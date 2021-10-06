News
Etche Legislative Leader Escapes Assassination …Accuses Council Boss Of Ordering CSO, Thugs To Vandalise Her Car …I’ve No Hand In Her Attack -ELGA Boss
The political supremacy in Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-controlled Etche Local Government Council took a new dimension, last Monday, as the Leader of the Legislative Assembly, Hon Cynthia Nweke, escaped alleged assassination attempt on her life at Okehi, the council headquarters.
Nweke is a loyalist of a chieftain of the party, Allwell Onyesoh.
The incident, an eyewitness account said, occurred at mid-day, causing great panic and pandemonium within and around Etche LG Council Secretariat, as passers-by and staff of the council who came to work on that fateful day were seen scampering for safety.
The Tide learnt that the incident happened at the gate of the council secretariat, when the leader and some of her aides were going back to Port Harcourt after the screening of the supervisory councillors which was an official duty she and her colleagues came to the council to perform before she was attacked.
The list of the supervisors was submitted to the Legislative Assembly by the Chairman, Hon Obinna Anyanwu for confirmation and approval.
It was gathered that the councillors had been successfully sworn-in before the incident occurred.
According to an eyewitness, trouble started when the leader, who is a female, took the mace and put it into her car and was driving back to Port Harcourt after the day’s legislative business.
It was learnt that the move to take the mace along was part of an agreement with other councillors to ensure the safety of the mace in the Legislative Assembly building which was undergoing reconstruction.
But unknown to her, some thugs allegedly led by the Chief Security Officer to the council chairman, popularly called Shino, had laid ambush on her.
The source further said that immediately they sighted her vehicle coming toward the council gate, the thugs locked the gate and stopped her from leaving the council premises.
However, in an attempt to inquire what the problem was, she was rebuffed and the CSO and the array of thugs pounced on her; tore her clothes and smashed her car rear windscreen and window glasses.
The Tide gathered that video and pictures of the incident had gone viral on social media platforms since Monday with various calls on the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to immediately wade in with a view to resolving the crisis bedevilling the council’s leadership in the state.
Some of the stakeholders have also urged the governor to ensure that the to inhuman treatment meted out to the leader of the Legislative Assembly was remedied and appropriate sanctions slammed on those behind the barbaric act.
When contacted on phone, the Leader of Etche Legislative Assembly, Hon Cynthia Nweke, accused the council chairman of masterminding the act, adding that she had put up a call to the chairman while the CSO and his thugs were harassing her, and the chairman promised to call the CSO to maintain the peace.
She lamented that the chairman never did.
She alleged that the CSO beat her up and tore her clothes, leaving her half-naked, adding that she took the house’s mace in order to protect it because the council secretariat was undergoing renovation.
“It was agreement with my colleagues that I should go home with the mace. There was no problem between me and the chairman. We screened all the candidates he submitted to the house, though I had before the time raised some points of observation on the submission of the list that the names should be spread across other communities rather than bringing person or persons from the same place where a councillor comes from because we shall soon go for election. We settled the matter, and we screened the candidates. So, why should CSO strip me half-naked, and uptill this moment, my chairman has not called me.
“I have reported the matter at Okehi Police Division and FIDA for necessary action”, she stated.
In his reaction, the council Chairman, Hon Obinnna Anyanwu denied sending anybody to beat the leader of the Legislative Assembly, adding that the council’s CSO only went to rescue her from the hands of her colleagues who were fighting her for carrying the mace to her private residence.
By: Amadi Akujobi
Wike Hails Army For Checking Insecurity
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has hailed the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, and other sister security agencies for their proactiveness in checkmating security threats.
The governor made the declaration during the flag off of “Exercise Still Water 2021” by the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, at Ahoada, yesterday.
Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, Wike said the support of the military in sustaining peace and stability could not be overemphasised.
The governor said to achieve more success, the military must work together with other security agencies to evolve vibrant methods of proactively containing the various security challenges bedevilling Nigeria.
Wike expressed optimism that the exercise would provide a platform to renew vigorous joint efforts to meet emerging security threats.
“Let me convey warm felicitations to the Nigerian Army for the good work you have been doing,continue to remain within the purview of the exercise which provides unique opportunities for the Army and sister agencies to checkmate the myriads of security challenges in Nigeria.
