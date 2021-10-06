Ajunwa Set To Launch Sports Centre In Lagos

Rivers Angels Fc’s Technical Adviser, Edwin Okon has expressed satisfaction over the impressive performance of his team at the just concluded Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament in Benin, Edo State.

Okon’s side lost in the final of the tournament to perennial rivals, Bayelsa Queens 4-3 on penalties after both sides played a goalless draw in regulation time inside the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Sunday night.

In spite of the loss, Okon is happy with their performance and believes they can get better in the coming days ahead of the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League in Egypt.

According to him, the tournament gave them a good preparation for the task ahead. “The tournament is a good one, it gave us an opportunity to prepare the team ahead of what is in front of us. I am happy with the progress we’ve made so far.

“I am not in any way angry that we lost in the final battle because it’s not easy executing five matches in 7 days, so I must commend the doggedness of my girls.

“We’re getting there, all we need to do now is go back home, rest for few days and resume normal training,” Okon said.

The former Super Falcons coach however expressed his worry on the current injury cases he has in the team.

Okon said those affected were his first team players and they need to be properly attended to as soon as possible.

“We have injury worries in the team and these are first team starters, this even made us to make changes to the lineup against Bayelsa Queens yesterday,” said Okon.

“We’re going back home to attend to these players, the earlier they recuperate, the better for the team.

“The Flying Officers Cup is around the corner, another good preseason for us to look forward to,” he added.

The Jewel of Rivers are expected to participate in this year’s edition of the Flying Officers Cup in Abuja next week before jetting out of the country for the CAF Women’s Champions League scheduled to hold next month in Egypt.

By: Nancy Briggs