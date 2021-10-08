W’Cup Qualifier: Falconets Thrash CAR, Cruise Into Next Round

The Unity Traders Football Cup Competition, Rumuwoji in Port Harcourt City Local Government, Rivers State, kicked off on Tuesday, at Rumuwoji play ground, Mile One, Diobu.

The competition was geared towards bringing peace and unity among traders in the State, particularly those in Mile One market.

Speaking at the event, Chairman, Mile One Market Traders Association of Port Harcourt, Umanakwe Wobo, said the essence of the tournament was basically to foster and sustain the existing peace and unity among traders.

According to him, the tournament was put on hold for about 15 years due to disputes in the market association, adding that the new Exco has decided to use sports to bring peace.

Wobo, who was represented by the Vice Chairman of the association, Chuks Emenike, said this in an exclusive interview with Tidesports, on Tuesday, at Rumuwoji playground.

He explained that the introduction of the tournament was to create an avenue to know each other more better, saying that the competition has produced stars like the Vice Chairman Chuks Emenike, who got an invitation to play for Esperance of Tunisia.

“This competition have been holding for years but was put on hold because of dispute among our people, now the new Exco has reintroduced it for peace and unity.

“We were having a lot of disputes in the market, things were not working out well with us but today peace has returned as you can see,” Wobo said.

The chairman used the medium to call on his members to forget the past and join hands with the new Exco to move the association forward.

By: Kiadum Edookor