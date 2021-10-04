Business
Nigeria’s Agric Output Rises By N700bn Amidst Rising Insecurity
Amidst rising insecurity in the country, the Nigeria’s total agricultural output has risen by N700bn in the second quarter of 2021.
A release from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday stated that the total agricultural output in the second quarter of the year rose to N9.3tn from N8.6tn recorded in the first quarter of 2021.
This, according to NBS, resulted in an increase of N700bn in total output generated in the agricultural sector in the period under consideration.
This shows that out of the four subsectors that constitute the agriculture sector, two recorded a decline in economic performance while the remaining two experienced a decline in productivity.
The two sub-sectors that recorded an increase in economic performance are crop production, from N7.2tn to N7.5tn; and forestry, which grew by N2.5bn, from N73.3bn to N75.8bn.
The livestock subsector recorded a significant decline in productivity within the period under review, from N613bn to N508bn.
Similarly, output in the fishing subsector dropped by N144bn from N663.9bn recorded in the first quarter to N519bn recorded in the second quarter.
The performance of the agricultural sector shows that at present, the sector is resilient to major challenges plaguing it, such as worsening insecurity in food-producing states in the country.
Also, lack of access to premium buyers due to low economies of scale; poor access to credit due to poor bankability metrics and poor agricultural practices that lead to low yields, climate change among others have also added to the challenges
The Federal Government had introduced several initiatives and programmes to boost agricultural output in line with its goal to diversify the economy.
In addition, one of the programmes that stood out was the Anchors Borrowers Programme initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 2015 which offered loans to farmers in various agricultural sub-sectors.
The CBN had earlier stated that the programme would create economic linkage between smallholders and reputable large-scale processors with a view to increasing agricultural output and significantly improving capacity utilisation of agricultural firms.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
Manufacturing Cannot Thrive With Cheaper Imports – LCCI
The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has said that the growing decline in the non-oil sector productivity of the Nigeria economy makes it vulnerable to global shocks and weak in economic inclusion.
The body has also posited that the manufacturing sector of Nigeria’s economy could not thrive with high cost of production and cheaper imports.
According to a statement signed by the Director-General, LCCI, Dr Chinyere Almona, last Friday, the chamber said there were challenges with the escalating cost of governance, fiscal leakages, and revenue optimisation issues.
“There is an urgent need to address the weak government revenue base, rising and unsustainable debt profile, over-dependence on oil revenue, exposure to foreign shocks through weak forex supply, double-digit inflation.
“We commend the political will of this administration in taking the bold step on the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.
“The quality of the business environment remains a source of concern to investors, especially in the real sector.
“Weak infrastructure, policy environment, and institutions had adverse effects on the efficiency, productivity, and competitiveness of many enterprises in the economy.
“These conditions pose a major risk to job creation and economic inclusion across sectors,” LCCI said.
The statement further added that manufacturers had to worry about the high energy costs and high-interest rates put at 20 per cent and above.
“Most SMEs are yet to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic that struck last year and it is impossible to have a vibrant manufacturing sector in the face of cheap imports into the country, and high production and operating cost in the domestic economy.
“Some of these imports are landing at 50 per cent of the cost of products produced locally. The way forward is to address the fundamental constraints to manufacturing competitiveness in the Nigerian economy,” Almona said.
She added that the nation needed to seek innovative ways to fund its infrastructure as it could not continue to depend on debt financing.
Business
‘Livestock Subsector Provides Five Million Jobs For Nigerians’
The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has said that over five million Nigerians have been employed directly or indirectly in the livestock subsector,.
This, it said, helped to strengthen the nation’s social safety net.
The ministry has also stated that developing a clear cut roadmap for the animal feed subsector of the livestock value chain of the agricultural sector would provide direction for animal feed security in the country.
The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammed Abubarka, in a statement on the ministry’s website, stated that the issue of animal feed and human food security was a priority agenda.
“The ministry has been committed to the development of the nation’s feed industry by making budgetary provision for capacity building on alternative ingredients in some states in the East and West of Nigeria based on comparative advantage.
“The livestock subsector alone engages over five million Nigerians directly or indirectly as technical or skilled personnel, distributors, fabricators of tools and machinery.
“Another area jobs has been created is the input suppliers which has generated massive employment across various value chains and strengthens the national social safety net with copious contributions to food security, household income and poverty reduction”, the statement added.
The minister, in the statement said, to support the livestock farmers alleviate the cost of feeds, that the ministry procured and distributed ruminant feed concentrates, salt licks, finished feeds to small-holder farmers across the country.
