Investors Commit N10bn To Waste Management In Kaduna
The Kaduna State Government has handed over waste management in the state to three investors, who are committing N10 billion to the project.
The Director of Environment, Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Mr Yusuf Othman, made this known in an interview The Tide source in Kaura, Kaduna State.
Othman, who spoke on the sideline of a community sensitisation and advocacy on land degradation and plantation in Kafanchan, said that proper waste management was a priority of the state government.
“You know health is wealth. So, government took it as a very serious priority to ensure that we sanitised our environment.
“As a trend, we have to key into global practices. There is nowhere in the world where they are still operating the way we do when it comes to waste management.
“It will interest you to know that we have handed over waste management in Kaduna State to three investors, and they are committing about N10 billion.
“And these investors are: Bealink, Environmental Expression Limited and MS Gobe,” he said.
Othman said the investors would recycle the waste collected into organic manure, adding that it was far better for farming than the chemical fertiliser.
“What they intend to do is to recover and recycle the recycleable materials, decompose the organic part and then treat and package it in form of organic manure.
LG Boss Tasks Odual Leaders On Peace
he Chairman of Abua/Odual Local Government Area, Hon. Daniel E. O. Daniel, has admonished leaders in the Odual kingdom to use their positions of trust to maintain peace in their respective communities.
The Chairman made this call while speaking at the meeting of the Odual Traditional Council of Chiefs which took place in Ekunuga Community, Abua/Odual Local Government Area of Rivers State.
Mr chairman frowned at the current situation where the elites in the Odual kingdom had decided to use their positions and status in the society to instigate crises in the various communities rather than using it for the development of the people.
The Council boss stated that the Odual kingdom would attain her status in the society if the people could unite and come together as a people to project a collective interest.
He charged various communities to adopt a peaceful approach in settling internal crises.
He advised leaders and people of Emirikpoko community to unite and settle their age-long differences in a peaceful manner.
The Council boss stressed that the numerous crises and court cases in the community had only helped to impoverish the people, rather than bringing development to the community.
” Allow peace and unity in your community and watch your community grow. If you come together as a people and settle your internal difference, it will help you grow”.
“Even if you win a case in the court, don’t go and terrorize your opponent. Allow the law to take full course”.
“As I am like this, I am always aiming to accelerate in my career, you should also endeavor to go higher in your choosing career”, he added.
Daniel urged all communities to work hand in glove with the chiefs and constituted authorities to maintain peaceful coexistence in their communities.
He said, ” if you listen to words of advice from the chiefs and elders in the area, you won’t be having the numerous court cases you are currently having within the communities. You are only using the money you will use to develop your communities in servicing lawyers and it is not the best for you people”.
He thanked the Council of Chiefs for convening the meeting and initiating the peace process in the communities.
In his response , the Chairman of the Odual Traditional Council of Chiefs, Chief Edighotu Agara thanked the Council Chairman for finding time to attend the meeting.
In their separate speeches, the participants acknowledged the need for the Odual people to live in peace and harmony. They further agreed to maintain peace.
The meeting had in attendance, the Ola’Ema of the Odual Kingdom, King Temple Jamala, Chiefs and Community Development Committees of various communities in the Odual Kingdom, Youth leaders and Opinion leaders in the area.
Uba Postpones Flag-Off Of Governorship Election Campaign
All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the flag-off of its Anambra governorship campaign scheduled for Saturday in Onitsha, Anambra, in honour of victims of various attacks in the state.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the governorship election in the state on November 6.
The governorship candidate, Sen. Andy Uba, announced the postponement in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja.
He noted that there had been several attacks by gunmen in Anambra over the past weeks, leading to destruction of properties and killings.
This, he stated, included the recent murder of Dr Chike Akunyili, widower of late Dora Akunyili, ex-minister of Information and Communications among others.
“As a mark of respect and honour for all those who have lost their lives I, in consultation with the leadership of our party and campaign council, have decided to cancel the campaign flag-off rally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 in Onitsha.
“You will all agree with me that our culture and tradition hold lives sacred.
“It follows, therefore, that the safety and preservation of lives of our people must at all times take precedence over any political interest, activities and or associations.
“I, Sen. Andy Uba, will be the very last person to sacrifice or play politics with the lives of our people. Neither will I allow anybody to do so under my watch,’’ he stated.
He added that like every other well-meaning member of the public, he had followed with much sadness and grief, the recent unfortunate and mindless state of violence and insecurity in Anambra.
“I have also watched with disdain, obvious breakdown of institutional capacity and inability of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)-led state government to address security challenges and prevent the state from further descent into anarchy and chaos.
“My sincere condolences to all who have lost loved ones in the on-going politically motivated killings in Anambra.
“To `Ndi Anambra’ who are living in fear of their lives and property as a result of the on-going mayhem, I bring you a message of hope.
“Hope in God under whose divine protection as Christians we go about our daily activities; hope in our collective capacity and republican nature to resist all forms of evil,’’ he stated.
Uba, however, charged residents of the state to go about their normal lawful businesses, adding that they should be vigilant and take necessary precaution to ensure that their lives and property were not put in harm’s way.
He assured that he would ensure that politically-motivated killings in the state were brought to an end to enable the people of Anambra to go about their lawful businesses without fear of any sort.
