Group Decries Worsening Housing Deficit In Nigeria

The Chief Executive Officer of BSTAN Homes, Becky Olubukola, has decried the worsening housing deficit in the country.

The situation, she noted, was occasioned by worsening foreign exchange against the Naira.

She urged the Federal Government to find ways of improving the exchange rate so as to make shelter affordable for the citizenry.

Olubukola, who disclosed this in Abuja at the weekend, during an event to unveil the 2021 National House Fair, noted that the situation has become very worrisome, even in the real estate sector.

According to her, the increase in the exchange rate has led to an increase in the cost of materials, thereby making it uncomfortable, unsustainable and unaffordable for the common man.

“The effect of our naira to dollar rate right now is hitting hard on the housing sector; it is not a good time for us, as cost of materials have gone up. And because of the passion to provide affordable homes, we are still trying our best, even to Nigerians in diaspora”, she said.

While stressing the need for the government to subsidise housing sector, Olubukola said that Nigeria had the capacity to produce all materials required to erect an affordable apartment for every citizen.

The BSTAN boss berated the weak mortgage system of the government, and said that the firm had concluded plans to empower Nigerians with 10 plots of land worth N100m as part of efforts to depopulate the urban areas and increase business opportunities in the rural areas.

She said the initiative was part of the effort of the organisation to reduce the slums within the urban areas, and warned that if the Nigeria failed to take off the slums in the cities, people in the slums would create problems for those in the city.

According to her, BSTAN would concentrate on lucrative areas in the rural parts with infrastructural development and put about 100 affordable housing units.

“We need to put heads together, develop the slums; let us stop using the poor as tool for political thuggery, let us stop using them as tool to remain in power.

“True leadership empowers those around; suppressing the poor is not leadership, keep them to remain in their state one day, they will face you and bite you.

“When you provide shelter for every member of the society, you have provided employment, food, businesses in those environments.

“We are coming up with the metro shelter concept across the 36 states of the country to reduce the migration from the rural area to the urban areas and build a business life, create urbanisation in those rural environment and many more”, she explained.