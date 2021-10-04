Featured
We Must Work Together To Salvage Nigeria, Wike Begs
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has urged Nigerians to work together to salvage the country from current political and socio-economic woes.
He pointed out that development can only be achieved in a society that promotes good governance that was predicated on the rule of law.
Wike made the assertion when he hosted the former Emir of Kano and Grand Khaleefa of the Tijaniyyan Order in Nigeria, Muhammad Sanusi II, on a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.
According to Wike, the country’s economy was not doing well and everyday Nigerians also wake up to the tales of bad news that have exerted excruciating pains on them.
Wike maintained that everybody can attest to the fact that things are not well in Nigeria, and it does not matter how pretenders try to exonerate themselves from the happenings.
“We should brace up; it behooves on all Nigerians to say, ‘we must work together to salvage our country’. We must work together to move this country forward. It doesn’t matter where you come from.
“Because poverty does not know Fulani, it does not know Hausa, it does not know Igbo, it does not know Yoruba, it does not know other ethnic groups.”
Speaking further, Wike reiterated that Rivers State would continue to be a place where every Nigerian can reside and consider as home.
But, he insisted that it was also obligatory on all residents in the state to conduct their affairs within the confines of the law and be orderly.
The governor said it was the place of government to provide development for its people and ensure safety of all residents.
He also noted that it was wrong for some residents to view government’s development policy and efforts to provide security from the prism of religion or ethnicity.
“Rivers State, for me, is a place for all Nigerians. Wherever you come from, whether you’re from the East, you’re from the North, you’re from the West or you’re from the South; whatever your religion, is immaterial to me. All of us are Nigerians, and we do things in common.
“The only thing I have always craved for is law and order. For people to understand that no society can progress without behaving orderly, without obeying the law. When you have a lawless society with no security, you can imagine the kind of state it will be.”
Wike enjoined the former emir to advice his followers in the state to obey the law and live orderly.
The governor explained that the relocation of the former Oginigba Slaughter Market in Trans-Amadi Industrial Area was a measure taken to curb the level of criminality in the area.
He said it was rather unfortunate that instead of people accepting the genuine efforts of government to create a peaceful state for everybody, some were seeing it as a measure of hatred against them.
“But as a state, you also owe that duty to protect your citizens, protect the business people, protect the property. So, when we took that decision, the next thing was that, he is demolishing where Fulanis and Hausas are. And I said, ‘what type of country are we’?.
“How can we live under this kind of situation? You take a decision that is for the interest of everybody, they said it’s because I don’t like them. So, if I don’t like them, why have I not closed the other slaughters?” he asked.
Wike also stated that the construction of the Nkpolu-Oroworukwo flyover in Port Harcourt has nothing to do with tribe or religion, but to further the development agenda of the state and provide safety for all residents.
“We are trying to put our state in such manner that people doing business or who live in the state will have that sense of protection.”
Stating his reasons for the courtesy call, the former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, said he was on familiarisation tour to leaders and members of Tijaniyyan Order who were resident in Rivers State because he was their Grand Khaleefa.
He noted with delight the quality of leadership demonstrated by Wike in making Rivers State home for all Nigerians.
Sanusi also acknowledged the quality of public infrastructure, the development strides and security provided for all residents by the Wike-led administration.
“This is part of the familiarisation tour to meet with the leaders and members of the order here in Port Harcourt. I will like to thank the governor, they have informed me of the support they have received, and we have watched closely the efforts of your administration to make Rivers a home for all Nigerians; to make all Nigerians feel they’re true citizens of this country, and to protect lives and property and the freedom of persons.”
He assured the governor that the order does not tolerate extremism, but advocates peace, brotherhood, togetherness, solidarity and progress of the country.
“I would like to assure you that this order is a Sufi Order, it is a peaceful order. We do not have among us any extremist. We do not encourage any kind of criminal activity. We advocate peace, brotherhood, togetherness, solidarity.
