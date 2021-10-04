Okowa Reiterates Call For National Dialogue, True Federalism

Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in prayers for the country as it continues to grapple with security and economic challenges.

He made the call in his goodwill message to Nigerians on the 61st anniversary of the nation’s independence.

In the message contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, the governor reiterated his call for a national dialogue and a new constitution for the country.

He said that both issues were veritable windows for resolving all developmental, economic and political challenges facing the nation, noting that Nigeria could become peaceful and progressive if leaders resolved to be patriotic and honest, and the citizenry obedient in their actions.

The governor insisted that now was auspicious to address the nagging issues of restructuring and true federalism in the polity, pointing out that many voices were becoming louder on the imperativeness of both matters for the desired unity in the country.

“These challenges are not insurmountable as we continue to hope that Nigerians will live together to build a great and perfect nation as envisioned by our founding fathers,” he said.

According to him, we cannot have a good country if our people don’t resolve to live together peacefully as no meaningful development can take place in a country bugged down by varying crises.

“On our part as leaders, we must continue to ensure that we take decisions in the best interest of our people and the country.

“We must strive to encourage everything that will help to unite and develop our country and not those things that tend to divide us,’’ Okowa said.

“I particularly congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari on this landmark occasion and urge him and other leaders in the country to use the celebration to reflect on the nagging issues dangerously threatening the foundation of our existence.

“Our country is bedeviled with lots of challenges, which are not insurmountable if only we dedicate ourselves to the ideals of patriotism that our past heroes laboured for, and were committed to.

“These challenges are not insurmountable as we continue to hope that Nigerians will live together to build a great and perfect nation as envisioned by our founding fathers,” he added.