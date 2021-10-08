City Crime
NLC Urges Better Remuneration For Practising Journalists …Isiguzo Returns As NUJ President, Opaka, Angese New VP, Scribe For Zone F
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged Media establishments to properly remunerate journalists in their services to enable them perform their statutory duties effectively.
National President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who gave the urge while addressing delegates and other stakeholders at the 7th Triennial National Delegate Congress of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, ( NUJ) at Umuahia, Abia State capital, yesterday, decried a situation were journalists suffer from several months of non-salary payments despite putting in their best in terms of services.
The triennial national delegates conference, also witnessed the election of officers to run the affairs of the union in the next three years, with the incumbent President, Chris Isiguzo, returning after beating his opponent, Yusuf Idris, who voluntarily withdrew from the race, on Wednesday, by 666 votes to 15 votes.
Opaka Dokubo from Rivers State also beat Nene Affia from Akwa Ibom State by 99 votes to 40 votes to emerge new Vice President, Zone F; while John Angese trounced his fellow Bayelsan, Stanley Imgbi 107 votes to 33 votes to clinch the position of Secretary, Zone F.
Delegates from all 36 states councils and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) participated in the conference and election.
Wabba, who was represented by the National Vice President of NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, hinted that the case was most pathetic among journalists working in private media houses, who are mostly subjected to poor conditions of services and irregular salary payments.
He assured that the NLC would work with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to tackle industry wide minimum wage to ensure that practicing journalists are properly remunerated.
Other stakeholders also condemned the incautious infiltration of non-professionals in the practice of journalism, noting that such tendencies had led to the emergences of quacks who serve as agents misinformation and disinformation.
Speaking at the event, the guest speaker, Mr Emma Agu, said journalism practice ought not to be an all comers’ affairs but should be premised on some ethical codes of conduct and professional regulations.
Emma, a veteran Journalist and managing consultant of True Vision Newspapers, Gavinta & Associate, Abuja, frowned at Situation were social media promoters parade themselves as journalists without any iota of professional training and entry qualifications.
He called on regulatory bodies such as the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Nigerian Press Organization, among others, to ensure strict compliance to professional conducts on journalism practice and enforce sanctions on defaulters.
Speaking on the theme, “Role of the Media in Time of National Renewal’, the guest speaker said said the media occupied a critical position in the clamour national renewal and rebirth through social re orientation.
On his part, the Royal Father of the Day, another veteran journalist, Eze Cletus Uwadiegwu Ogbonnaya, described “The Role of the Media in National Renewal” as essential, and called for effective training and provision of incentives for journalists to enable them discharge their duties properly.
He described journalism as a noble profession with the potentials of restoring hope in the nation through the promotion of national unity and cohesion.
Earlier, the National President of the NUJ, Comrade Chris Isizugo, had during his Welcome address had called for budgetary provision for the media to enhance the potency of media practitioners in performing their watch dog role of ensuring check and balances in the polity.
He said the media as the moral compass of society need proper incentives to carry out the functions.
He congratulated the delegates for the massive turnout for the conference, despite the challenges face by the NUJ at the moment, noting that, “a stronger, united and more determined NUJ would emerge out of the conference.
The NUJ President the leadership of the union was committed to issues of members welfare, especially the effective payment of salaries and training, and explained that plans were been pursued vigorously to put in place requirements for the accreditation of International Institute on Journalism (IIJ) with the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).
Isiguzo said, “Before proceeding with my address, permit me to most sincerely commend and appreciate our noble and cherished members of the Union from the states of the federation for not letting the Union down at its critical moments, especially for taking the decisive decision to come to attend this conference in spite of orchestrated and carefully planned attempts to truncate it.
“To you and our special guests, I pray God to reward you for your input and collective efforts towards ensuring the successful hosting of this conference without minding the encumbrances, stop gaps and wedge put in place by some self serving individuals to truncate this conference. It is my fervent prayer and believe that Nigerian journalists shall leave this conference more determined, united and stronger.
“The Triennial Delegates Conference affords the Union an opportunity for self appraisal with the aim of charting a new direction for the collective body of journalists in Nigeria as well as the election of a new set of members of the Central Working Committee (CWC) that will pilot the affairs of the Union for the next three years.
