NDLEA Nabs 90 Drugs Dealers In Edo

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, presented N16.39trillion as the 2022 budget proposal before a joint session of the National Assembly.

The oil benchmark for the 2022 appropriation is $57per barrel, while the exchange rate is N410.5 per dollar in the budget proposal titled, “Budget of Economic Growth and Sustainability”.

The budget is projected to stimulate GDP growth by 4.2 per cent, while inflation rate is put at 13 per cent.

It is projected oil production will be at 1.88m barrels per day including condensates.

Budget deficit is estimated at N6.23trillion.

While presenting the budget, Buhari said, “Defence and internal security will continue to be our top priority. We remain firmly committed to the security of life, property and investment nationwide. We will continue to ensure that our gallant men and women in the armed forces, police and paramilitary units are properly equipped, remunerated and well-motivated.

“The 2022 budget is also the first in our history, where MDAs were clearly advised on gender responsive budgeting. These are part of critical steps in our efforts to distribute resources fairly and reach vulnerable groups of our society.

“Distinguished Members of the National Assembly, the 2022 to 2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper sets out the parameters for the 2022 Budget as follows:

“Conservative oil price benchmark of $57 per barrel.

“Daily oil production estimate of 1.88million barrels (inclusive of Condensates of 300,000 to 400,000 barrels per day); Exchange rate of four 410.15 per US Dollar; and projected GDP growth rate of 4.2 percent and 13 percent inflation rate.

“Based on these fiscal assumptions and parameters, total federally-collectible revenue is estimated at N17.70trillion in 2022.

“Total federally distributable revenue is estimated at N12.72 trillion in 2022 while total revenue available to fund the 2022 Federal Budget is estimated at N10.13 trillion. This includes Grants and Aid of N63.38 billion, as well as the revenues of 63 Government-Owned Enterprises.

“Oil revenue is projected at N3.16 trillion, non-oil taxes are estimated at N2.13 trillion and FGN Independent revenues are projected to be N1.82 trillion.

“A total expenditure of N16.39 trillion is proposed for the Federal Government in 2022 or the economies to survive and thrive.

The proposed expenditure comprises: Statutory Transfers of N768.28 billion; Non-debt Recurrent Costs of N6.83 trillion; Personnel Costs of N4.11 trillion; Pensions, Gratuities and Retirees’ Benefits N577.0 billion; Overheads of N792.39 billion; Capital Expenditure of N5.35 trillion, including the capital component of Statutory Transfers; Debt Service of N3.61 trillion; and Sinking Fund of N292.71 billion to retire certain maturing bonds.

The total fiscal operations of the Federal Government is expected to result in a deficit of N6.26 trillion.

This represents 3.39 percent of estimated GDP, slightly above the 3 percent threshold set by the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari said his government will borrow an additional N5.01trillion in 2022 to be able to execute its N16.39trillion budget.

He made this known yesterday during the presentation of the budget to the National Assembly.

Buhari described the budget as “Budget of Economic Growth and Sustainability”.

Capital expenditure will gobble N5.35trillion and debt service N3.61trillion.

Total recurrent expenditure will be N6.83trillion, out of which personnel cost will consume N4.11trillion.

Total revenue expected is N10.13trillion.

Oil revenue will be a third of it as it is estimated at N3.16trillion. Non-oil taxes will be N2.13trillion and Federal Government revenue from its MDAs will be N1.82trillion.

Buhari said the oil benchmark for 2022 has been put at $57 and daily production at 1.88 million barrels, including condensates.

Government expects exchange rate to be stable at N410.15 to US Dollar and inflation to be kept at 13 percent.

Buhari tried to allay the fears of critics of borrowing by government.

He said the loans were within what Nigeria could afford and that the crisis the nation faces is ‘revenue challenge’, so that it can sustain repayment of the loans.

“Some have expressed concern over our resort to borrowing to finance our fiscal gaps. They are right to be concerned. However, we believe that the debt level of the Federal Government is still within sustainable limits. Borrowings are to specific strategic projects and can be verified publicly.

“As you are aware, we have witnessed two economic recessions within the period of this administration. In both cases, we had to spend our way out of recession, which necessitated a resort to growing the public debt. It is unlikely that our recovery from each of the two recessions would have grown as fast without the sustained government expenditure funded by debt.

“Our target over the medium term is to grow our Revenue-to-GDP ratio from about 8 percent currently to 15 percent by 2025. At that level of revenues, the Debt-Service-to-Revenue ratio will cease to be worrying. Put simply, we do not have a debt sustainability problem, but a revenue challenge which we are determined to tackle to ensure our debts remain sustainable.

“Very importantly, we have endeavoured to use the loans to finance critical development projects and programmes aimed at improving our economic environment and ensuring effective delivery of public services to our people”.