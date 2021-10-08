Politics
Obaseki Swears In 11 Commissioners, Two Special Advisers
Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, inaugurated 11 commissioners and two Special Advisers on Wednesday in Benin as part of those that will constitute the Edo State Executive Council.
The governor charged the new appointees to ensure transparency and uphold accountability in all they did in their respective beats.
He told them that organisational performance scorecards had been developed for each ministry to enthrone a high performance culture.
“The scorecard shall track key performance targets and deliverables of each ministry and reports will be demanded on a quarterly basis,” Obaseki said.
“A formal assessment of performance targets and results achieved by each ministry shall be conducted.
“These shall form basis of further review and linkages to other key human resource processes.
“These illustrious sons and daughters of the state have emerged from a thorough search and screening process that identified them as part of the best and brightest we have.
“These soon-to-be commissioners will form the core of the new Executive Council that will manage the affairs of the state.
“As commissioners and special advisers, the height of people’s expectation of you and the government you represent are unprecedented.
“We have no choice but to meet and deliver on the expectations of the people. As we serve the people, we must become champions of high performance, disciplined in execution and results-oriented,” the governor said.
The commissioners are, Mr Oluwole Iyamu, Mrs Obehi Akoria, Dr Joan Osa-Oviawe, Osaze Uzamere and Monday Osaigbovo.
Others are Marie Edeko, Joseph Eboigbe, Moses Agbukor, Isoken Omo, Andrew Emwanta and Mrs Otse Momoh-Omorogbe.
The two Special Advisers are Crusoe Osagie, who has been appointed as Special Adviser, Media Projects and Sarah Esangbedo Ajose-Adeogun, who is Special Adviser, Strategy, Policy, Projects and Performance Management.
Speaking with journalists after the inauguration, Osagie said that he believed in the vision of the governor to transform the state.
He assured that he was ready to support the governor until he succeeded, adding that he was always prepared to deliver good governance to the people of Edo.
PDP Warns FG Against Emergency Rule ln Anambra
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to perish the thought of imposing a state of emergency in Anambra State.
At a briefing in Aso Rock on Wednesday, Abubakar Malami, Minister of Justice, warned that an emergency rule might be imposed on the state amid the high level of violence in the buildup to the November 6 governorship election.
But while reacting through its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP alleged that move to foist an emergency rule in Anambra State was a ploy by the APC-led government to suppress the people, manipulate the process and rig the governorship election for the APC and its candidate.
Ologbondiyan asked the APC and its administration to come clean on their role in the sudden rise of insecurity in Anambra.
“This demand is predicated on apprehensions in the public space that the spate of insecurity in Anambra is contrived to heighten tension in the state so as to derail the democratic process to the advantage of the APC.
“The PDP insists that the Federal Government has the capacity to ensure peace in Anambra before, during and even after the election, if it so desired.
“We therefore invite the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC Federal Government to be guided accordingly. Our party also charges the people of Anambra State to remain calm and alert as well as take steps within the ambits of the law to resist plots by the APC to derail the electoral process in its inordinate ambition to seize Anambra through the back door,” he also said.
Zamfara Marks PDP Secretariat For Demolition
Zamfara State Urban and Regional Planning Board (ZURPB), has marked the secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other structures as illegal and set for demolition.
Addressing newsmen at the secretariat, the spokesman of the Deputy Governor’s office, Umar Aminu Gusau expressed shock over the marking of the structure as illegal and ordering the stoppage of the activities at the secretariat.
He alleged that the secretariat was marked illegal structure due to political differences in the state, saying that the present administration does not want any opposition.
According to him, PDP leaders in the state wrote official letters to the ZUREPB, state Commissioner of Police, Department of State Security (DSS), Civil and Security Defense Corps and other relevant authorities and they all acknowledged the letters before they embarked on painting the secretariat.
“ZUREPB can not claim that we did not inform the board officially before embarking on painting the secretariat. We know that this is a power play” he added.
Gusau said that when the All Progressive Congress (APC) led by former Governor Abdul Aziz Yari, PDP in the state was allowed to operate without any molestation but the present APC administration does not want any party to challenge the government.
When asked what would be the next line of action by the leadership of PDP in the state, Gusau said the leadership of the party was waiting for the reaction of the Deputy Governor, Barrister Mahadi Aliyu Gusau who is the leader of the party presently in the state.
The Tide source can report that the newsmen were at the board premises waiting for the briefing as earlier promised by the Director-General but he did not appear to address journalists.
However, this medium gathered that there have been different opinions over the intention to demolish the PDP secretariat as some people condemned the move, saying that there were elements of politics in the whole process while others said the government did that for security reasons.
According to Ibrahim Mainasara, the APC-led government in the state does not want any strong opposition in the system, stressing that the government must have reasoned that PDP was a threat and must be silenced.
“ I advise APC to play the politics by the rules of the game instead of witch hunting another political party. The people in both APC and PDP are all Zamfara citizens and should be allowed to practice politics by choosing parties of their choices” he lamented.
The Tide source further reports that others were of the opinion that the proposed PDP Secretariat constitutes security threats, pointing out that the Secretariat was located directly opposite the state ministry of Finance.
“This is a political office of number one opposition party in the state and the thugs must always be there and can attack the ministry in case of any political problem”
As at the time of filing this report, the state government has not made any official statement regarding the intending plan to demolish PDP Secretariat in the state.
Team Rivers Wrestlers Eye Successful Outing At NYG
As Team Rivers went into camp early this week to further prepare and fortify it’s athletes ahead departure this weekend for the 2021 edition of the National Youth Games (NYG) in Ilorin, Kwara State, the Head coach, Rivers State Wrestling Association, Eli Oyonomunede has said that his team will have a favourable outing at the fiesta.
Coach Oyonomunede disclosed this yesterday in an interview with Tidesports in Port Harcourt.
According to him, his players are in high spirit and are determined to compete honourably, saying that the athletes have prepared adequately as a team and are now poised to do their utmost best to do the State proud at the games.
“My wrestlers are set for the games and are sure to put up a good performance in Ilorin come next week. We are ready to win medal for the state as we compete with our contemporaries across the Federation,” Oyonomunede said.
He explained that the camping will further prepare and fortify the team on their earlier preparations made as team, saying that, there is no doubt that the athletes will complete favourably at the games, because necessary arrangement has been made to enable the athletes to bring out the best in them.
He urged the athletes to remain focused and display discipline in the camp and at the games, when it gets underway On Sunday.
“I urge the westlers to remain focused and disciplined as always and not relent in their commitment for the upcoming task,” he said.
The National Youth Games begins on Sunday, 10 and last through 17 October, 2021.