“I must say that unlike in the past, this year’s electioneering in the NUJ is unique just as it stands out, as most of the positions are returned unopposed owing to political realignment and engineering within the Union. It goes to show a clear direction charted by the outgoing led-CWC headed by my humble self. But for the action of a few, with the mindset that whatever does not go in their favour, must be destroyed, this conference deserves to be accorded a high premium in terms of acceptability and attendance.
“Three years ago when I assumed office as National President of the NUJ, we were conscious of the fact that members of the Union needed an organization that works and meets their needs. Three years later, I stand boldly before my colleagues that entrusted their mandate to me, to state that certainly, things have change significantly for the better as the Union has moved from despair to hope, from difficulty in breathing to being alive once again, from a position of low morale of staff and members to reinvigoration and rejuvenation. In spite of the feat recorded, we are not unaware of the fact that it is still a journey in progress.
“In our three years of dedicated and results oriented service, we are proud to reel out records of achievements that include several trainings and retraining of our members including bilateral foreign programmes. Specifically, the NUJ is engaging in training and retraining of Journalists with assistance from various development partners to build capacity of journalists to effectively bring to public attention humanitarian situations in the country in a fair manner, honestly, and constructively.
“Our administration has also taken the issue of effective payment of staff salaries seriously just as we now have functional secretariat that is alive in responding to germane issues affecting our members. We have also Audited Accounts of the Union for the period of five years in addition to payment of accumulated years of ground and tenement rates, a development that has firmly secured the property of the Union sitting on about seven hectares of land in Abuja.
“Similarly, owing to our prudent management of resources, our administration successfully funded and hosted the meetings of the National Executive Council (NEC), of the Union twice without contribution from any organization. It goes to show that the NUJ is steadily getting to where it ought to be and very soon, we would be able to say, here we are. This is in addition to the fact that we kept to our constitutional mandate of holding NEC meetings as at when d
“While, we were traversing the country seeking for a renewal of mandate for a second term, we came face to face with certain realities confronting our members as they relate to their welfare and professionalism thus, the need to be adequately addressed from different angles and directions. These include, but not limited to the following; functional and conducive working environment, interference in professionalism, quackery and the need to distinguish social media influencers from journalists, multiple dimensions of threats and harassment of journalists by politicians and public officers who are no longer comfortable with being made accountable to the public and those parading themselves as journalists when they are not.
“The NUJ in the coming administration is going to take a critical look at this monster trying to rare its head before it dents the image of practitioners. The good news is the fact that our automated identity card is already addressing the issue of quacks and fake media practitioners. Any individual who wants to belong to the NUJ must adhere to the provisions of the Constitution with respect to membership.
“Taking into cognizance recent happenings within the Union in which some of our members embarked on a voyage of FORUM SHOPPING from one court to the other to procure all manner of injunctions against the NUJ without first of all attempting to explore internal conflict resolution mechanisms as provided by the constitution, is no longer acceptable.
“The Union is now stating clearly and boldly that our collective interests shall at all times supersede that of any individual, no matter how highly placed. In this wise, the established organs of the Union shall henceforth take appropriate action against any erring member without let or hindrance. The posture where some people assume that they are above the rules and procedures of the Union can no longer be tolerated.
“Towards this end, the incoming Central Working Committee would soon be hosting a constitutional conference to critically review our constitution with a view to addressing observed lapses and lacuna”, he added.
By: Taneh Beemene
City Crime
NLC Urges Better Remuneration For Practising Journalists …Isiguzo Returns As NUJ President, Opaka, Angese New VP, Scribe For Zone F
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged Media establishments to properly remunerate journalists in their services to enable them perform their statutory duties effectively.
National President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who gave the urge while addressing delegates and other stakeholders at the 7th Triennial National Delegate Congress of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, ( NUJ) at Umuahia, Abia State capital, yesterday, decried a situation were journalists suffer from several months of non-salary payments despite putting in their best in terms of services.
The triennial national delegates conference, also witnessed the election of officers to run the affairs of the union in the next three years, with the incumbent President, Chris Isiguzo, returning after beating his opponent, Yusuf Idris, who voluntarily withdrew from the race, on Wednesday, by 666 votes to 15 votes.
