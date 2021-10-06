Group Urges Youths To Exploit Opportunities In ICT

Young Innovators of Nigeria (YIN) has called on youths to leverage the many opportunities available in the technology ecosystem to improve their lives.

Founder of YIN, Mr Andrew Abu, made the call in Abuja, yesterday in an event held by the organisation to commemoration the country’s 61st Independence Anniversary.

The event was held virtually, with the theme “Promoting Youth Participation in Innovation and Entrepreneurship for Good Governance’’.

Abu said that technology was the only means to lifting people out of poverty and youths should leverage on it.

“The technology ecosystem in the country in the past two years has attracted over one billion dollars. This means that there are lots of opportunities in the ecosystem,’’ Abu said.

He further said that the citizens should learn to trust the country’s indigenous tech ecosystem because it had the capacity to drive the digital economy of the country.

Chief Executive Officer, High Tech Centre for Nigeria, Dr. Wunmi Hassan, said the youth needed to engage their minds by re-imagining themselves in the technology ecosystem and be problem solvers.

Hassan also called on the youth to reposition themselves to fit into the evolving system, realign their solutions and reframe their solutions’ target.

“You need to understand the stakeholders meet with them because irrespective of the solutions you have, it cannot work without the stakeholders.

“The youth need to engage in public policies, the road maps, and frameworks of government,’’ Hassan said.

She added that youths should identify their talents, develop them and invest in themselves as individuals and organisations because the technology ecosystem was transforming the world at a rapid pace.

The Chief Executive Officer, JIDAW Systems Ltd., Mr Jide Awe, said the youth had to be innovative in their approach to addressing problems.

“Other countries, companies are producing what you want to produce and for you to take the market from them, you have to be innovative.

“Innovation and entrepreneurship is demand driven and should be utilised to solve problems.

“We also need to build capacity in our means of collaboration, in problem solving, networking, our social dimensions need to be developed and we also need to build our finance,’’ Awe said.

He urged the youth to focus on what the society encourages in their process of being innovative and pay attention to government policies because it drives development processes.

“Policies drive everything, so you need to pay attention to formulated policies, query the implementation process, make contributions and demands,’’ he said.

He, however, added that government organisations should in turn engage the youth in policy formations because it fostered good governance and transparency.

Mr Kevin O’Reilly, a representative of MassChallenge, a global zero-equity start up accelerator, encouraged the youth to participate in their programmes.

He said that MassChallenge was partnering with universities, media, influencers through the Federal Government to help start-ups in the development of their ideas and innovations.

O’Reilly said MassChallenge was offering its support through a programme “Bridge to MassChallenge” , whereby insight, expertise, experience, connections to help build local ecosystems and drive job creation were being provided.

“Bridge to MassChallenge strengthens innovation ecosystems, drives the creation of high quality jobs by supporting entrepreneurs and connecting them to our global network,’’ he said.