
Governors of South-South states of Nigeria have resolved to join the suit currently before the Supreme Court of Nigeria over collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) between Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Rivers State Government.
The governors declared that they unequivocally support collection of VAT by state governments in Nigeria.
This is part of the six-point communique read out to journalists by Delta State Governor and Chairman of South-South Governors’ Forum, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, who presided over the meeting of the South-South Governors’ Forum at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Monday.
“The BRACED Council met on Monday, October 4th, 2021. After an extensive deliberation, the council resolved; unequivocally supports the decision for states to collect Value Added Tax, and resolved to join the suit before the Supreme Court.”
The meeting,hosted by Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike; was also attended by Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom; Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki; and Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri; also approved the South-South regional security architecture which would be launched very soon.
This is predicated on the fact that most of the BRACED Commission states have already established their state security outfits.
The BRACED Council called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government to uphold the tenets of the law establishing the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by appropriately constituting its board.
In addition, the council expressed hope that the Federal Government would make the forensic audit report on the NDDC public and be courageous enough to deal justly and fairly with those found culpable in the report with a view to strengthening the capacity of NDDC to meet its obligations to the people of the region.
Also contained in the communique is the demand by the council on President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to take necessary measures to review some unfair aspects of the recently signed Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in the spirit of fairness and equity.
“It (council) urged that the amendment should include clear definition of host community and that the trustees should be appointed by state governments.
“Council regretted that the president and the Federal Government have generally failed to give reasonable consideration to requests made by the region during the dialogue with the special federal delegation led by Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.
“Notable among the requests was the relocation of the NNPC subsidiaries and IOCs headquarters to the Niger Delta, and completion of a number of federal projects in the region, notably roads”, the communiqué indicated.
The council, however, expressed its appreciation to the host governor, for his warm hospitality and the success of the region.
It also commended the director general of the commission for his commitment to the region’s aspirations.
All the BRACED governors except Cross River State’s Prof Ben Ayade were present at the meeting.
The Director-General, BRACED Commission, Joe Keshi, was also present at the meeting.
The BRACED commission comprising the six South-South states of Bayelsa, Rivers, AkwaIbom, Cross River, Edo and Delta, is an initiative to foster integration, socio-economic and infrastructural development of the region.
Titled, “Communique of the Meeting of the South-South (BRACED) Governors Council held at the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt on Monday, October 4, 2021”, it reads in full: “The BRACED Governors’ Council met on Monday, October 4, 2021 at the Conference Room of the Rivers State Governor’s House, Port Harcourt.
“The meeting was presided over by Chairman of Council and Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.
“Also in attendance were the governors of Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Edo.
“After extensive deliberation, the Council resolved: Bearing in mind that most of the BRACED states have established their state security organs, approved the regional security architecture which would be launched soon.
“Unequivocally supports the decision for states to collect Value Added Tax (VAT) and resolved to join the suit before the Supreme Court.
Council urged the President and the National Assembly to take necessary measures to review some unfair aspects of the recently signed Petroleum Industry Bill to ensure fairness and equity. It urged that the amendment should include a clear definition of host communities and that the trustees should be appointed by state governments.
“Council called upon the President and the federal government to uphold the law establishing the Niger Delta Development Commission by appropriately constituting its board. In addition, it expressed the hope that the Federal Government would make the forensic audit report public and deal justly and fairly with the report with a view to strengthening the capacity of the NDDC to meet its obligations to the people of the region.
“Council regretted that the President and the Federal Government had generally failed to give reasoned consideration to requests made by the region during the dialogue with a special federal delegation led by Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.
“Notable among the requests were the relocation of NNPC subsidiaries and IOCs headquarters to the Niger Delta and the completion of a number of Federal projects in the region, notably, roads.
“At the end of deliberations, council expressed its appreciation to the chairman and commended the host governor for his warm hospitality and the success of the meeting.
“It commended the Director-General of the commission for his unwavering commitment to the region’s aspiration and the work of the commission done at Port Harcourt this day, Monday, October 4, 2021″.
Trending
- Politics5 days ago
Ortom Reacts To Resignation Of Chief Of Staff, Others
- Business5 days ago
Nigeria’s Agric Output Rises By N700bn Amidst Rising Insecurity
- Business5 days ago
Manufacturing Cannot Thrive With Cheaper Imports – LCCI
- For The Record5 days ago
Let’s Build Egalitarian Nigeria-Wike
- Business5 days ago
‘Livestock Subsector Provides Five Million Jobs For Nigerians’
- Editorial5 days ago
2023: Northern Govs Got It Wrong
- Opinion5 days ago
That Abu Dhabi Exposé
- Nation5 days ago
SMEDAN Empowers 16 Cooperatives On Agribusiness In Ondo