Opaka Dokubo from Rivers State also beat Nene Affia from Akwa Ibom State by 99 votes to 40 votes to emerge new Vice President, Zone F; while John Angese trounced his fellow Bayelsan, Stanley Imgbi 107 votes to 33 votes to clinch the position of Secretary, Zone F.
Delegates from all 36 states councils and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) participated in the conference and election.
Wabba, who was represented by the National Vice President of NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, hinted that the case was most pathetic among journalists working in private media houses, who are mostly subjected to poor conditions of services and irregular salary payments.
He assured that the NLC would work with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to tackle industry wide minimum wage to ensure that practicing journalists are properly remunerated.
Other stakeholders also condemned the incautious infiltration of non-professionals in the practice of journalism, noting that such tendencies had led to the emergences of quacks who serve as agents misinformation and disinformation.
Speaking at the event, the guest speaker, Mr Emma Agu, said journalism practice ought not to be an all comers’ affairs but should be premised on some ethical codes of conduct and professional regulations.
Emma, a veteran Journalist and managing consultant of True Vision Newspapers, Gavinta & Associate, Abuja, frowned at Situation were social media promoters parade themselves as journalists without any iota of professional training and entry qualifications.
He called on regulatory bodies such as the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Nigerian Press Organization, among others, to ensure strict compliance to professional conducts on journalism practice and enforce sanctions on defaulters.
Speaking on the theme, “Role of the Media in Time of National Renewal’, the guest speaker said said the media occupied a critical position in the clamour national renewal and rebirth through social re orientation.
On his part, the Royal Father of the Day, another veteran journalist, Eze Cletus Uwadiegwu Ogbonnaya, described “The Role of the Media in National Renewal” as essential, and called for effective training and provision of incentives for journalists to enable them discharge their duties properly.
He described journalism as a noble profession with the potentials of restoring hope in the nation through the promotion of national unity and cohesion.
Earlier, the National President of the NUJ, Comrade Chris Isizugo, had during his Welcome address had called for budgetary provision for the media to enhance the potency of media practitioners in performing their watch dog role of ensuring check and balances in the polity.
He said the media as the moral compass of society need proper incentives to carry out the functions.
He congratulated the delegates for the massive turnout for the conference, despite the challenges face by the NUJ at the moment, noting that, “a stronger, united and more determined NUJ would emerge out of the conference.
The NUJ President the leadership of the union was committed to issues of members welfare, especially the effective payment of salaries and training, and explained that plans were been pursued vigorously to put in place requirements for the accreditation of International Institute on Journalism (IIJ) with the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).
Isiguzo said, “Before proceeding with my address, permit me to most sincerely commend and appreciate our noble and cherished members of the Union from the states of the federation for not letting the Union down at its critical moments, especially for taking the decisive decision to come to attend this conference in spite of orchestrated and carefully planned attempts to truncate it.
“To you and our special guests, I pray God to reward you for your input and collective efforts towards ensuring the successful hosting of this conference without minding the encumbrances, stop gaps and wedge put in place by some self serving individuals to truncate this conference. It is my fervent prayer and believe that Nigerian journalists shall leave this conference more determined, united and stronger.
“The Triennial Delegates Conference affords the Union an opportunity for self appraisal with the aim of charting a new direction for the collective body of journalists in Nigeria as well as the election of a new set of members of the Central Working Committee (CWC) that will pilot the affairs of the Union for the next three years.
“I must say that unlike in the past, this year’s electioneering in the NUJ is unique just as it stands out, as most of the positions are returned unopposed owing to political realignment and engineering within the Union. It goes to show a clear direction charted by the outgoing led-CWC headed by my humble self. But for the action of a few, with the mindset that whatever does not go in their favour, must be destroyed, this conference deserves to be accorded a high premium in terms of acceptability and attendance.