“Our interest would be the progress of this country. But we are committed as a group to play our role in supporting leadership that will bring development to the Nigerian people because we are convinced that if the leadership of the country and the sub-nationals is not up to speed, all of us suffer. If we have good leaders, all Nigerians benefit”, he added.
Featured
We Must Work Together To Salvage Nigeria, Wike Begs
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has urged Nigerians to work together to salvage the country from current political and socio-economic woes.
He pointed out that development can only be achieved in a society that promotes good governance that was predicated on the rule of law.
Wike made the assertion when he hosted the former Emir of Kano and Grand Khaleefa of the Tijaniyyan Order in Nigeria, Muhammad Sanusi II, on a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.
According to Wike, the country’s economy was not doing well and everyday Nigerians also wake up to the tales of bad news that have exerted excruciating pains on them.
Wike maintained that everybody can attest to the fact that things are not well in Nigeria, and it does not matter how pretenders try to exonerate themselves from the happenings.
“We should brace up; it behooves on all Nigerians to say, ‘we must work together to salvage our country’. We must work together to move this country forward. It doesn’t matter where you come from.
“Because poverty does not know Fulani, it does not know Hausa, it does not know Igbo, it does not know Yoruba, it does not know other ethnic groups.”
Speaking further, Wike reiterated that Rivers State would continue to be a place where every Nigerian can reside and consider as home.
But, he insisted that it was also obligatory on all residents in the state to conduct their affairs within the confines of the law and be orderly.
The governor said it was the place of government to provide development for its people and ensure safety of all residents.
He also noted that it was wrong for some residents to view government’s development policy and efforts to provide security from the prism of religion or ethnicity.
“Rivers State, for me, is a place for all Nigerians. Wherever you come from, whether you’re from the East, you’re from the North, you’re from the West or you’re from the South; whatever your religion, is immaterial to me. All of us are Nigerians, and we do things in common.
“The only thing I have always craved for is law and order. For people to understand that no society can progress without behaving orderly, without obeying the law. When you have a lawless society with no security, you can imagine the kind of state it will be.”
Wike enjoined the former emir to advice his followers in the state to obey the law and live orderly.
The governor explained that the relocation of the former Oginigba Slaughter Market in Trans-Amadi Industrial Area was a measure taken to curb the level of criminality in the area.
He said it was rather unfortunate that instead of people accepting the genuine efforts of government to create a peaceful state for everybody, some were seeing it as a measure of hatred against them.
“But as a state, you also owe that duty to protect your citizens, protect the business people, protect the property. So, when we took that decision, the next thing was that, he is demolishing where Fulanis and Hausas are. And I said, ‘what type of country are we’?.
“How can we live under this kind of situation? You take a decision that is for the interest of everybody, they said it’s because I don’t like them. So, if I don’t like them, why have I not closed the other slaughters?” he asked.
Wike also stated that the construction of the Nkpolu-Oroworukwo flyover in Port Harcourt has nothing to do with tribe or religion, but to further the development agenda of the state and provide safety for all residents.
“We are trying to put our state in such manner that people doing business or who live in the state will have that sense of protection.”
Stating his reasons for the courtesy call, the former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, said he was on familiarisation tour to leaders and members of Tijaniyyan Order who were resident in Rivers State because he was their Grand Khaleefa.
He noted with delight the quality of leadership demonstrated by Wike in making Rivers State home for all Nigerians.
Sanusi also acknowledged the quality of public infrastructure, the development strides and security provided for all residents by the Wike-led administration.
“This is part of the familiarisation tour to meet with the leaders and members of the order here in Port Harcourt. I will like to thank the governor, they have informed me of the support they have received, and we have watched closely the efforts of your administration to make Rivers a home for all Nigerians; to make all Nigerians feel they’re true citizens of this country, and to protect lives and property and the freedom of persons.”
He assured the governor that the order does not tolerate extremism, but advocates peace, brotherhood, togetherness, solidarity and progress of the country.
“I would like to assure you that this order is a Sufi Order, it is a peaceful order. We do not have among us any extremist. We do not encourage any kind of criminal activity. We advocate peace, brotherhood, togetherness, solidarity.
