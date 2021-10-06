PANDEF Endorses Southern Govs’ Resolution On VAT

A joint security operation, code-named “Exercise Still Waters”, has commenced in four Niger Delta states.

The States include Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers.

The operation involves the Army, Navy, Air Force, Police and Department of State Service.

Other paramilitary agencies include Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Corps and Nigeria Correctional Service.

The General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major Gen. Sani Mohammed launched the exercise in Ahoada, the headquarters of Ahoada Local Government Area on Monday.

According to Mohammed, the operation will be carried out across the four states from Oct. 4 to Dec. 23.

“The exercise will be based on real-time intelligence on the prevailing security threats to checkmate various crimes and criminalities as the Yuletide approaches.

“Exercise Still Water will be conducted by troops of 6 Division, alongside the navy, air force, police and paramilitary agencies from various commands in the four states under the division.

“The exercise will be used to promote inter-agency cooperation between officers and men of the army and other security agencies in the states,” Mohammed said.

He said aside enhancing inter-agency joint operation, the exercise would also be used to strengthen civil-military relations with its host communities.

The GOC further said the division had lined up medical outreaches, educational and relief support activities, amongst other programmes, to improve relations with its host communities.

“Personnel taking part in this exercise are expected to carry out their duties professionally in line with the stipulated rules of engagement and code of conduct,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army, 6 Division, has launched its free medical outreach targeted at about 1,200 residents of Ahoada and environs.

Col. David Ibe, the Commander of the division’s Medical Services and Hospital, Port Harcourt, said the initiative aimed at preventing, detecting and treating various ailments in its host communities.

“We are carrying out tests for malaria, anaemia, hypertension and blood sugar, as well as free eye screening and treatment, among others.

“Patients diagnosed with minor eye problems will be treated, while others with major defects will be referred to Military Hospital in Port Harcourt and issued free correctional glasses.

“Test and treatment are totally free for the 1,200 beneficiaries that we are targeting for the outreach,” Ibe said.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Jonas Eke, thanked the Nigerian Army for the medical outreach.

Eke said that many of them had not undergone medical checks for years and that the outreach offered them a golden opportunity to do so.