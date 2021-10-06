Editorial
Implement NDDC Audit Report
At last, the long-awaited forensic audit report on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has been submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio. The report was received on behalf of the President on September 2, 2021 by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.
The earth-shattering revelation in the document is remarkably a confirmation of the long-held view of many informed Nigerians that NDDC is undoubtedly a cesspool of corruption. How can an interventionist agency have 362 unchecked bank accounts, 13,777 abandoned projects and present no more than the value of N6trilion? It is reprehensible and unpalatable. The perpetrators must be named, shamed, and prosecuted.
According to Malami, “It is on record that between 2001 and 2019, the Federal Government approved N3, 375,735,776,794.93 as budgetary allocation and N2,420,948,894,191.00 as Income from Statutory and Non-Statutory sources, which brings the total figure to the sum of approximately six trillion naira given to the Niger Delta Development Commission.”
The Justice Minister further declared, “The Federal Government is particularly concerned with the colossal loss occasioned by uncompleted and unverified development projects in the Niger Delta region, despite the huge resources made available to uplift the living standards of the citizens. We have on record over 13,777 projects, the execution of which is substantially compromised. The Federal Government is also concerned with the multitudes of Niger Delta Development Commission’s bank accounts amounting to 362 and lack of proper reconciliation of accounts.”
However, it is essential to note that budget allocation does not automatically mean that the total amount is backed by cash and remitted to the commission. Therefore, the claim that N6trillion budget allocation was squandered may be misrepresenting, unless there is evidence to the contrary. Malami should audaciously disclose the amount paid to NDDC from the overall budget during the period under review.
Notwithstanding, it requires to be understood how the mega interventionist agency has transformed into a cash cow for several Niger Delta elite who have been diverting contracts, imposing huge mobilisation fees and refusing to execute the task or, provide low quality projects. Several news reports abound how successive NDDC managers colluded with compelling interest groups to purloin the commission’s finances.
During the House of Representatives investigation of the agency last year, Akpabio dropped a blockbuster, asserting that some members of the National Assembly were among the biggest recipients of NDDC contracts. This disclosure led to the infamous “shut down the mic” comment, as the coordinator of the investigation team frantically struggled to forestall further consideration of the matter.
This incident shows that the federal lawmakers who should ensure adequate oversight of the agency are themselves heavily compromised. They employed their lofty positions to award contracts to themselves and their acquaintances and failed to honour the deals. This self-fulfilling and self-inflating conduct is part of our public service challenge.
While the NDDC was going through a forensic audit, the provisional administration, later dismissed by the court last year, was busy supporting families with outrageous expenses for palliative care related to Covid-19. According to media reports, the interim management committee headed by Ms Joy Nunieh and Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei spent N81.5 billion over five months.
So far, there is very little information about the forensic audit report. Nigerians deserve to know how much of the agency’s pecuniary resource has been misappropriated, how much should be refunded, and by whom. If there is no official information, this will provide capacity for rumours and fictitious news. At the very least, the summary of the report should be published to enable the public to know the undertakers.
Those indicted in the report must not be treated like the six Nigerians convicted and sentenced to jail terms by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for financing Boko Haram, but later deported to Nigeria. While the government of the UAE has named the convicts, the identity of a Nigerian government official involved in sponsoring the terrorist group has yet to be revealed by the Nigerian authorities. Likewise, no action has been taken against the 400 alleged Boko Haram financiers arrested at the start of the year. It is unclear why they have not been prosecuted.
Buhari should muster the political will and rare candour to fulfill his pledge to, without hesitation, strategically implement all aspects of the audit report to promote probity and greater prosperity for the Niger Delta region and Nigeria as a whole. Anything less is unsatisfactory. The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, whose task it is, should prepare a plan of action to achieve the implementation promised by the President.
Among the immediate steps indicated, which Nigerians earnestly await, is his execution scheme, consisting of, but not narrowed to “initiation of criminal investigations, prosecution, recovery of funds not properly utilised for the public purposes for which they were meant”. This includes the review of the NDDC Act to facilitate the provision of better services by the commission. The starting point will be to make the report available to all Nigerians and to engage civil society organisations in its execution with a view to strengthening transparency.