“The strength of any nation is the ability of its military to protect its territorial integrity and internal security”, he said.
He said to achieve this significant role,Nigerian security forces must strive to conduct joint training to promote inter-agency cooperation.
Wike stated further that the current dynamic security challenges required use of kinetic and non-kinetic approaches and multi-facet strategies to effectively tackle it.
He said since his administration came on board, concerted efforts had been made to support security agencies,saying more needs to be done to enable them deal decisively with any emerging threats.
In his speech,the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigeria Army,Maj-Gen Mohammed Sani, said the exercise was geared towards strengthening the military’srelationship with host communities.
Sani said the exercise, which would be conducted jointly by the troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Navy,Air Force as well as para-military agencies drawn from four commanding states including,Rivers,Bayelsa,Delta and AkwaIbom, would go along way in promoting inter-agency cooperation between officers and men of the Nigerian Army and sister agencies.
He said aside enhancing the joint training operations,the exercise was also expected to strengthen host community relationship through activities such as medical outreach,educational and relief support activities.
Sani said the exercise was based on real time prevailing security challenges to checkmate various criminal activities during the Yuletide.
The 2021 Exercise Still Water, which commenced on October 4, is expected to end on December 24,2021.
Highlight of the event was the presentation of a plague by the GOC, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen Mohammed Sani to the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.
The plaque was received on behalf of the governor by Danagogo.
By: Chidi Enyie
FG Reintroduces Bursary In Varsities, Colleges Of Education …Varsity Students To Get N75,000 Stipend, CoEs Students N50,000 …New Retirement Age For Teachers Takes Off
The Federal Government has announced the reintroduction of the bursary in universities and colleges of education across the country, saying it would liaise with the 36 states Ministry of Education, including the FCT Education Board, with a view to effecting it.
The government explained that its collaboration with states and the Federal Capital Territory was to identify the respective course of study required respectively by each state, saying an award of N150,000 had been proposed for undergraduates and N100,000 only to NCE students.
The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, who said this in his keynote address delivered at the 2021 World Teachers Day celebration at Eagle Square in Abuja, yesterday, said the reintroduction of the bursary was part of the resolutions of the National Implementation Committee constituted by the government following President Muhammdu Buhari’s pronouncement in repositioning the nation’s education sector and the teaching profession in particular, during 2020 World Teachers Day celebration.
According to the minister,”Beneficiaries must attend public institutions only and sign a bond to serve their state for five years on graduation.”
The fund,he said,”would be sourced from UBEC, TETFund, and managed by the Federal Scholarship Board.”
He said his ministry “shall collaborate with agencies like NTI, TRCN, CPN, NUC, NCCE, UBEC, PTDF, TETFund, and non-governmental organizations organize training programmes in pedagogy andinformation and communication technology for academic and non-academic staff.”
While disclosing that “UBEC, TETFund, and PTDF would assist in funding theannual training”,Adamu said: “Government should partner with developers/recognizedinstitutions like Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board (FGSLB), FME Staff Welfare, and NUT to finance affordable homes for teachers on Build, Operate and Transfer basis.
“The type of house to be constructed is based on a rangedetermined by grade level and personal choice – 2/3 bedroom home for middle-level officers and 4 bedroomhomes/duplex for senior-level and directorate cadre,” he explained.
Speaking on a special salary scale for teachers in basic and secondaryschools, including provisions for rural posting, scienceteachers and peculiar allowances, he said: “Advocacy and sensitization to critical stakeholders like representatives of state governments, through governor’sforum, ALGON, NUT, NAPPS, OPSON, etc. for their buy-in” will be explored.
He said there would be the survey of the six geo-political zones of the country toascertain from states and local governments theprevailing situations in their respective states and localgovernments for an informed decision.
The committee’s document, he said,”is awaiting presentation to the National Council on Establishment, Head of Civil Service of the Federation andthe Federal Executive Council for adoption.
“I assure you all those frantic efforts are being made to implement the resolutions to complement the delivery of effective and equitable sound education that will foster development and contribute to the evolution of a strong, democratic, egalitarian,a prosperous, indivisible, and indissoluble sovereign nation,” the minister said.