“Our interest would be the progress of this country. But we are committed as a group to play our role in supporting leadership that will bring development to the Nigerian people because we are convinced that if the leadership of the country and the sub-nationals is not up to speed, all of us suffer. If we have good leaders, all Nigerians benefit”, he added.
Featured
Buhari Has Destroyed Nigeria, Ozekhome Laments
Human rights lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari has destroyed Nigeria.
The senior lawyer noted that Buhari has failed in his tripod policies through which he campaigned and won election in 2015 which are: Economy, security and anti-corruption.
The Senior Advocate of Nigeria spoke at a human rights lecture organised by the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), with the theme: “Nigerian School Children; Insecurity and Human Rights”, held in Abuja.
He pointed out that many children can no longer go to school, adding that more than 70percent school children in Nigeria were out of schools.
According to him, from Jangebe to Chibok; from Dapchi to Kaduna between December, 2020, till date, over 700 school children have been kidnapped with some of them killed or forced into marriage.
“[They were] not kidnapped in the forests but from their schools. It got so messy in Kaduna that the kidnappers demanded bags of rice, vegetable oil, salt, beans and other condiments to be cooking for their children pending when they will get enough money to get them released on ransom,” Ozekhome lamented.
He went on to say that Nigeria was currently a failed state and cannot even be called a country anymore, explaining that non-state actors such as Boko Haram, bandits and other terrorists now possess enough powers to challenge the government.
“Is that a country? Does any of you who have children living in hostels and dormitories sleep with your two eyes closed, not knowing of when next they’ll strike? he asked.
“When President Muhammadu Buhari was campaigning for this office…I like my President but I do not like his governance style and policies.
“Policies that have impoverished Nigeria; policies that have made Nigeria the poverty capital of the world, overtaking India. Policies that have made Nigeria that was until 2015 the biggest economy in Africa overtaking South Africa and one of the seven fastest growing economies in the world.
“His tripod policies were on economy, security and anti-corruption. The bad news is that he has dismally failed in all of them. Security is worse right now…Boko Haram we used to have that time, at least, people were able to vote for him in 2015, and he won in the North-East, showing that though Boko Haram existed, they were not so rampant to prevent people from voting.
“Boko Haram has since graduated, strutting around like a proud peacock. Armed banditry has escalated; kidnapping is the order of the day. Insecurity, he has failed.
“In economy, I have already told you, we’re now the poverty capital of the world. What of anti-corruption? Go and check, we’re 168 out of 180 covered by Transparency International.
“In West Africa, we’re the 3rd most corrupt country. So, where have the President and the government helped Nigeria? I had on television and in my write-up challenged Nigerians that anyone who can carry the Holy Quran or take up the Holy Bible or if you’re an atheist, pick up a piece of Sango Iron and say your life is better off today than you were in 2015.
“I challenge the person for a national debate but until now, no one has taken up the challenge because everybody knows things are not right. The deaf can hear it; the dumb can speak it; the blind can see it, and even the numb can feel it.
“So, it’s not a question of whether you are in APC, PDP, APGA, Labour, Zenith or PPA. Hunger knows no strike, religion or nationality. The fact is that things are bad for everyone whether Muslim or Christian, atheist, old men, women, youth and children.
“Things are bad and it could be worse except Nigerians come together and go back to the drawing board. Some people are saying that Nigeria is a failing state, and I say no. I don’t agree.
“If you asked me, with all due respect, I’ll say Nigeria is a failed state. Do you know why? It is because one of the greatest indices of a failed state is when non-state actors like Boko Haram, kidnappers, armed bandits have efficient and commensurate powers to match state actors like security forces. That’s a failed state.
“When Boko Haram, bandits and kidnappers begin to tell the government, ‘this is what we want.’ Taking over lands and planting their flags as Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State and Sani Bello of Niger State have cried out that in some lands in their states, they have planted flags; they’re demanding for taxation; they issue identity cards and give pass to people to pass.