Expectedly, Governors of states in the South-South region have given fillip to this stance as they have urged the Federal Government to ensure that the report of the forensic audit is not swept under the carpet.
The governors, under the aegis of the BRACED Council, in a six point communiqué issued at the end of its meeting at the Government House, Port Harcourt last Monday, expressed the hope that the Federal Government would make the forensic audit report on the NDDC public and be courageous enough to deal justly and fairly with the report with a view to strengthening the capacity of NDDC to meet its obligations to the people of the region. This is indeed a wise counsel the Federal Government should not fail to heed.
Editorial
Implement NDDC Audit Report
At last, the long-awaited forensic audit report on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has been submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio. The report was received on behalf of the President on September 2, 2021 by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.
The earth-shattering revelation in the document is remarkably a confirmation of the long-held view of many informed Nigerians that NDDC is undoubtedly a cesspool of corruption. How can an interventionist agency have 362 unchecked bank accounts, 13,777 abandoned projects and present no more than the value of N6trilion? It is reprehensible and unpalatable. The perpetrators must be named, shamed, and prosecuted.
According to Malami, “It is on record that between 2001 and 2019, the Federal Government approved N3, 375,735,776,794.93 as budgetary allocation and N2,420,948,894,191.00 as Income from Statutory and Non-Statutory sources, which brings the total figure to the sum of approximately six trillion naira given to the Niger Delta Development Commission.”
The Justice Minister further declared, “The Federal Government is particularly concerned with the colossal loss occasioned by uncompleted and unverified development projects in the Niger Delta region, despite the huge resources made available to uplift the living standards of the citizens. We have on record over 13,777 projects, the execution of which is substantially compromised. The Federal Government is also concerned with the multitudes of Niger Delta Development Commission’s bank accounts amounting to 362 and lack of proper reconciliation of accounts.”
However, it is essential to note that budget allocation does not automatically mean that the total amount is backed by cash and remitted to the commission. Therefore, the claim that N6trillion budget allocation was squandered may be misrepresenting, unless there is evidence to the contrary. Malami should audaciously disclose the amount paid to NDDC from the overall budget during the period under review.
Notwithstanding, it requires to be understood how the mega interventionist agency has transformed into a cash cow for several Niger Delta elite who have been diverting contracts, imposing huge mobilisation fees and refusing to execute the task or, provide low quality projects. Several news reports abound how successive NDDC managers colluded with compelling interest groups to purloin the commission’s finances.
During the House of Representatives investigation of the agency last year, Akpabio dropped a blockbuster, asserting that some members of the National Assembly were among the biggest recipients of NDDC contracts. This disclosure led to the infamous “shut down the mic” comment, as the coordinator of the investigation team frantically struggled to forestall further consideration of the matter.
This incident shows that the federal lawmakers who should ensure adequate oversight of the agency are themselves heavily compromised. They employed their lofty positions to award contracts to themselves and their acquaintances and failed to honour the deals. This self-fulfilling and self-inflating conduct is part of our public service challenge.
While the NDDC was going through a forensic audit, the provisional administration, later dismissed by the court last year, was busy supporting families with outrageous expenses for palliative care related to Covid-19. According to media reports, the interim management committee headed by Ms Joy Nunieh and Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei spent N81.5 billion over five months.
So far, there is very little information about the forensic audit report. Nigerians deserve to know how much of the agency’s pecuniary resource has been misappropriated, how much should be refunded, and by whom. If there is no official information, this will provide capacity for rumours and fictitious news. At the very least, the summary of the report should be published to enable the public to know the undertakers.
Those indicted in the report must not be treated like the six Nigerians convicted and sentenced to jail terms by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for financing Boko Haram, but later deported to Nigeria. While the government of the UAE has named the convicts, the identity of a Nigerian government official involved in sponsoring the terrorist group has yet to be revealed by the Nigerian authorities. Likewise, no action has been taken against the 400 alleged Boko Haram financiers arrested at the start of the year. It is unclear why they have not been prosecuted.
