Lalong Appoints 11 Special Advisers
Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau has approved the appointment of 11 special advisers to the state government, according to his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham.
The governor, in a statement yesterday in Jos, said the special advisers would be sworn in and assigned portfolios at a date to be announced.
The special advisers are, Mr Pam Gyang, Mr.Ezekiel Gomos, Mrs Philomina Lot, Mr Burki Gofwan, Mr Jonathan Mawiyau, Mrs Felicia Yakzum and Mr Diket Plang.
Others include Hon. Danladi Mann, Hon. Talatu Apini, Chief Michael Makwal and
Mr Kwamkur Vondip.
N’Army Commences Operation Still Water, Sets Up Super-Camp In Bakassi
The 13 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Calabar, has commenced a three-month security operation in Cross River to check crime and criminality in the nation.
The operation which is codenamed ‘Operation Still-Water was flagged off in Bakassi Local Government Area in a newly-established Super Camp.
Speaking during the flag-off exercise, Commander, 13 Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Peter Malla, said it was a field training exercise designed to enable security operatives conduct operations in both land and water using the Super Camp Concept.
Malla disclosed that the exercise would dovetail into real time operations to defeat security threats within its area of operations.
“The real time operations would be used as a measure to defeat security threats in the state, ranging from kidnapping, banditry, smuggling, militancy and cultism.”It would also serve as an avenue to assess commanders at all levels in their understanding and application of the tactics, and procedures of various scenarios of Internal Security operations.
“We will consolidate on the gains of ‘Operation Crocodile Smile V’, conducted in 2020, to ensure that criminals have no respite while citizens enjoy the freedom to go about their legitimate activities,” he said.
Malla added that in order for the troops to be proficient in the exercise, they would integrate relevant security agencies in the state as a way of fostering inter agency cooperation and interoperability.
He, however, called on the civilian population not to panic but cooperate with the soldiers, assuring that troops would consider religious, sociopolitical, cultural and humanitarian factors while carrying out the operations.
In his remark, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River expressed happiness over the conduct of the exercise in the state.
Represented by Permanent Secretary, State Security Matters, Dr. Alfred Mboto, the governor said his administration would accord necessary support for the success of the exercise in the state.
“We are eager to sustain the peace in the state, which reason we give our total support to this and similar exercises, believing that it will complement our own internal security arrangements.
“I appeal to the participants to desist from highhandedness and overzealousness during the exercise, while enhancing the civilian-military relationship,” he said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during the exercise, participants are expected to conduct roadblocks, mobile patrols on land and water and cordon and search.
They will also practice crowd dispersal, guarding of Key Points and Vulnerable Points, escort duties, imposition of curfew, rescue operations and other operations.
…Passes Tertiary Hospital Dev Fund Bill
The Senate has passed the bill seeking to establish the Tertiary Hospital Development Fund.
The passage of the bill followed consideration and adoption of a report of the Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary) at the plenary yesterday.
Chairman of the Committee, Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe, (APC-Kwara) in his presentation, said the bill sought to establish the Tertiary Hospitals Development Fund for the rehabilitation, restoration and consolidation of tertiary healthcare in Nigeria.
He explained that the bill also sought to establish for the fund, a governing board consisting of a chairman and other representatives as members.
According to him, the fund will provide and maintain infrastructure required for tertiary healthcare service delivery, health research, staff training and development across the country.
“The bill proposes how the funds will be sourced, thereby eliminating the burden of financing placed on the Federal Government,” Oloriegbe said.
Senate also passed for second reading bills seeking to establish the Disaster and Risk Management Council of Nigeria and for an Act to amend provisions of the River Basin Development Authorities for equitable distribution of River Basin Development Authorities in Nigeria.
The bills were sponsored by Sen. Sadiq Umar (APC-Kwara) and Sen. Ike Ekweremadu.(PDP-Enugu).
