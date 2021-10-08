Nation
FG Inaugurates 2021 Malaria Indicator Survey
The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has said that the 2021 Nigeria Malaria Indicator Survey (NMIS) would generate the much needed data to help the country review its strategies.
Ehanire, represented by Alhaji Mahmuda Mamman, Permanent Secretary in the ministry, said this in Abuja during the inauguration of the 2021 Nigeria Malaria Indicator Survey.
“It is my hope that this 2021 NMIS will generate the much needed data that will help us to review our strategies for combating the malaria menace in our country.
“To also identify gaps, as well as afford us the opportunity to contribute our individual and collective quota to the elimination of the disease,’’ he said.
The minister said that the last in-country malaria indicator survey was conducted in 2015, during which information derived from the study provided Nigeria the opportunities to ascertain the progress made.
According to him, malaria remains a major cause of hospital attendance in Nigeria.
The minister said that the World Malaria Report 2020 indicates that the prevalence of malaria was more associated with children under five years and pregnant women and was the cause of estimated 94,070 deaths and 61 million malaria cases
However, Ehanire said that there had been significant achievements recorded with the huge investments made by partners and the government.
He said that based on the trajectory in the achievements being recorded over time, there has been a gradual paradigm shift from malaria control to elimination.
The minister said this was made clear by evidences tracked over the years and the use of innovative technologies in activity implementation.
He said that government and partners have committed funding and provided technical and logistic support in the control efforts.
“It is therefore expedient to assess what had been achieved and to utilise the information garnered to guide decision making and strategic planning,’’ Ehanire said.
The minister further said that when the survey was completed, it would reflect how the key findings align with the performance framework of the operating National Malaria Strategic Plan.
Nation
Borno NARD President, Residents Hail Malaria Vaccine Breakthrough
The Borno State branch President of Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Dr Abubakar Kaka-Sanda, has lauded the announcement of malaria vaccine by World Health Organisation (WHO), which he described as a welcome development.
Kaka-Sanda told The Tide source in Maiduguri yesterday that “a vaccine against malaria known as a killer disease with high mortality, particularly among children in Africa is something worth celebrating.”
He, therefore, urged states and the Federal Government to start early mobilisation of the public on the vaccine to address the issue of vaccine phobia.
He said “government needs to start early public enlightenment on the vaccine so that whenever it is available, there will be no issue of phobia.”
He also reacted to the just suspended NARD strike, saying “doctors are all back and attending to patients in hospitals.
“Our members are at their respective duty posts offering the best we can.”
Maryam Audu, a woman living in Maiduguri, seen at the Borno Specialists Hospital whose two children were diagnosed of malaria, described
the development as a welcome one.
She said “if we have vaccine for malaria, I can assure you that more children will survive till adulthood.
“Most cases affecting children is malaria and that’s why some mothers in Borno have problem with polio vaccination officials .
“We use to tell immunisation officials that the problem of our children is malaria and they should not be bothering us with polio immunisation.
“We are really looking foward to the malaria vaccine.”
Tijjani Mohammed and Asmau Isa and Janet Ezekiel, all living in Maiduguri, also said they heard the news and hope it would be a dream come true.
Ezekiel said “70 per cent of illness affecting my family members has to do with malaria. If malaria can be contained in Nigeria, I can say
that we have solved a major problem.”
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended widespread use of the RTS,S/AS01 (RTS,S) malaria vaccine among children in sub-Saharan Africa
and in other regions with moderate to high P. falciparum malaria transmission.The recommendation is based on results from an ongoing pilot programme in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi that has reached more than 800,000 children since 2019.
The WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, said “this is a historic moment. The long-awaited malaria vaccine for children is a breakthrough for science.”
child health and malaria control.
“Using this vaccine on top of existing tools to prevent malaria could save tens of thousands of young lives each year.”
He added that malaria remained a primary cause of childhood illness and death in sub-Saharan Africa, noting that more than 260,000 African children
under the age of five die from malaria annually.
Nation
Court Remands Labourer For Allegedly Robbing Woman At Hotel
Justice Oyindamola Ogala of an Ikeja High Court yesterday remanded a 22-year-old labourer, Olanrewaju Opeyemi, for allegedly robbing a woman of N2,000 at a Lagos hotel.
The Tide source reports that Ogala ordered that Opeyemi, who has no fixed address, should be kept at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre after he pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge which was interpreted to him from English Language to Yoruba Language.
The defendant was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery and causing grievous harm.
According to prosecution led by Mrs A.O. Oluwasanmi, the defendant committed the alleged offences at 2.00 a.m. on April 14, 2020, at Intendo Hotel, Agboju, Lagos.
“Opeyemi alongside others who are at large, conspired to commit robbery, and while armed with a knife, he robbed one Ms Blessing Okoro of N2,000.
“He also grievously harmed Okoro by cutting her with a knife and inflicting serious injuries on her.
“The offences violate Sections 245, 297 and 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” the she said.
The judge adjourned the case until November 25 for trial.
Nation