Buhari should muster the political will and rare candour to fulfill his pledge to, without hesitation, strategically implement all aspects of the audit report to promote probity and greater prosperity for the Niger Delta region and Nigeria as a whole. Anything less is unsatisfactory. The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, whose task it is, should prepare a plan of action to achieve the implementation promised by the President.
Among the immediate steps indicated, which Nigerians earnestly await, is his execution scheme, consisting of, but not narrowed to “initiation of criminal investigations, prosecution, recovery of funds not properly utilised for the public purposes for which they were meant”. This includes the review of the NDDC Act to facilitate the provision of better services by the commission. The starting point will be to make the report available to all Nigerians and to engage civil society organisations in its execution with a view to strengthening transparency.
Expectedly, Governors of states in the South-South region have given fillip to this stance as they have urged the Federal Government to ensure that the report of the forensic audit is not swept under the carpet.
The governors, under the aegis of the BRACED Council, in a six point communiqué issued at the end of its meeting at the Government House, Port Harcourt last Monday, expressed the hope that the Federal Government would make the forensic audit report on the NDDC public and be courageous enough to deal justly and fairly with the report with a view to strengthening the capacity of NDDC to meet its obligations to the people of the region. This is indeed a wise counsel the Federal Government should not fail to heed.
Editorial
2023: Northern Govs Got It Wrong
Rising from an emergency meeting last Monday after widespread consultations, Northern state governors,
under the auspices of the Northern Governors Forum, emirs, and chiefs from the region handed out an 11-point communiqué on numerous issues of national concern. Nonetheless, only two or a few more hit the headlines in the media — the rotation of the position of President between the North and the South and the appropriate agency to collect the value-added tax (VAT).
The two fundamental resolutions of the governors were the repudiation of a rotational system ensuring that the South produces the next President of the country in 2023 and their opposition to the collection of VAT by states. The stand of the Northern governors and elders from the region is an infelicitous response to the posture of the Southern Governors Forum, which has gathered a couple of occasions in recent months, insisting on producing the next President of Nigeria from the region.
Governors of the North maintain that zoning is not recognised in Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution. Their claim is if indeed there is a zoning pattern, the North will have to square up with the times the South presided over the country as President since the onset of the 4th Republic. The Northern governors were reportedly angered by the use of the term “must” by their Southern colleagues while expressing their preference for a Southern President. In their view, that word implies imposition, not persuasion, in a polity where no one craves to be browbeaten or perceived to be susceptible.
The North invariably has the misguided supposition that after the tragic death of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in his first term on May 5, 2010, their tenure was curtailed. His deputy at the time, former President Goodluck Jonathan, succeeded him, completed that mandate, won the presidential election in 2011 and governed until 2015. He lost in his ultimate bid in that year’s election following a gang-up on him by the Northern elite.
It is difficult to figure out how these Northern governors claim there is no statutory plan for zoning, but maintain that the South usurped their turn when Jonathan assumed leadership in the same breath. This is a clear admittance of zoning. These governors speak from both sides of their mouths and are being clever by half. The truth is, however it is seen, zoning exists even in the slightest political offices in the country.
There is unquestionably nothing improper with the stand of the Southern governors from the political and geographical viewpoints. Though the Constitution does not explicitly create room for zoning, political parties have deeply ingrained the tradition in their power-sharing deal. Besides, our Constitution stipulates a federal character principle, which is a camouflaged form of girdling to guarantee equal diffusion of appointments to forestall endeavours by any ethnic group to monopolise the nation’s affairs.
As the Northern governors controvert the reality of zoning in the Constitution, what validates the prevalent practice in which both the President and his vice do not, in the main, come from the same zone? Has the practice not been that if the President comes out from the North, the South will produce the Vice President and vice versa? Or was there a time in the history of Nigeria when both offices were occupied by persons from the same section? Not as far as we can tell.
This political fenestration is a derivative of commonsense and has been occurring, even in the military era, as historical records have repeatedly indicated. In fact, besides geographical balance, there is again the prevailing consideration of religious balancing. The only conceivable occasion that would have been altered was in the June 12, 1993, presidential election, when the late Chief Moshood Abiola picked a fellow Muslim, Babagana Kingibe, as vice.
