Why I Want To Continue As NBBF President …Kida

The Chairman, Caretaker Committee, Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF), Musa Kida, has revealed that he is pushing to return as NBBF president because he wants to build on his achievements in the last four years.

Speaking to newsmen at the weekend, Kida said his accomplishments in the sport were there for all to see, boasting that he has taken basketball to a height that needs to be sustained.

“We have achieved a lot when it comes to basketball in Nigeria with record-breaking feats. Though, we didn’t have a premier league the way we would have wanted, but we compensated for that by securing sponsorship and organising every division of our men’s basketball leagues.

“We had both the men’s Division One and Two, which is something that has never been done before. And that means we are awakening grassroots basketball and I really take pride with that alongside other members of the outgoing board,” he said.

A confident Kida, who thanked Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, for creating the enabling atmosphere for NBBF and other federations since he assumed office, urged the minister to maintain the current stride.

“There was no way we could have achieved so much if there was no enabling environment. There was no way we could have had the flexibility to be able to do what we did for the results to come. I really want to thank the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, who everyday looks for better ways of settled and enabling environment for us, to do the best he can.

“We all know things are not easy, especially in Nigeria, where everybody expects that any match we play, we must win and if we don’t win, it is the minister’s fault. Some people believe it is the minister’s responsibility to create the enabling environment for the administrators to excel.

“I want to sincerely thank Mr Dare for his understanding and also for his encouragement through expert opinions his ministry brings to the table. I want to say I am most grateful for his support and I am begging him to continue his support in a way that will allow us to progress and develop the game,” Kida said.

Meanwhile, the NBBF’s elections have been suspended until issues surrounding Kida’s and former NBBF president, Tijanu Umar-faction’s constitution are resolved.

The sports ministry and Nigeria Olympics Committee have given the Kida and Umar factions 21 days to resolve their problems.