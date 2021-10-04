Uba Postpones Flag-Off Of Governorship Election Campaign

he Chairman of Abua/Odual Local Government Area, Hon. Daniel E. O. Daniel, has admonished leaders in the Odual kingdom to use their positions of trust to maintain peace in their respective communities.

The Chairman made this call while speaking at the meeting of the Odual Traditional Council of Chiefs which took place in Ekunuga Community, Abua/Odual Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Mr chairman frowned at the current situation where the elites in the Odual kingdom had decided to use their positions and status in the society to instigate crises in the various communities rather than using it for the development of the people.

The Council boss stated that the Odual kingdom would attain her status in the society if the people could unite and come together as a people to project a collective interest.

He charged various communities to adopt a peaceful approach in settling internal crises.

He advised leaders and people of Emirikpoko community to unite and settle their age-long differences in a peaceful manner.

The Council boss stressed that the numerous crises and court cases in the community had only helped to impoverish the people, rather than bringing development to the community.

” Allow peace and unity in your community and watch your community grow. If you come together as a people and settle your internal difference, it will help you grow”.

“Even if you win a case in the court, don’t go and terrorize your opponent. Allow the law to take full course”.

“As I am like this, I am always aiming to accelerate in my career, you should also endeavor to go higher in your choosing career”, he added.

Daniel urged all communities to work hand in glove with the chiefs and constituted authorities to maintain peaceful coexistence in their communities.

He said, ” if you listen to words of advice from the chiefs and elders in the area, you won’t be having the numerous court cases you are currently having within the communities. You are only using the money you will use to develop your communities in servicing lawyers and it is not the best for you people”.

He thanked the Council of Chiefs for convening the meeting and initiating the peace process in the communities.

In his response , the Chairman of the Odual Traditional Council of Chiefs, Chief Edighotu Agara thanked the Council Chairman for finding time to attend the meeting.

In their separate speeches, the participants acknowledged the need for the Odual people to live in peace and harmony. They further agreed to maintain peace.

The meeting had in attendance, the Ola’Ema of the Odual Kingdom, King Temple Jamala, Chiefs and Community Development Committees of various communities in the Odual Kingdom, Youth leaders and Opinion leaders in the area.