In line with logical ratiocination, it should be presumed that having served broad two terms of eight years by May 29, 2023, the incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari, from the Northern part of the country, should be succeeded by someone from the Southern divide to illustrate the much-touted unity and appropriate a sense of belonging to that part of the country.
More importantly, relinquishing power to the South will not only douse ongoing separatist agitations that rummage the country, it will equally drench the generalised suspicion of estrangement and resentment among the disparate constituents of the Nigerian federation, a situation that has also deepened mistrust and incentivized others who use agitations based on the need for power rotation as mere masks for engaging in other personal and subjective agenda.
On the vexatious VAT matter upon which Lagos and Rivers States have instituted statutes, it is unsurprising that the Northern governors also countered the position of their Southern counterparts. According to them, VAT is being confused by governors in the South as a sales tax and that if every state formulates its VAT legislation, multiple taxation will result, and that will insure an escalation in prices of goods and services which might disintegrate inter-state commerce. This cannot extenuate the necessity for states to demand the tax, as it could conveniently be worked out by the central authorities.
Unfortunately, the governors from the North seem amenable to abandon constitutionally entrenched state rights like the VAT collection to the Federal Government. In this regard, they have perpetrated a tremendous injustice to the conception of fiscal federalism and the ingenuity of states to obtain necessary revenue for their survival. Like sales tax, VAT is a consumption tax levied on the “value added” to goods and services from production to the final consumption stage.
But, beyond the VAT collection imbroglio, why do states depend on the revenue generated from other states to pull through, yet are unbearably smug about it? Why do states that extirpate sources of VAT like alcohol profit from earnings reaped from it in other states, and even get higher? Why do Northern leaders broach a pernicious and defective impression that the North has a bigger stake in the Nigerian undertaking than the South? Those are pivotal questions, earnestly demanding some feedback.
The way out of the dissenting positions of the governors from both regions on power shift in 2023 is dialogue, not confrontation. Accordingly, we urge the Southern governors to actively engage their Northern counterparts in constructive conversations on the way forward. Both parties must identify an alternative to traverse the cleavage lying between them, particularly as their rhetoric jigsaws the country, provoking further mischief. This country has enough troubles.
Editorial
Whither Nigeria @ 61?
After 61 years of Independence, the deplorable state of Nigeria has remained ubiquitous; insecurity, hatred, suspicion, dread of implosion, collapsing economy, disunity, authoritarianism, and deprivation, among others, are the talking points. So far, the optimistic followers of the tradition of “unity in diversity” are striving with the majority to encourage the country to revert to proper federal practice. In rural dwellings dominated by insurgents, bandits and militiamen, the facts on the ground have surpassed the debates.
Nigeria’s history is a narrative of a volatile union. Just as countries with disparate cultures, linguistic groups and nations are compelled to remain together, so is Nigeria confronted with survival challenges. Building a state is a long way off; the country has failed and has been taken by all kinds of criminals, and Nigerian society is in extraordinary unease. The harmful mixture of tribe, religion and corruption governs public sector affairs.
A political science professor, Femi Mimiko, once said: “Ours is the textbook definition of state capture, where a tiny governing elite runs the system in its interest and for its good. It is a system of political and economic exclusion, which fuels anger, and a feeling of marginalisation.” We agree no less with the submission of the erudite scholar. His thought simply reflects our true state.
The goals of a state — the protection of lives and property, the well-being of citizens, the realisation of individual and collective potential — are few and far between, and the situation is deteriorating daily. Erected on a foundation of oppression, fraud and a rigged administrative system, unity and inclusion have consistently been elusive. Never since before and after the Nigerian Civil War have the ethnic nationalities and major faiths been so mutually inimical.