“We don’t need any other evidence of a failed state. It’s not about liking or not liking a government, it’s about saying the reality on the ground. Please, Nigerians, let’s go back to the drawing board. If you like, bring all the helicopters and fighter jets you can, the truth is that the problem is more endemic than you can see.
“Because on the surface, it looks like insecurity but beneath, it is what we call social injustice and lack of egalitarianism…Nigeria is wobbly, gobbling and fumbling because it was not neatly packaged on the 1st of January, 1848 by Lord Lugard.
“It started with Lady Flora Louise Shaw on the 8th of January, 1897 in an article she wrote on Economic Times where she gave Nigeria her name ‘Niger Area’. And we agreed to live together. And if we agreed, let us live together in peace and unity. Let’s not always say ‘Nigeria is indivisible; it’s indestructible.’
“We don’t say that by words of the mouth, we nurture it. Pakistan and India used to be one country; Eritrea and Ethiopia used to be one country as well as Sudan and Southern Sudan. So, it’s not by merely saying it, you have to nurture it.
“We must have peace and social justice… we are talking about the kind of peace and social justice Chief M.K.O. Abiola preached…Let us reformat and reengineer Nigeria. Let’s make a new constitution for ourselves. A constitution that will be… Indigenous, owned by the people and respected by all and legitimate.
“Not a constitution that was imposed by the General Abdusalami Abubakar government when they were going back to the barracks. How many of you know that Nigerians actually contested the 1999 elections without a constitution? Nigerians never made the constitution by themselves but even if we’re to manage it, Section 14 of that constitution said that the primary purpose of the government is to provide welfare and security for the people. Are we having it?”, he asked.
Featured
Jonathan, Wike, Six Others For AfBA Leadership Award
Former President Goodluck Ebere Jonathan, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State along with his Rivers State counterpart, Chief Nyesom Wike have been nominated for the award of the African Bar Leadership Medal (ALM) by the Africa Bar Association (AfBA).
Both Governors Tambuwal and Wike are Life Members of the AfBA.
At the AfBA event billed to hold as part of the association’s annual conference, in Niamey, Niger Republic, this month, former Presidents of Niger Republic, Muhammadou Issoufou, Sierra Leone, Dr Ernest Bai Koroma and Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf are among nominees to be decorated with ALM.
Other nominees of the medal are: the Chairman of BUA Group of Companies, Abdussamad Isyaku Rabiu and first Tamil-Indian female appointed as a Judge of the High Court of South Africa in 1995, Justice Navanethem Pillay.
These nominations were announced by the President of AfBA, Mr Hannibal Uwaifo, when he visited Tambuwal and was taken round to inspect some ongoing and completed projects in Sokoto by the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Suleiman Usman (SAN).
According to Uwaifo, AfBA, which wants its members in the government to excel, is really proud of Tambuwal who has executed many developmental projects in his state.
Along with members of his entourage, the AfBA President had inspected the ultramodern Diagnostic Centre at Farfaru, the state High Court complex renovated by the incumbent administration, the 950-bed Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital (SOSUTH) under construction and the Girls Science Academy also under construction.
Applauding Tambuwal for his feats, Uwaifo said: “I think the Federal Government and federal agencies have to learn from Sokoto State Government. We must not do substandard projects, we must not play politics in executing projects and we must face the dividends of democracy.”
Trending
- Sports3 days ago
Congo Tourney, Redemption For Home- Based Players’
- Sports3 days ago
Former FIBA President Attributes NBBF Crisis To Constitution
- Sports3 days ago
WACL: I Don’t See Any Group Of Death – Okon
- Nation3 days ago
Two Nigerian Telecom Operators Set For 5G Rollout
- Business3 days ago
PHALGA Plans Empowerment For Skills Acquisition Graduands
- Women3 days ago
Women’s Participation In The Nigerian Project, 61 Years After
- Business3 days ago
August Revenue: FG, States, LGs Share N696.965bn
- Sports3 days ago
CAFCL: We Need To Advance – Afelokhai