“Three years ago when I assumed office as National President of the NUJ, we were conscious of the fact that members of the Union needed an organization that works and meets their needs. Three years later, I stand boldly before my colleagues that entrusted their mandate to me, to state that certainly, things have change significantly for the better as the Union has moved from despair to hope, from difficulty in breathing to being alive once again, from a position of low morale of staff and members to reinvigoration and rejuvenation. In spite of the feat recorded, we are not unaware of the fact that it is still a journey in progress.
“In our three years of dedicated and results oriented service, we are proud to reel out records of achievements that include several trainings and retraining of our members including bilateral foreign programmes. Specifically, the NUJ is engaging in training and retraining of Journalists with assistance from various development partners to build capacity of journalists to effectively bring to public attention humanitarian situations in the country in a fair manner, honestly, and constructively.
“Our administration has also taken the issue of effective payment of staff salaries seriously just as we now have functional secretariat that is alive in responding to germane issues affecting our members. We have also Audited Accounts of the Union for the period of five years in addition to payment of accumulated years of ground and tenement rates, a development that has firmly secured the property of the Union sitting on about seven hectares of land in Abuja.
“Similarly, owing to our prudent management of resources, our administration successfully funded and hosted the meetings of the National Executive Council (NEC), of the Union twice without contribution from any organization. It goes to show that the NUJ is steadily getting to where it ought to be and very soon, we would be able to say, here we are. This is in addition to the fact that we kept to our constitutional mandate of holding NEC meetings as at when d
“While, we were traversing the country seeking for a renewal of mandate for a second term, we came face to face with certain realities confronting our members as they relate to their welfare and professionalism thus, the need to be adequately addressed from different angles and directions. These include, but not limited to the following; functional and conducive working environment, interference in professionalism, quackery and the need to distinguish social media influencers from journalists, multiple dimensions of threats and harassment of journalists by politicians and public officers who are no longer comfortable with being made accountable to the public and those parading themselves as journalists when they are not.
“The NUJ in the coming administration is going to take a critical look at this monster trying to rare its head before it dents the image of practitioners. The good news is the fact that our automated identity card is already addressing the issue of quacks and fake media practitioners. Any individual who wants to belong to the NUJ must adhere to the provisions of the Constitution with respect to membership.
“Taking into cognizance recent happenings within the Union in which some of our members embarked on a voyage of FORUM SHOPPING from one court to the other to procure all manner of injunctions against the NUJ without first of all attempting to explore internal conflict resolution mechanisms as provided by the constitution, is no longer acceptable.
“The Union is now stating clearly and boldly that our collective interests shall at all times supersede that of any individual, no matter how highly placed. In this wise, the established organs of the Union shall henceforth take appropriate action against any erring member without let or hindrance. The posture where some people assume that they are above the rules and procedures of the Union can no longer be tolerated.
“Towards this end, the incoming Central Working Committee would soon be hosting a constitutional conference to critically review our constitution with a view to addressing observed lapses and lacuna”, he added.
By: Taneh Beemene
City Crime
UNICEF’s IYCF Initiative Boosts Child Nutrition In Plateau
Residents of Plateau State have said that the Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) initiative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is boosting nutrition in children in the state.
Some of the residents spoke with newsmen last Wednesday in Jos in separate interviews.
This happened when a combined team from the State’s Primary Health Care Board and UNICEF visited some communities in Ali Kazaure Ward of Jos North Local Government Area of the state where the programme is currently being implemented.
The team was in the area to assess the level of progress so far achieved in terms of child nutrition in the state through the programme.
The Tide source reports that the Bauchi Field Office of UNICEF had in September 2020, inaugurated the IYCF support groups in Jos North, Mangu and Shendam Local Government Areas of the state.
The support group, drawn from various communities within the localities would champion and deliver key IYCF messages to nursing mothers and caregivers, on the importance of exclusive breastfeeding and complementary feeding.
The initiative basically aimed at addressing malnutrition, particularly stunting in children which is prevalent in the state.
Mrs Hafsat Abdullahi, a lactating mother, said that the sensitisation she got from the members of the IYCF support group had helped her understand the benefits of exclusive breastfeeding on the health of her child.
Abdullahi, 30, added that the knowledge had also broaden her understanding on the value of complementary feeding to the child.
“This initiative no doubt has helped nursing mothers understand the benefits of exclusive breastfeeding to the child.