Built on a tripod, the country had three active regions that competed successfully in terms of socio-economic development and the emancipation of their citizens. These regions were North, East and West. The North covered all parts of the 19 present-day Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. The Eastern Region had all the five states of the South-East geo-political zone including Rivers, Cross River, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom. The Western Region comprised the six present-day states of the South-West zone, some parts of which were Lagos, Edo and Delta States. In 1963, through a referendum, a fourth region — Mid-West (covering present-day Edo and Delta) was carved out of the Western Region. Then, the nascent Nigerian nation was the envy of the world as the regions, embedded in fiscal federalism, struggled to out-do one another in terms of the provision of world-class infrastructure and facilities, and the welfare of their peoples.
However, political apathy set in and undermined virtually everything: crime has become massive, spotlighting a 12-year-old terrorist insurgency, heavily armed and organised bandits, Fulani herdsmen-militants converging in the country from all over West, North and Central Africa, kidnappers, cult gangs, growing separatist agitations and brutal gangsters. The Governors of Zamfara, Katsina, Niger, and Sokoto States previously conceded that bandits were controlling swathes of territory like the terrorists who once controlled 28 local government areas in the North-East.
The economy has for decades defied solutions, kept alive only by oil revenues obtained from the Niger Delta region and inequitably distributed by the 36 states, the FCT and the central government. This culture of sharing makes states indolent, ineffective and parasitical. At 61, Nigeria cannot claim to be pursuing its political integration or social commitment. In key areas of life, the miseries of missed targets are notable. Elections are a war, usually a farce. Courts repeatedly decide “winners” mostly on technicalities.
Many states and the Federal Government are in debt. The exchange rate, which was 71 kobo per dollar in 1960, 89 kobo in 1985, N22 in 1993, and N92 at the start of the Fourth Republic in 1999, has shot through the roof. Now, the dollar is officially traded for, at least, N410, and N560 on the parallel market. For a country heavily dependent on external sources for almost every need, including what it can produce, such as petroleum products, this is an economic disaster.
Domestic manufacturing has declined badly, causing terrible unemployment. At the time of Independence, the unemployment rate was 6.6%; however, due to the hovering population with no clinical plan to manage it, the country is faced with an exceptional unemployment time bomb. Today, our combined unemployment and underemployment rate is 55.7%. The textile industry hired 60,000 people in 1970; 165,000 in 1980; and peaked at 250,000 in 1985. But in 2015, it had just 5,000 employees. Today, that number is estimated to have further dropped by half.
Corruption is a monster that cannot be ignored. The Human Environment Development Agency has stated that Nigeria lost $600billion to corruption between 1960 and 2019. The efforts of successive regimes in the fight against corruption have failed miserably. PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) concluded that corruption has the potential to cost Nigeria up to 37 per cent of GDP by 2030. The result has been mass poverty.
In 2018, Nigeria surpassed India to become the world’s extreme poverty capital. The living standards of 80million of its citizens were below the threshold of $1.90 per day. The World Poverty Clock had projected that by mid-2020, this number would rise to 105million. This makes life expectancy as low as 55 years, ranking fifth in the world. In 1960, Nigeria’s peers; Cuba, Singapore and Malaysia were 78, 83 and 76 years, respectively. UNICEF reports that our country is now the world’s capital of under-five deaths, taking over from India.
As the foundation of social development, education is a mess. Although Nigeria today has 161 (82 public, no less than 79 private) universities, and only the University of Ibadan and the University of Nigeria at the time of Independence, the country has about the most negative distinction of having the most out-of-school children in the world. By 2018, the illiteracy rate was 62percent, which is a huge problem. Also, with a population of over 200million, and a central police force of about 370,000 (representing approximately 1 policeman to 541 citizens), most Nigerians are virtually unpoliced.
The rating of the Fragile States Index (previously the Failing Countries Index) published by the United States think tank, Fund For Peace (FFP), reflects the country’s horrible performance. Because of factors such as a weak or ineffective central government losing control of parts of its territory, lack of public services, widespread corruption, crime, refugees, and continued economic adversity, Nigeria was ranked the 14th most vulnerable country globally. All the social, economic and political considerations mentioned by the FFP are present in their entirety. Politically, the country no longer has any legitimacy.
Nigeria stands proud as a federation. But in all honesty, it cannot say it is practising anything close to true federalism. Besides Lagos and Rivers, other states are wholly dependent on statutory allocations. We have a centralised police and correctional (prisons) system, creating an anomalous situation where, for instance, a person commits a state offence; he is arrested by federal police, tried by a state court, and sentenced to a federal correctional facility. Our federalism is abnormal. Its content suggests a unitary system.
