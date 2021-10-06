Business
Group Urges Youths To Exploit Opportunities In ICT
Young Innovators of Nigeria (YIN) has called on youths to leverage the many opportunities available in the technology ecosystem to improve their lives.
Founder of YIN, Mr Andrew Abu, made the call in Abuja, yesterday in an event held by the organisation to commemoration the country’s 61st Independence Anniversary.
The event was held virtually, with the theme “Promoting Youth Participation in Innovation and Entrepreneurship for Good Governance’’.
Abu said that technology was the only means to lifting people out of poverty and youths should leverage on it.
“The technology ecosystem in the country in the past two years has attracted over one billion dollars. This means that there are lots of opportunities in the ecosystem,’’ Abu said.
He further said that the citizens should learn to trust the country’s indigenous tech ecosystem because it had the capacity to drive the digital economy of the country.
Chief Executive Officer, High Tech Centre for Nigeria, Dr. Wunmi Hassan, said the youth needed to engage their minds by re-imagining themselves in the technology ecosystem and be problem solvers.
Hassan also called on the youth to reposition themselves to fit into the evolving system, realign their solutions and reframe their solutions’ target.
“You need to understand the stakeholders meet with them because irrespective of the solutions you have, it cannot work without the stakeholders.
“The youth need to engage in public policies, the road maps, and frameworks of government,’’ Hassan said.
She added that youths should identify their talents, develop them and invest in themselves as individuals and organisations because the technology ecosystem was transforming the world at a rapid pace.
The Chief Executive Officer, JIDAW Systems Ltd., Mr Jide Awe, said the youth had to be innovative in their approach to addressing problems.
“Other countries, companies are producing what you want to produce and for you to take the market from them, you have to be innovative.
“Innovation and entrepreneurship is demand driven and should be utilised to solve problems.
“We also need to build capacity in our means of collaboration, in problem solving, networking, our social dimensions need to be developed and we also need to build our finance,’’ Awe said.
He urged the youth to focus on what the society encourages in their process of being innovative and pay attention to government policies because it drives development processes.
“Policies drive everything, so you need to pay attention to formulated policies, query the implementation process, make contributions and demands,’’ he said.
He, however, added that government organisations should in turn engage the youth in policy formations because it fostered good governance and transparency.
Mr Kevin O’Reilly, a representative of MassChallenge, a global zero-equity start up accelerator, encouraged the youth to participate in their programmes.
He said that MassChallenge was partnering with universities, media, influencers through the Federal Government to help start-ups in the development of their ideas and innovations.
O’Reilly said MassChallenge was offering its support through a programme “Bridge to MassChallenge” , whereby insight, expertise, experience, connections to help build local ecosystems and drive job creation were being provided.
“Bridge to MassChallenge strengthens innovation ecosystems, drives the creation of high quality jobs by supporting entrepreneurs and connecting them to our global network,’’ he said.
Business
Group Decries Worsening Housing Deficit In Nigeria
The Chief Executive Officer of BSTAN Homes, Becky Olubukola, has decried the worsening housing deficit in the country.
The situation, she noted, was occasioned by worsening foreign exchange against the Naira.
She urged the Federal Government to find ways of improving the exchange rate so as to make shelter affordable for the citizenry.
Olubukola, who disclosed this in Abuja at the weekend, during an event to unveil the 2021 National House Fair, noted that the situation has become very worrisome, even in the real estate sector.
According to her, the increase in the exchange rate has led to an increase in the cost of materials, thereby making it uncomfortable, unsustainable and unaffordable for the common man.
“The effect of our naira to dollar rate right now is hitting hard on the housing sector; it is not a good time for us, as cost of materials have gone up. And because of the passion to provide affordable homes, we are still trying our best, even to Nigerians in diaspora”, she said.
While stressing the need for the government to subsidise housing sector, Olubukola said that Nigeria had the capacity to produce all materials required to erect an affordable apartment for every citizen.
The BSTAN boss berated the weak mortgage system of the government, and said that the firm had concluded plans to empower Nigerians with 10 plots of land worth N100m as part of efforts to depopulate the urban areas and increase business opportunities in the rural areas.
She said the initiative was part of the effort of the organisation to reduce the slums within the urban areas, and warned that if the Nigeria failed to take off the slums in the cities, people in the slums would create problems for those in the city.
According to her, BSTAN would concentrate on lucrative areas in the rural parts with infrastructural development and put about 100 affordable housing units.
“We need to put heads together, develop the slums; let us stop using the poor as tool for political thuggery, let us stop using them as tool to remain in power.
“True leadership empowers those around; suppressing the poor is not leadership, keep them to remain in their state one day, they will face you and bite you.