“It has also enabled us understand the advantages of proper complimentary feeding for children who are two years old and above.
“Now, we have understood how to use local and affordable foods to prepare meals that will improve the nutrition of our children,” she said.
Another resident, Mrs Nainatu Ibrahim, said that the initiative had provided her with the opportunity to cater for the health needs for her children without attending health facilities.
Ibrahim, 32, explained that she had seen significant improvement in the nutrition and changes in the health of her kids since when she started practicing what she was taught by the IYCF support group.
“Not too long after I started putting into practice the lessons from the teachings of IYCF support group, I have seen improvement in health of my children; they now hardly fall ill and they appear agile and lively at all times.
“So, I want to call on other mothers to key into this initiative; they should use local and available foods to prepare meals for their children in order to kick malnutrition and other child related diseases out of the society.
“That way, we shall ensure a better and healthy society for the future generation, “she said.
On his part, Mr Ahmad Abdallahi, secretary of the support group in the area, commended the UNICEF for the initiative and thanked other members of the group who volunteered to work towards a better society.
He, however, said that the advent of COVID-19 posed a serious challenge towards the effective discharge of their duties, particularly with the lockdown, social distancing and other safety protocols put in place by government.
“At first, people didn’t believe us, but with frantic efforts we were able to convince them to accept the good message of IYCF.
“We are making great progress, we know that IYCF initiative will be of great benefit to our community because through it, the health of our people will improve.
“Today, through our sensitisation, most women in our communities know more about exclusive breastfeeding, how to place the child when breastfeeding and other practices,” he said.
Abdullahi, however, decried lack of funds, describing it as a major bane limiting the smooth running of the programme in the state.
Mr Salisu Nahuta, the Director of Primary Health Care of the board and leader of the team in Jos North, said they were at the community to assess progress so far achieved under the programme.
He said that the results achieved would spur other communities to adopt the initiative towards ensuring malnutrition was kicked out of the state.
“From what we have heard from the residents of these communities that make up this ward, it is evident that malnutrition will soon be a thing of the past in this state.
“The testimonies from the women we interviewed, it is clear that this noble initiative is worthwhile and I call on government to expand it to other parts of the state,” he called.
He commended members of the support group in Jos North for their commitment, resilience and dedication towards the actualisation of the aim of the programme.
NAN reports that other teams from the board and UNICEF visited Kumbo and Panwasa in Mangu and Shendam Local Government Areas for assessment.
City Crime
Former Gateway United Captain Set To Join Stormers
Abeokuta Stormers Sports Club, (ASSC), formerly FC Nilayo have confirmed that former Gateway United skipper, Saburi Omoyayi will join their technical crew as an assistant coach.
Omoyayi who retired at the age of 35 at the end of the last Nigeria National League season will work with the Sunday Olusoji tutored side in what will be his first coaching duty.
On the bills of the club, the former Shooting Stars and Kwara United defender will begin coaching courses in a bid to become a badged tactician.
Tidesports source gathered that the Abeokuta indigene who retired as the longest serving Gateway United player said it is a delight to try something new and appreciated the management of the team for the opportunity.
“It’s an honour, I’m very grateful and happy to begin a new chapter entirely, this is a rare opportunity and I will not take it for granted,” he said.
Omoyayi played his last career game for Gateway United in a 3-0 victory against Joy Commeth FC on the last day of the NNL season. He was given a guard of honour by his teammates and the visitors before the game started.
Trending
- Politics5 days ago
Ortom Reacts To Resignation Of Chief Of Staff, Others
- Business5 days ago
Nigeria’s Agric Output Rises By N700bn Amidst Rising Insecurity
- Business5 days ago
Manufacturing Cannot Thrive With Cheaper Imports – LCCI
- For The Record5 days ago
Let’s Build Egalitarian Nigeria-Wike
- Business5 days ago
‘Livestock Subsector Provides Five Million Jobs For Nigerians’
- Editorial5 days ago
2023: Northern Govs Got It Wrong
- Opinion5 days ago
That Abu Dhabi Exposé
- Nation5 days ago
‘Nigeria Not Ripe Enough To Shun Rotational Presidency’