Speaking further on the bursary, the minister said that the Federal Government has approved the sum of N75,000 as a stipend per semester for students undergoing degree programmes in Education in public universities in Nigeria.
Also, the Nigeria Certificate in Education students will get N50,000 as a stipend per semester as part of the deliberate effort of the government to attract the best brains into the teaching profession as promised by President Muhammadu Buhari, last year.
Adamu, whose speech was read by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, said his ministry would collaborate with the state governments to ensure automatic employment for the students on graduation.
He said, “Undergraduate students of B.Ed / B.A. Ed/ BSc. Ed in Public institutions are to receive stipends of N75,000.00 per semester while NCE students will get N50,000.00 as stipends per semester.
“Federal Government should find the modality through which respective states’ governments could provide automatic employment for NCE graduates at Basic Education level.”
The Federal Government also said that it has begun the pilot implementation of new retirement age for teachers.
President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier at the 2020 World Teachers Day Celebration approved 65 years or 40 years of service for teacher’s retirement age, and other incentives for teachers.
Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, disclosed this while marking the 2021 World Teachers Day in Abuja.
The 2021 edition of the celebration has the theme: “Teachers at the Heart of Education Recovery”.
Buhari said that the ministry had also commenced education officers’ guidelines to ensure seamless implementation.
He said that this had been negotiated and outstanding salaries of affected teachers would soon be paid before December.
“The 2020 World Teachers Day in Nigeria was phenomenal as all that is needed to invigorate and revitalise the teaching profession was packaged and the minister of education was mandated to implement it accordingly.
“I am not going to recount the entire components for implementation; however, the Federal Ministry of Education has commenced the pilot implementation of the increase in retirement age to 65 or 40 years of service for teachers.
“I know that for teachers to effectively be at the heart of education recovery there is need for continuous re-tooling.
“Teachers and all those connected with teaching and learning will henceforth undergo annual training on modern techniques of teaching and learning.
“This will include digital literacy trainings in pedagogy, Information and Communication Technology and others, he said.
He said that education parastatals and other non-governmental organisations would partner with the government to achieve this feat.
He, therefore, promised collaboration with the defence ministry to ensure the protection of children in schools across the country.
The event witnessed the presentation of President’s Teachers and Schools Excellence Award to outstanding teachers and schools across the country.
The awards are classified into different categories such as the 2021 best teachers in public, private schools, best public and private schools and best school administration.
Among the awardees are Mrs Bridget Nwabueze, as best teacher in public schools; Mr Samuel Ogunleye, as the best teacher in private school; and the best public schools is Bolade Junior Grammer School, Oshodi.
Also, the best private school in the country goes to Greater Tomorrow International College, Arigidi, Ondo State, while the best school administrator is Mr Nuhu Musa from the Federal Capital Territory.
The event also witnessed parade from teachers in the 36 states of the federation, including the FCT, with FCT teachers winning the award.
Leadership Awards: Wike, Makinde, Udom Win 2021 Governors Of The Year
Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, and Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State, have been voted 2021 Governors of the Year by Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora.
In a 14-day Leadership Excellence Awards voting by Nigerians via online platforms, monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the governors defeated the rest of the other governor nominees.
Wike beat Governors David Umahi of Ebonyi, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, and Baduru Abubakar of Jigawa to emerge Governor of the Year in Education and Infrastructure.
Makinde defeated Governors Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, and Yahaya Bello of Kogi to emerge 2021 Governor of the Year in Security/Youth Empowerment.
Emmanuel emerged 2021 Governor of the Year in Aviation and Sports, defeating Governors of Anambra, Chief Willie Obiano, Douye Diri of Bayelsa, and Godwin Obaseki of Edo.
The award, which is endorsed by the African Union and the African Film Institute, recognises and honours the outstanding impacts of leaders across several sectors and industries in Nigeria.
The awards presentation, slated for November in Abuja, also applaud excellence, achievements, performance, humanitarian activities and philanthropic gestures.
The Executive Director of Igbere TV, and Secretary of the Organising Committee, Emeh Anyalekwa, while announcing the winners, disclosed that the Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Georgewill Owunari, will deliver a keynote address at the event.
Anyalekwa said the erudite professor, who has confirmed his attendance, will speak on Leadership and Excellence in Nigeria.