During an interdenominational church service in commemoration of the 61st Independence Anniversary at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, which was held in Port Harcourt, last Sunday, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, succinctly captured the mood of the nation when he declared that Nigeria was at such point of extinction that only God, not man, could reverse the impending disintegration. He said it was unfortunate that at the age of 61, Nigeria had continued to struggle with leadership failure.
Hear him: “This is the time Nigeria needs God more. The country is gone. Insecurity everywhere. Everyone needs to say, God, we need you because man’s leadership has failed this country. At 61 years, Nigeria is full of enmity, full of divisions, hatred, ethnicity, a country that cannot put itself together. Everybody has responsibility, so ask yourself questions, have I played my own part?” Absolutely! Bad leadership and followership account for plenty of our misfortunes. To achieve the Nigeria of our dream, our leaders at all levels must act right while the followers must hold them accountable.
Time has come to undertake the reforms needed to return to the pre-1966 era of autonomy, with the 36 states as autonomous and efficient sub-national units. Nobel Prize laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, agreed with former President Olusegun Obasanjo that the country was falling apart and needed to be fixed urgently to avert implosion, though Obasanjo missed the opportunity to reform Nigeria. Some, like Cardinal John Onaiyekan, and the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, believe the main national issue should be restructuring and not the 2023 elections. Of course, they are right!
There is an urgent need for the National Assembly to review and amend the 1999 Constitution to reflect the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians today, as the present Constitution does not address the fundamental issues of justice, equity and fairness. There is no question that the Constitution, produced by the military, contains several defects that must be corrected. What Nigerians desire is a people’s Constitution that complies with democratic norms and principles. The proposed Constitution must enshrine the cardinal principles of true federalism, the devolution of powers and the rule of law.
It is either the country reforms or breaks up. To avoid disintegration, the union must be intrinsically reworked into competitive federalism in which all units become productive, manage and take their destiny in their hands. But is there a will? Somehow, the critical mass is galvanising in many parts of the country to save it from collapsing. But the groups that are imperiously standing against restructuring, especially the Northern elite, should not push other nationalities to a position where negotiation becomes impossible and secession inevitable.
Therefore, at 61 years, Nigeria must take proactive actions to resolve the many vexatious issues waiting to tear the nation apart. First, it must resolve the current Value Added Tax (VAT) collection imbroglio in favour of states. The judiciary, through the matter instituted by Rivers State Government, has already shown that it is the right direction to go. The Federal Government should therefore stop fighting the will of the people and constitutional provisions on the collection of VAT and other taxes.
The constitutional amendment process at the National Assembly must also accommodate e-transmission of election results and put stringent measures in place to check fraudulent activities before, during and after elections. The Federal Government must implement reforms in the oil and gas sector that underpin fairness and justice for the people that bear the brunt of exploration and production operations. The Presidency must ensure political inclusion of minority groups in key public offices and strategic military and para-military command leadership positions. Stakeholders at all tiers of government must jettison corruption, nepotism and tribalism, and entrench rule of law in public life to drive good governance and ensure that the governments are accountable to the people. Above all, the security forces must exterminate acts of terrorism, banditry, gangsterism, and kidnapping in Nigeria.
Trending
- Politics3 days ago
Ortom Reacts To Resignation Of Chief Of Staff, Others
- Editorial3 days ago
2023: Northern Govs Got It Wrong
- For The Record3 days ago
Let’s Build Egalitarian Nigeria-Wike
- Opinion3 days ago
That Abu Dhabi Exposé
- Business3 days ago
Nigeria’s Agric Output Rises By N700bn Amidst Rising Insecurity
- Business3 days ago
Manufacturing Cannot Thrive With Cheaper Imports – LCCI
- Business3 days ago
‘Livestock Subsector Provides Five Million Jobs For Nigerians’
- Nation3 days ago
SMEDAN Empowers 16 Cooperatives On Agribusiness In Ondo