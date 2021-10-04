Niger Delta
Okowa Reiterates Call For National Dialogue, True Federalism
Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in prayers for the country as it continues to grapple with security and economic challenges.
He made the call in his goodwill message to Nigerians on the 61st anniversary of the nation’s independence.
In the message contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, the governor reiterated his call for a national dialogue and a new constitution for the country.
He said that both issues were veritable windows for resolving all developmental, economic and political challenges facing the nation, noting that Nigeria could become peaceful and progressive if leaders resolved to be patriotic and honest, and the citizenry obedient in their actions.
The governor insisted that now was auspicious to address the nagging issues of restructuring and true federalism in the polity, pointing out that many voices were becoming louder on the imperativeness of both matters for the desired unity in the country.
“These challenges are not insurmountable as we continue to hope that Nigerians will live together to build a great and perfect nation as envisioned by our founding fathers,” he said.
According to him, we cannot have a good country if our people don’t resolve to live together peacefully as no meaningful development can take place in a country bugged down by varying crises.
“On our part as leaders, we must continue to ensure that we take decisions in the best interest of our people and the country.
“We must strive to encourage everything that will help to unite and develop our country and not those things that tend to divide us,’’ Okowa said.
“I particularly congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari on this landmark occasion and urge him and other leaders in the country to use the celebration to reflect on the nagging issues dangerously threatening the foundation of our existence.
“Our country is bedeviled with lots of challenges, which are not insurmountable if only we dedicate ourselves to the ideals of patriotism that our past heroes laboured for, and were committed to.
“These challenges are not insurmountable as we continue to hope that Nigerians will live together to build a great and perfect nation as envisioned by our founding fathers,” he added.
Niger Delta
Police Arrest Suspected Attackers of Social Media Influencer
The Police Command in Edo State has arrested three persons suspected of assaulting a TikToK social media user identified as Olivia.
Following the viral video clip showing some young men assaulting and dehumanising a young woman, the Commissioner of Police, Philip Aliyu Ogbadu, directed a discreet investigation of the incident and an intelligence-based approach to unravelling those behind the dastardly act.
During the cause of information and intelligence gathering, the following suspects were arrested at different locations in Benin City, the state capital.
They are Omozejele John (29), who was arrested on September 26, 2021 at Uteh Community in the Upper Mission Extension area; Smart Ogbeide (29) and Tajudeen Afesume (30), who was arrested in his hideout at Owina Quarters, also in Uteh Community.
The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Kontongs Bello, said the three suspects arrested confessed to the crime and further confessed to being members of the Aye Secret Cult. They are presently cooperating with police investigations and are already providing useful information that will lead to the arrest of other cult members on the run.
He said that the Commissioner of Police had directed that the suspects should be charged to court, vowing that cult groups and other criminal elements will not be allowed to operate in the state.
Niger Delta
Bayelsa Kicks Against PIA, Appeals To Aggrieved Interests
The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has described the Petroleum Industry Acts (PIA) recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari as another step taken by the Federal Government to keep the oil-producing states as surbordinates.
The governor, while speaking during the state banquet to mark Nigeria’s 61 years independence anniversary and 25th anniversary of the creation of Bayelsa State in Yenagoa, appealed to aggrieved interests across the country to stop bloodletting and use dialogue to resolve differences.
He urged the Federal Government to reconsider the provisions of the PIA for the good of the oil producing states and the interest of peace.
He said, “The recent passage and signing into law of the Petroleum Industry Act which I have tagged ‘as a recipe for anarchy’ is yet another step taken to subordinate the oil producing states and make it more like a subordinate and super ordinate relationship.
“There is a missing gap in the relationship of our dear state Bayelsa and indeed the Niger Delta states and the centre is affected. I keep saying it at all times, that every day, we as a people, we worship, every Sunday, we go to Church to worship, every Friday the Muslims go to Mosque to worship, but we still have sins in our society.
“Therefore, in the same vein, we will not be tired to continue to talk about justice and freedom for Bayelsa State and indeed the Niger Delta region.
“And for us as a state, I like to let us know that our oil is diminishing, there is a forecast that very soon, nobody will trade on oil again; the European countries have already started doing away with fossils, therefore, while the oil still lasts, even though we have only 13%, and 87% is appropriated to the Federal Government, we will continue to talk about it.
“But as we keep talking about it, we have to look for other ways of diversifying our economy in Bayelsa State. We are gathered here today to honour and renew the dreams of our founding fathers, of an egalitarian and prosperous Bayelsa State and Nigeria.”
Niger Delta
Udom Expands C’ttee To Capture Interest On Seaport
The perennial controversies and frenzies surrounding the establishment and siting of Ibom Deep Seaport in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State appear to have been laid to rest in the interim, following the expansion of the technical committee by Governor Udom Emmanuel, to accommodate host community interest.
Initially proposed to be located at Ibaka, the multi-billion dollar project was later shifted to Unyenghe, but still on the Atlantic coast of Mbo Local Government Area of the state.
Some section of Oron ethnic nationality in the state fearing that the project had been taken away from the enclave, allegedly wrote petitions against it, forcing some investors from China to back off from it.
Gov Emmanuel while agonising over the development in a media interview to mark the 34th anniversary of the state last week, particularly mentioned Oron Union, an umbrella socio-political organisation of the Oron people as the arrowhead of opposition to sitting of the project at Unyeghe as well as the change of its name from the initial Ibaka Deep Sea Port to Ibom Deep Sea Port.
But after leading the Oro Union headed by Bishop Etim Ante to visit the site of the port resulting in the union recanting some of the expressed opposition to the project, Emmanuel has equally approved the enlargement of the technical committee on the implementation of the seaport by addition of four more persons, to accommodate the input of the host communities.
The decision to accommodate Oro interest, according to state government press release signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Ini Ememobong, emanated from a meeting between the state government and representatives of the Oro people, held at Government House, Uyo.
Trending
- Sports3 days ago
Congo Tourney, Redemption For Home- Based Players’
- Sports3 days ago
Former FIBA President Attributes NBBF Crisis To Constitution
- Sports3 days ago
WACL: I Don’t See Any Group Of Death – Okon
- Nation3 days ago
Two Nigerian Telecom Operators Set For 5G Rollout
- Business3 days ago
PHALGA Plans Empowerment For Skills Acquisition Graduands
- Women3 days ago
Women’s Participation In The Nigerian Project, 61 Years After
- Business3 days ago
August Revenue: FG, States, LGs Share N696.965bn
- Sports3 days ago
CAFCL: We Need To Advance – Afelokhai