“When you provide shelter for every member of the society, you have provided employment, food, businesses in those environments.
“We are coming up with the metro shelter concept across the 36 states of the country to reduce the migration from the rural area to the urban areas and build a business life, create urbanisation in those rural environment and many more”, she explained.
Business
Covid-19: World Bank Approves $11.5bn For Nigeria, Others
The World Bank, has approved $11.5 billion in lending to Western and Central African countries for 98 operations to cushion the effects of Covid-19 pandemic.
The World Bank, in its 2021 Annual Report made available on Monday, posited that the gesture was to tackle crisis to green, resilient, and inclusive recovery.
“In fiscal 2021, the bank approved $11.5 billion in lending to Western and Central Africa for 98 operations, including $500m in IBRD commitments and $11.0 billion in IDA commitments. Revenue from Reimbursable Advisory Services agreements with one country was $700,000.
“To help countries in the region tackle the Covid-19 crisis, we are investing in health and expanding safety nets for their most vulnerable people. We are also supporting recovery by helping strengthen the social contract between citizens and governments, bolster job creation and economic transformation, improve human capital, empower women, and boost climate resilience”, the report stated.
The bank also said that it committed $1.5 billion through 12 development policy operations to support countries’ pandemic responses and recovery efforts.
It said it was providing governments with immediate fiscal relief while continuing to promote transparency and accountability and helping strengthen public procurement and revenue management.
“In Nigeria, we are helping the government implement fiscal measures to promote transparency and accountability, strengthen links between states and the federal government, and promote citizen engagement.
“In Cameroon, we are strengthening community accountability mechanisms in fragile contexts by improving service delivery for over one million people, many of whom are forcibly displaced.
“In Côte d’Ivoire, the bank and IFC are establishing the policy and regulatory framework for environmentally sustainable investments and providing partial credit guarantee schemes to protect small and medium enterprises”, the bank stated.
According to the global bank, it is providing $1.8 billion under IDA to scale up social safety nets across Western and Central Africa in a bid to strengthen social protection measures, recipient registries, cash transfer programmes, and delivery mechanisms to benefit about 40 million people, of which 20 million are Nigerians.
Business
Imported Goods Soar By N4.3trn In Q2, 2021 -NBS
The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, has said that the value of manufactured goods imported into the country exceeded the exports by N4.37 trillion in the second quarter of 2021.
According to the figures obtained from the NBS on Monday, the value of manufactured goods trade in the second quarter of 2021 stood at N4.51trillion representing 37.50 per cent of total trade.
“Out of this , the export component accounted for N211.67 billion while the import component was valued at N4.3 trillion.
“The products that drove up manufactured products were vessels and other floating structures for breaking up, which was exported to Cameroon in the value, worth N71.9 billion.
“Vessels and other floating structures for breaking up were also exported to Spain and Equatorial Guinea in values worth N18.34 billion and N6.62 billion respectively.
”Other products under this group were aluminium alloys unwrought, exported to Japan in the value worth N10.85 billion and China (N3.63bn)”, the NBC report stated.
It added that there were aeroplanes and other aircrafts of an unladen weight worth N16.65 billion exported to Ghana and cruise ships and similar vessels for the transport of persons or goods worth N10.59 billion exported to Cameroon during the period under review.
In terms of manufactured imports, the report explained that used vehicles were mainly imported from the United States and Italy in values worth N33.78 billion and N5.74 billion.
During the quarter, it stated that machines for reception, conversion and transmission were imported from China, Sweden and Hong Kong in values worth N118.69 billion, N8.98 billion and N5.22 billion respectively.
Also, motorcycles worth N32.72 billion and N61.8 billion were imported from China and India.
There were also herbicides worth N81.17 billion imported from China and polypropylene imported from South Africa, Saudi Arabia and South Korea in values worth N35.75 billion, N15.46 billion and N9.47 billion respectively.
By: Corlins Walter
Trending
- Politics3 days ago
Ortom Reacts To Resignation Of Chief Of Staff, Others
- Editorial3 days ago
2023: Northern Govs Got It Wrong
- For The Record3 days ago
Let’s Build Egalitarian Nigeria-Wike
- Opinion3 days ago
That Abu Dhabi Exposé
- Business3 days ago
Nigeria’s Agric Output Rises By N700bn Amidst Rising Insecurity
- Business3 days ago
Manufacturing Cannot Thrive With Cheaper Imports – LCCI
- Business3 days ago
‘Livestock Subsector Provides Five Million Jobs For Nigerians’
- Nation3 days ago
SMEDAN Empowers 16 Cooperatives On Agribusiness In Ondo