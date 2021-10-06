Rivers
RSNC To Partner Group On Advocacy For Rehabilitation Of Minors
The General Manager of Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, publishers of the Tide Group of Newspapers, Chief Ernest Chinwo, has restated the commitment of the corporation to partner with a women advocacy group, known as Stand Up For Women Society, (SWS) to advance issues relating to social abuses and traumas on minors.
Speaking during an interactive session with the executive body of the group, led by the Rivers State Chapter Chairperson, Comrade Tonye Nria- Dappa, the general manager said, the objectives of the group were laudable as it centred on the restoration of hope for victims who suffer through psychological traumas even after serving prison terms.
He urged other organisations to take a cue from the group and make impacts.
Earlier in her remarks, The Chairperson, Rivers State Chapter of the body, Comrade Nria Dappa, said the visit was to identify with the The Tide GM over his commitments to professional service deliveries and mentorship.
The group would be formally inaugurated on the 20th of October 2021 at the NUJ Press Centre, Ernest Ikoli, Port Harcourt. Other members who accompanied the chairperson on the courtesy visit included, Desire Lordson, State Secretary, Ayo Odungweru, Assistant Secretary, Daba Benibo, PRO, and Bertha Okah, Treasurer.
By: Taneh Beemene
Rotary Empowers Widows Of Fallen Military Officers
About fifty widows of fallen military officers at the Six Division of the Nigeria Army, Bori Camp, have benefitted from an economic empowerment scheme organised by some Rotary clubs in Port Harcourt.
President of the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, Rebisi Kingdom, Warisenibo Sofiri Gladstone-Dappa, led other clubs to the Six Division Nigeria Army, Bori Camp, to present cash and food items worth over one million naira to the widows.
Warisenibo Gladstone-Dappa, said the gesture was to appreciate the fallen heroes who were bread winners of their families.
He said the items would relieve the burdens the widows bear as bread winners in their families.
“This is done in partnership with eight Rotary Clubs in Port Harcourt: Rebisi Kingdom, Spring Gardens, Port Harcourt Airfield, Seaport, Skywaves, Top Health, Highrise and Port Harcourt South, in fulfilment of Rotary area of focus on Economic Empowerment and Community Development.
“We just concluded a Peace Walk in the area of Peace and Conflict Resolution. We came here at the Bori Camp to distribute food items worth over one million naira and cash of seven hundred and fifty thousand naira for fifty widows whose husbands died while defending our country, Nigeria”, Sofiri concluded.
On his part, President of the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Airfield, Honourable Emmanuel Taribo said “Rotary Clubs all over, carry out service projects that enhance economic and community development and create opportunities for decent and productive work for young and old. We also strengthen local entrepreneurs and community leaders, particularly women, in impoverished communities”.
President of the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Spring Gardens, Ajoke Enebeli, affirmed that Rotary members were passionate about providing sustainable solutions to poverty.
She said “our work, fighting diseases, providing clean water and sanitation, improving the health of mothers and children, supporting education and growing local economies, directly builds the optimal conditions for peaceful societies.
On her part, the cantonment Magajia, Bori Camp, Victoria Adama while expressing joy over the donations by the Rotary clubs, said it would go a long way in boosting their businesses and taking care of their children.
“Almost every day we lost our husbands on the line of duty, leaving us the wives to cater for the family alone. This gesture will reduce the impact of catering for the family alone: it will boost our businesses and positively impact on our daily welfare. We call on other organisations like Rotary International to emulate this gesture,” Adama said.
The Tide reports that other Rotary Clubs’ Presidents: Alabo Austin Bob-Manuel, Akinyemi Sodipo, Preye Miebai, Adejori Felix and John Uri, commended the widows for their large turnout and appreciation of the gesture.
Earlier, a two-hour peace rally was carried out around parts of Port Harcourt metropolis by the eight Rotary clubs, canvassing for a sustainable peace in the State.
RSG’ll Partner Churches On Evangelism- Wike
The Rivers State Government has said that it would continue to partner with the church in the quest to propagate the gospel of Our Lord Jesus Christ.
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, reiterated this during the Centenary Celebration Thanksgiving Service of St. Michael’s Anglican Church, Ozuoba Parish, last Sunday.
Represented by his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Wike said: “As a government, we will continue to partner with the church because we know that Christ is our solid foundation that is why we are happy to be here to support the Church”.
Wike, who thanked the founders of the church and all those who contributed to the building of the church, expressed delight that evangelism was part of the mission and vision of the church.
According to the governor, a hundred years of the existence of the church attracts more blessings from the Lord, calls for better opportunities for evangelism and soul winning as well as the planting of more churches.
The State Chief Executive said as the Lord spoke to the church in Philadelphia, He is also speaking to St. Michael’s Church that, He has set an open door before them to serve Him even better than they had done in the past, not by their power or strength, but by the spirit of the Almighty God.
In his welcome address, the Chairman of the Centenary Planning Committee of St Michel’s Anglican Church,Ozuoba, Sir Michael Chinda, said the makeshift structure that was on the parcel of land donated to the church by the Rumuoriebe and Amadioha families of Ozuoba Town has metamorphosed into a modern structure today.
He expressed gratitude to the Almighty God for the exemplary leadership demonstrated by the governor.
Chinda said, “We sincerely commend your efforts towards the even development of our dear state, particularly for restoring the Garden City status of Port Harcourt, as well as projecting Rivers State in positive light in the country”.
In his sermon drawn from Genesis Chapter 21:1, The Lord Bishop, Diocese of Niger Delta North, Rt. Rev. Wisdom BuduIhunwo, said the number 100 denotes what is full, it talks about fulfilment, what is complete,
According to him, the Lord did for Sarah what he had promised to Abraham in his old age, noting that Sarah became pregnant and had a son, named Isaac whom he circumcised after eight days according to God’s commandment.
Ihunwo, who said 100 signifies the fulfilment of promise, added that Abraham was 100 years old when Isaac was born, prophesied to the congregation that the time for the fulfilment of God’s promises in their lives was now.
He assured them that whatever they had lost in the course of following Our Lord Jesus Christ would be recovered a hundred fold.
