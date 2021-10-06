Politics
Shekarau Backs Southern Govs On Presidency
Former Kano State Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, says there is nothing wrong if a Nigerian from the Southern region succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.
In his remarks while featuring as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, on Monday noted that he would want his political party – the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the presidency to the South.
The former governor believes rotating the office of the President between the North and South will give citizens the sense of belonging necessary for the development of the nation.
“I have said it before (that) as far as the party I belong to is concerned – the APC, my proposal is that now that President Buhari is from the Northern part of the country, he has done his eight years, let’s beam the searchlight to the Southern part of Nigeria,” he said.
“Not because we don’t have enough competent people up North. If you say let the other part of Nigeria produce the leader, that does not mean you are throwing to the dogs the issue of competence, the issue of credibility, and so on.
“While I agree we should go for the best and, therefore, throw it open regardless of which side of the country, we should also be mindful of aspect of the sense of belonging. You see, we must be mindful of the perception to give some sense of belonging to every part of Nigeria.
“I subscribe to the view that we should be talking of the North and South, but where I disagree with the Southern governors is coming together to gang up and say ‘it must be’; I think this is purely a party affair,” said Shekarau.
Politics
Anambra Mocks Uba Over Campaign Flag-Off
Anambra State Government has accused the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Andy Uba, of playing politics with the current state of security in the state.
Uba had less than 24 hours to the planned flag-off of his campaign in Onitsha called it off, attributing it to the current state of security, insisting that it was in honour of Dr. Chike Akunyili, who was recently killed by unknown gunmen.
But the Anambra State Government in a statement by the State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C. Don Adinuba, stated that Uba rather suspended his campaign flag-off, billed to hold last Saturday, because he received signal that President Buhari was unwilling to attend.
Adinuba said there was no truth in the press release by the APC that the campaign was suspended in honour of Dr. Chike Akunyili, saying the suspension by Uba would be the third time, since President Muhammadu Buhari refused to attend, and that Uba was frustrated because there are no signs that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would attend either.
The release reads: “No society plays politics with its security without severe consequences. This is all the more so in a country like Nigeria which is now going through its most difficult security challenges in decades.
“It beats the imagination that the Anambra State branch of the All Progressives Congress (APC) should insist in the last three weeks on playing politics with the current security situation in Anambra State in particular and the South East in general, though there is a greater security crisis in some other parts of Nigeria.
“Anytime violence or murder is reported, as Anambra prepares to conduct a gubernatorial election on November 6, the APC in Anambra State points a finger in the direction of the state government. It does all this as part of the electioneering campaign strategy.”
Adinuba said pointing fingers at Anambra State government amounts to indicting President Muhammadu Buhari, as he controls the security agencies in the country.
“President Buhari, not Governor Willie Obiano, is the Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces and head of all security agencies in the country. Security is on the exclusive list of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.
“Each of the 36 state governors in the federation is merely the titular chief security officer of his state. No governor has control over the police force or the Department of State Security or the Nigeria Security & Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) in his state, let alone any of the armed forces. Even the Anambra Vigilante Group (AVG) is supervised by the state police command, like any other state vigilante service.
“The people and government of Anambra State are convinced that the state APC is indicting President Buhari deliberately over security lapses.
Politics
Osinbajo Wants Youths To Aspire To Elective Offices
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says if young Nigerians fail to bid for elective offices at the 2023 general elections, they cannot win.
Osinbajo made the observation through President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Babajide Omoworare.
Omoworare represented Osinbajo at the opening of a two-day retreat for young legislators at the federal and state levels held on Monday in Lagos.
He said government had been preparing and equipping the capacity of youths as future leaders.
According to him, President Buhari’s assent to the “Not-Too-Young-To-Run’’ Bill, was to ensure greater participation of youths in parliament and in government generally.
“In preparation for 2023 general elections, we must realise that greater participation of our youths should not be mere rhetoric.
“Power is never handed over on a platter. If you don’t bid, you can’t win. We must also register to vote.
“The whole essence is to ensure that youths get involved in the process of democracy and also in parliamentary process,’’ Omoworare said.
He urged youths, who were ready to throw their hats into the ring in 2023, to join political parties or form new ones, adding that the essence of the “Not-Too -Young To Run’’ Bill would be defeated if the youth failed to run.
He said that youth eligible voter population was still very low, stressing that their turnout on election days had always been abysmally low.
According to him, young persons in other clime volunteer to mobilise eligible voters for registration process for political parties; they canvass for votes and they participate in political parties’ congresses and conventions.
Omoworare urged national, state and local government parliamentarians to inculcate the culture of internship and mentorship for youth with a view to foster an enduring legislative practice.
He said that such would make democracy, leadership, governance, peace-building and legislative strengthening a continuum.
Osinbajo said that participation of youths in democratic processes would inject fresh ideas, build public interest, ensure efficiency as well as engender good governance.
The Tide source reports that the retreat had in attendance young serving legislators from across the country.
