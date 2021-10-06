Niger Delta
Diri Proposes Three Decades Dev Plan For Bayelsa
Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has revealed that his administration is working on a short and long term development plan of between 10 and 30 years for the state.
He disclosed this, during the state’s Silver Jubilee Anniversary Dinner held at the Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall, in Yenagoa, saying the plan would serve as a template for future administrations to consolidate upon and bequeath to their successors.
In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Daniel Alabrah, the governor said the task of achieving the plan would be the collective decision of all stakeholders.
His words: “The task of developing Bayelsa is a must and as a government, we will continue to listen to our people’s advice. We will continue to relate with all good-spirited Bayelsa citizens on our development plans.
“Bayelsa will have to develop a short and long term development plan. A short-term development plan of 10 years and a long term plan of 30 years.
“As a government, we cannot do that alone. We will fall back on you to achieve that plan so, at the end of the day, any governor that comes would not deviate from the development plan of our dear state.”
Diri advised Bayelsa people of different political persuasions to play the game with fairness and a mindset of putting the state and the Ijaw nation first and above personal interests.
He stressed that if politicians played by the rules the state would transit from one government to another development-oriented government because ultimately power belonged to the people.
The governor said that not only was the state richly blessed in human and natural resources but it equally has talented sportsmen and women and entertainers in the likes of Olympic silver medalist, Blessing Oborududu, winner of the musical talent show, 2021 Nigerian Idol, Kingdom Kroseide, and nine-year-old Deborah Quickpen, who just won the Under-10 Africa Chess Championship in Ghana.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Foundation Offers Scholarships To 30 Indigent Students In C’River
Comrade Effanga Ita Scholarship Foundation has offered scholarships to 30 indigent students in Cross River.
Speaking to The Tide source yesterday in Calabar, the originator of the foundation, Mr Effanga Ita, disclosed that the gesture started as a result of the number of out of school children he saw in the state.
Ita said it was unfortunate that so much had been spent on education in the nation but those at the grassroots were not feeling the impact, so, he had to go into the field.
“God gave my team and I the grace and we stepped out, in many schools we visited, even in Calabar, we saw children especially in public schools going to school bare footed.
“This term alone, we have offered scholarship to 30 students from nursery to university levels and provided books, uniforms and shoes to others.
“Our dream is to ensure that those who cannot continue to the tertiary level learn a skill while those who proceed to the tertiary level will also be engaged to learn a skill upon graduation.
“We hope to achieve this by partnering with other organisations both locally and internationally to ensure that the foundation and its activities are sustained.
“However, I appeal to the government of Cross River and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to ensure that there is adequate protection for my team and I when we visit communities devastated by internal crisis to help the children,” he said.
Ita urged Nigerians not to give up on the nation, adding that the job of making things right is not the job of Mr president alone but for all citizens of the country.
Niger Delta
Army Launches Free Medical As Joint Security Begins In N’Delta
A joint security operation, code-named “Exercise Still Waters”, has commenced in four Niger Delta states.
The States include Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers.
The operation involves the Army, Navy, Air Force, Police and Department of State Service.
Other paramilitary agencies include Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Corps and Nigeria Correctional Service.
The General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major Gen. Sani Mohammed launched the exercise in Ahoada, the headquarters of Ahoada Local Government Area on Monday.
According to Mohammed, the operation will be carried out across the four states from Oct. 4 to Dec. 23.
“The exercise will be based on real-time intelligence on the prevailing security threats to checkmate various crimes and criminalities as the Yuletide approaches.
“Exercise Still Water will be conducted by troops of 6 Division, alongside the navy, air force, police and paramilitary agencies from various commands in the four states under the division.
“The exercise will be used to promote inter-agency cooperation between officers and men of the army and other security agencies in the states,” Mohammed said.
He said aside enhancing inter-agency joint operation, the exercise would also be used to strengthen civil-military relations with its host communities.
The GOC further said the division had lined up medical outreaches, educational and relief support activities, amongst other programmes, to improve relations with its host communities.
“Personnel taking part in this exercise are expected to carry out their duties professionally in line with the stipulated rules of engagement and code of conduct,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army, 6 Division, has launched its free medical outreach targeted at about 1,200 residents of Ahoada and environs.
Col. David Ibe, the Commander of the division’s Medical Services and Hospital, Port Harcourt, said the initiative aimed at preventing, detecting and treating various ailments in its host communities.
“We are carrying out tests for malaria, anaemia, hypertension and blood sugar, as well as free eye screening and treatment, among others.
“Patients diagnosed with minor eye problems will be treated, while others with major defects will be referred to Military Hospital in Port Harcourt and issued free correctional glasses.
“Test and treatment are totally free for the 1,200 beneficiaries that we are targeting for the outreach,” Ibe said.
Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Jonas Eke, thanked the Nigerian Army for the medical outreach.
Eke said that many of them had not undergone medical checks for years and that the outreach offered them a golden opportunity to do so.
Niger Delta
