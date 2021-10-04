Sports
Why I Want To Continue As NBBF President …Kida
The Chairman, Caretaker Committee, Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF), Musa Kida, has revealed that he is pushing to return as NBBF president because he wants to build on his achievements in the last four years.
Speaking to newsmen at the weekend, Kida said his accomplishments in the sport were there for all to see, boasting that he has taken basketball to a height that needs to be sustained.
“We have achieved a lot when it comes to basketball in Nigeria with record-breaking feats. Though, we didn’t have a premier league the way we would have wanted, but we compensated for that by securing sponsorship and organising every division of our men’s basketball leagues.
“We had both the men’s Division One and Two, which is something that has never been done before. And that means we are awakening grassroots basketball and I really take pride with that alongside other members of the outgoing board,” he said.
A confident Kida, who thanked Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, for creating the enabling atmosphere for NBBF and other federations since he assumed office, urged the minister to maintain the current stride.
“There was no way we could have achieved so much if there was no enabling environment. There was no way we could have had the flexibility to be able to do what we did for the results to come. I really want to thank the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, who everyday looks for better ways of settled and enabling environment for us, to do the best he can.
“We all know things are not easy, especially in Nigeria, where everybody expects that any match we play, we must win and if we don’t win, it is the minister’s fault. Some people believe it is the minister’s responsibility to create the enabling environment for the administrators to excel.
“I want to sincerely thank Mr Dare for his understanding and also for his encouragement through expert opinions his ministry brings to the table. I want to say I am most grateful for his support and I am begging him to continue his support in a way that will allow us to progress and develop the game,” Kida said.
Meanwhile, the NBBF’s elections have been suspended until issues surrounding Kida’s and former NBBF president, Tijanu Umar-faction’s constitution are resolved.
The sports ministry and Nigeria Olympics Committee have given the Kida and Umar factions 21 days to resolve their problems.
NYG : Team Delta Begins Final Preparation
Defending champions, Team Delta, has commenced their final preparation for the 2021 National Youth Games scheduled to hold in Ilorin, Kwara State.
Athletes from all the states of the federation will arrive in Ilorin on October 10 for the event, which is the sixth edition.
Chairman of Delta State Sport’s Commission, Tonobok Okowa, told Tidesports source yesterday that the athletes and coaches have begun camping for the Games.
Team Delta won the fifth edition of the National Youth Games in 2019 after garnering 104 medals. Delta had won all past editions of the game since its inception in 2013.
Team Delta topped the medals table at the end of the South-South zonal elimination, which took place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, last month.
The state organised a mini-trial for the athletics team, three weeks ago to select its athletes.
The mini-trial, according to Okowa, who is also the president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), is to ensure that the athletics squad surpasses its 2019 record.
Meanwhile, following the completion of screenings by its 33 sports associations, the Lagos State Sports Commission is expected to have moved its athletes and coaches into a closed camp yesterday ahead of the National Youth Games.
According to the commission, athletes will be camped at Faith Plaza, Bariga, from October 3 to10, when the athletes will leave for Ilorin, Kwara State for the games.
According to Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Oluwatoyin Gafaar: “The 260 athletes will participate in 33 sports, which are athletics, deaf athletics, badminton, boxing, canoeing, chess, cycling, darts, fives, gymnastics, golf, judo, karate, scrabble, shooting, squash, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, Ayo and kokowa.
“Others are weightlifting, wrestling, wushu kung-fu, para-athletics, para table tennis, handball, volleyball, football, hockey and rugby.”
He assured the athletes and coaches that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has provided all the necessary logistics and funds for the camping and execution of the National Youths Games in Ilorin.
Recall that Team Lagos placed second at the fifth National Youth Games, also held in Ilorin in September 2019.
Finidi, A Football Icon, Says Abia Gov
Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has described Enyimba’s new coach, Finidi George, as a football Icon in the nation.
Ikpeazu made the statement when he received the former Super Eagles winger, who visited him in his residence last week.
The Abia governor praised Finidi for his willingness to return home to help in the development of domestic football.
“I must say that I’m very proud of Enyimba for making the bold move of appointing Finidi. I was very excited when I heard about it and I know this is a sign of good things,” Ikpeazu said.
“I also want to thank you (Finidi) for accepting to come back home to contribute to the growth of the game. With all you were able to achieve as a player, I know that you have a lot to pass down to this generation.
“On behalf of the people of Abia State, I say welcome. Abia State is the home of football in Nigeria and Enyimba is more than a club; it is a religion for our people. Having an iconic coach for such a big team is a very good match and I know we will make an impact in Africa under you.
“As far as football is concerned, you (Finidi) are a brand. You may not know it but I was your greatest fan in your playing days. I was always in love with your crosses and your speed on the wings. You were one of my favourite players in that Super Eagles team.”
Betsy Obaseki Tourney, Further Preparation ForTask Ahead – Okon
Head Coach of Rivers Angels FC, Edwin Okon, has said that the just concluded Betsy Obaseki Women’s Football tournament is a test for him and his players to further fortify their preparations for the maiden edition of the CAF Wemen’s Champions League scheduled to hold this month in Egypt.
Coach Okon said this via a telephone interview with Tidesports shortly after his team defeated Edo Queens 1-3 in the ongoing Betsy Obaseki Wemen’s football tournament at the weekend.
“It’s a very good test for me and the players due to the challenge we have ahead of us. Besides, we don’t go into any game with the mindset of losing to anyone,” he said.
“As a coach, you need to study proceedings from the players through a game and instruct the players as well. Technically we read the game, as to know what we should not do or needed to do at a given circumstance.
“After adequate study, we make substitutes that could change the entire game and it turns out to be the best for a particular game with a remarkable impact and you see it save the day. Good players also come from the bench,” Okon added.
Rivers Angels finished top of Group B with 9 points from three matches and before facing hosts, Edo Queens, in the Saturday’s semifinals battle.
By: Nancy Briggs
