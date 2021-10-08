Nation
Northeast Residents Want Speedy Passage Of 2022 Appropriation Bill
Some residents of Bauchi and Damaturu in Yobe have called on the National Assembly to ensure speedy passage of the 2022 Appropriation Bill presented by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The Tide source reports that President Buhari presented N16.39 trillion proposed 2022 Appropriation Bill to the joint session of the National Assembly, last Thursday in Abuja.
A cross section of the residents who spoke to NAN in Bauchi and Damaturu, commended the president for the timely presentation of the budget to the lawmakers.
They opined that speedy passage of the bill would sustain the gains achieved in the administration’s drive for social, economic and infrastructure development in the country.
Babagana Bakura, a resident of Damaturu, expressed happiness over the Buhari’s pledged to ensure adequate provision of equippment and improved remuneration of security operatives.
Bakura said that security of lives and property was critical to the progress of every country.
Janet Ishaku, a teacher, commended the President for directing agencies of government to be gender sensitive in the implementation of the budget.
Another resident, Garba Yunusa, also applauded the increase in the budget estimate to N16.39 trillion as against N13.08 trillion.
“Pumping more liquidity into the system is the only way to stimulate the economy which needs to recover properly from the shocks of Covid-19 pandemic and other challenges,” he said.
Yunusa, however, called for caution on plans by the Federal Government to borrow to finance the budget, noting that huge debt servicing could be a burden to the country.
Also, Joel Mkom, a businessman, called on the government to accelerate its plan for concessions of capital projects through Public Private Partnership.
“Involving the private sector in this regard is another way for creating jobs, wealth creation and opening up the economy,” he said.
Borno NARD President, Residents Hail Malaria Vaccine Breakthrough
The Borno State branch President of Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Dr Abubakar Kaka-Sanda, has lauded the announcement of malaria vaccine by World Health Organisation (WHO), which he described as a welcome development.
Kaka-Sanda told The Tide source in Maiduguri yesterday that “a vaccine against malaria known as a killer disease with high mortality, particularly among children in Africa is something worth celebrating.”
He, therefore, urged states and the Federal Government to start early mobilisation of the public on the vaccine to address the issue of vaccine phobia.
He said “government needs to start early public enlightenment on the vaccine so that whenever it is available, there will be no issue of phobia.”
He also reacted to the just suspended NARD strike, saying “doctors are all back and attending to patients in hospitals.
“Our members are at their respective duty posts offering the best we can.”
Maryam Audu, a woman living in Maiduguri, seen at the Borno Specialists Hospital whose two children were diagnosed of malaria, described
the development as a welcome one.
She said “if we have vaccine for malaria, I can assure you that more children will survive till adulthood.
“Most cases affecting children is malaria and that’s why some mothers in Borno have problem with polio vaccination officials .
“We use to tell immunisation officials that the problem of our children is malaria and they should not be bothering us with polio immunisation.
“We are really looking foward to the malaria vaccine.”
Tijjani Mohammed and Asmau Isa and Janet Ezekiel, all living in Maiduguri, also said they heard the news and hope it would be a dream come true.
Ezekiel said “70 per cent of illness affecting my family members has to do with malaria. If malaria can be contained in Nigeria, I can say
that we have solved a major problem.”
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended widespread use of the RTS,S/AS01 (RTS,S) malaria vaccine among children in sub-Saharan Africa
and in other regions with moderate to high P. falciparum malaria transmission.The recommendation is based on results from an ongoing pilot programme in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi that has reached more than 800,000 children since 2019.
The WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, said “this is a historic moment. The long-awaited malaria vaccine for children is a breakthrough for science.”
child health and malaria control.
“Using this vaccine on top of existing tools to prevent malaria could save tens of thousands of young lives each year.”
He added that malaria remained a primary cause of childhood illness and death in sub-Saharan Africa, noting that more than 260,000 African children
under the age of five die from malaria annually.
Court Remands Labourer For Allegedly Robbing Woman At Hotel
Justice Oyindamola Ogala of an Ikeja High Court yesterday remanded a 22-year-old labourer, Olanrewaju Opeyemi, for allegedly robbing a woman of N2,000 at a Lagos hotel.
The Tide source reports that Ogala ordered that Opeyemi, who has no fixed address, should be kept at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre after he pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge which was interpreted to him from English Language to Yoruba Language.
The defendant was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery and causing grievous harm.
According to prosecution led by Mrs A.O. Oluwasanmi, the defendant committed the alleged offences at 2.00 a.m. on April 14, 2020, at Intendo Hotel, Agboju, Lagos.
“Opeyemi alongside others who are at large, conspired to commit robbery, and while armed with a knife, he robbed one Ms Blessing Okoro of N2,000.
“He also grievously harmed Okoro by cutting her with a knife and inflicting serious injuries on her.
“The offences violate Sections 245, 297 and 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” the she said.
The judge adjourned the case until November 25 for trial.
