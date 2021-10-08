Niger Delta
Nine Correctional Centre Inmates In Bayelsa Get Amnesty
Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has granted amnesty to nine inmates of the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Okaka, in Yenagoa, the State capital.
Diri who announced the gesture when he visited the centre on Tuesday, noted that he had constitutional powers to grant such favour based on recommendations from the Committee on Prerogative of Mercy.
While addressing the freed inmates, the governor advised them to change their ways and become responsible members of society.
He expressed displeasure over the number of inmates in custody, adding that the only way the centre could be decongested was through reduction in crime in the state.
He said: “Whereas you have all made written applications seeking for this discretionary exercise by the government of Bayelsa State, and having consulted with the Committee on Prerogative of Mercy and in accordance with the laws of Bayelsa State and in exercise of my constitutional powers as the governor of Bayelsa State, I hereby grant you mercy.
“I do not believe we should have this centre congested with our brothers and sisters.
“In other words, the propensity for crime and criminality must be reduced. That is the only way we can decongest the Okaka Correctional Centre.
“If we grant amnesty and there is still the propensity to continue in crime, no amount of jail delivery can decongest this prison.
“My advice to you is that you change your ways. Change your approach to life and become responsible members of society and contribute to the good image of Bayelsa state,” he said.
In her remarks, the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Kate Abiri, thanked the governor for the visit and expressed optimism that he would help decongest the centre.
She noted that the Chief Justice of the Federation was concerned about congested centres in the country, adding that, in line with that, she had embarked on jail delivery exercises.
According to her, as the Chief Judge, her power to release prisoners are limited to “not-too-serious” cases that have lingered, saying that “only the governor has the constitutional power to grant amnesty.”
She also thanked governor Diri for constituting the Committee on Prerogative of Mercy and for heeding the advice to carry out his constitutional duty.
The Chief Judge who expressed delight that it was the first time since her tenure, that a governor of the state physically carried out the exercise, appreciated Diri for granting amnesty to the inmates and for decongesting the cemtre.
Earlier, the Comptroller of the Okaka Correctional Center, Seth Edoughotu, commended the governor for rehabilitating the road leading to the centre and for donating an operational vehicle that has assisted the centre to perform optimally.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Edo Warns Against ‘Fake’ Nursing Schools Admission
The Edo State Government has alerted residents on the activities of fraudsters selling fake hard copy admission forms into Edo State College of Nursing Sciences.
Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Health, Dr. Osamwonyi Irowa, said there are no physical forms for admissions into the College, noting that all forms must be obtained from the official College’s portal.
Irowa reiterated the need for “applicants to avoid dealing with any person purportedly acting as an agent of Edo College of Nursing Sciences in respect of the sales of admission forms into the College, as anyone who elects to deal with such persons, does so at his/her own risk.”
The statement reads: “The attention of the Edo State Government has been drawn to the activities of some fraudsters, who in a bid to defraud unsuspecting members of the public, have resorted to the sales of fake hard copy admission forms into Edo State College of Nursing Sciences.
“We state unequivocally that there are no physical forms for admissions into the College. All forms must be bought from the official College’s portal.
“It is also imperative to inform members of the public that the state government has not appointed any agent, neither is it considering appointing an agent to liaise with applicants on its behalf.”
Irowa further stated that “the government has alerted security agencies to the nefarious activities of these fraudsters and will spare no resources in ensuring that they are fished out and made to face the full wrath of the law.”
“Applicants are however advised to visit the College’s portal or call 08104797237 and 0803 530 4611 for clarifications and further information, as those are the only official channels of communication for the sales of admission forms into the Edo College of Nursing Sciences,” he added.
Compensation Over Oil Discovery Triggers Crisis In Delta
Crisis looms at Oviri-Olomu community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, over the compensation by Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), for a fresh oil discovery.
Five families, including Edariese Efedjamah, Irevwiruemu, George Akanuota, Onakota and Ashe, claiming ownership of Evue/Igbighogho bushes in the community where oil was discovered, alleged that faceless persons, who claim to be leaders of the community, connived with the company to shortchange them.
At a press conference in Udu, they stated that only the five families should be paid compensation and allowed to enjoy the benefits accruable from the land.
A member of the Edariese Family, Elder A.P. Edariese said: “The five families have been grossly denied their rights to fair compensation for their properties destroyed on the land and denied all payments for loss of use of the land as well as their rights to be paid anything under the freedom to operate, both at the time of preparation for drilling and now that the company has moved into the land for drilling purposes.
“We are equally denied of our rights to job slots.
“The land is not owned by the Oviri-Olomu Community, Individuals and families own the lands. NPDC should respect the five families for decency, reasonable fairness and justice, and allow peace to reign supreme if they want to do business in the land.
“They imported strange names who have no mandate to lead or represent the community for negotiations against the cries of the five families. They refused to hearken to these long calls and cries.
“NPDC is hereby placed on caution, solemnly advised and warned never to do anything with impostors who do not have the mandate of the community to represent the five families in the acquisition of their land by NPDC for the new oil location that’s being developed.”
Edariese noted he and three others were allegedly held hostage at Wellington Hotel in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area by a consultant and forced to collect N1,500,000 on behalf of his family
He said: “He threatened that if I love myself, I should collect the money. That if the lords in Oviri-Olomu community know he is dealing with me, he will be in trouble. I should accept the money.
“I accepted the money under duress. I had to sign the cheque. He said my family was fortunate because we got the larger sum and others got peanuts.”
Representative of George Akanuota family, Mr. Shedrack Akanuota, who corroborated the claims of Edariese, said: “Only five families own the land wherein NPDC is currently carrying out drilling works at the moment and not nine as it was mentioned and forwarded to them by some faceless persons.”
“They have sidelined us, yet operation is going on in this land. I do not know on whose permission NPDC has gone to carry out their operation.
“So, if they have negotiated with any group of persons before, they should know that they have negotiated with the wrong persons. NPDC need to correct it now.
“NPDC should be cautious of themselves if they are going into communities for transactions to avoid any loss of lives and properties.
“I want NPDC to take note that they have transacted wrong businesses with wrong persons. They need to correct it.”
A representative of the Irhoremu family, Mr. David Irhoremu, who insisted that only five families owned the land wherein NPDC operates, said: “They are dealing with masquerades, who parade themselves to be representative of the community.
“NPDC is working contrary to the constitution of Oviri-Olomu community. They are operating outside the constitution.
“We want to advise NPDC to retrace their steps so that there will be no bloodshed and there will be no court matters.
“We are not against NPDC operating in our land. It is a welcome development that oil is being discovered in our land. But they should follow due process.
“They should come back to the landlords, there should be an MoU so that there will be peace in the land in the community.”
Bayelsa LGAs Set To Enact Bye-Laws On Waterways Security
The Bayelsa State Government has directed local government councils in the state to without delay come up with legislations prohibiting the movement of speed boats within the state’s waterways after 7pm without security permit.
This was even as the government has in same vein directed the Legislative Councils of the eight local government councils to expeditiously enact bye-laws on the establishment of local vigilantes in all the communities.
The Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, gave the directives recently during separate meetings with traditional rulers from Southern Ijaw and Nembe local government areas of the state at his office in Government House, Yenagoa.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo, who urged the traditional rulers to complement government’s efforts at curbing insecurity in the state, stressed the need for vigilante groups to be set up before the end of this month.
Consequently, he directed the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Development, Chief Thompson Amule to notify the council chairmen to initiate bills for the enabling bye-laws towards establishing the vigilantes in their areas.
He said community leaders should work closely with the Nigerian Police to thoroughly screen members of the various vigilante groups, based on their individual capacities and integrity.
The Deputy Governor, who emphasized the need for more effective policing of the waterways to stem the rising tide of sea piracy and other forms of criminality, also directed that bye-laws prohibiting traveling with speed boats along the rivers and creeks be passed by the local government councils.
He noted that the measure would go a long way to complement the efforts of the security agencies to curb crime on the water routes in the state.
The Deputy Governor used the opportunity to call on the teeming youths of the state to shun acts capable of truncating their future by turning a new leaf.
He noted that the state government was determined to give traditional rulers a sense of belonging and restore their role as custodians of culture and peace through the community administration bill to be sent to the House of Assembly.
On the complaint of lack of teachers in the public schools in Southern Ijaw local government area, Senator Ewhrudjakpo directed the Director General of the Teachers’ Training Institute, Dr. Peremoboere Stella Ugolo, to quickly review the distribution of teachers in the schools, to enable government address the situation.
He equally directed the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Gentle Emelah, to visit Community Secondary School, Okoroma, which building was deroofed by rain storm and make a proper assessment for necessary action.
“The issue of security is a major one for us, and if we take it for granted, it is going to weigh down on all of us. The issue of the vigilantes will not only lie on the DPOs. We are directing the local governments to, between now and the end of October, to set up vigilantes. All communities must have their vigilantes set up. The screening of members of the vigilantes will be done by the DPOs who in turn will be supervised by the Commissioner of Police.
“The Commissioner for Local Government is hereby directed to write officially to the local government chairmen to form their vigilantes between now and the end of October. We will not leave the funding to the communities; the local governments are going to be responsible for the funding, with support from the state government”, he said.
“We are taking another measure here. The Commissioner for Local Government will do another letter to all the councils to work assiduously to pass the anti-night boat movement bye-law, to proscribe speed boats movements beyond 7pm.
“Any speed boat without security permit moving after 7pm is an enemy boat”, he added.
Speaking at the meeting, the Ibenanaowei of Bomo clan, King Joshua Igbugburu, enjoined the royal fathers from Southern Ijaw local government area to ensure that security remains a priority in their various domains and prevail on the people to maintain peace.
Also speaking, the paramount ruler of Okoroma clan in Nembe Local Government area, King Bethran Douglas, requested for a JTF post and police presence in the area to check the activities of criminals.
He pointed out that the face-off between Okoroma and the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) over the broken power plant was a potential threat to peace in the area, and appealed to government not to relent in its efforts to resolve the issue.
In their separate remarks, the Commissioner for Police, Mr. Echeng E. Echeng, and the Commander of 16th Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Oluwarotimi Awolo, appealed for cooperation from the people in the fight against criminality in the state.
They identified hostilities from communities as one of the challenges facing military officers on patrol duty along the creeks and marine routes which makes their job tasking.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
