Maritime
Arbitration Panel Orders INTELS To Pay 624 Sacked Workers
President General of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, says the Industrial Arbitration Panel (IAP) has ordered the Integrated Logistics Services Limited (INTELS) and Associated Maritime Services (AMS) to pay the full entitlements including gratuities and terminal benefits of the 624 sacked members of the union.
The workers were sacked by INTELS and its subsidiary, AMS between late 2020 and early 2021.
Comrade Adeyanju disclosed this in a statement made available to The Tide in Lagos, recently.
He said the ruling of the arbitration panel was communicated to the union through a letter dated September 13, 2021, by Mrs. O. U Akpan, Director, Trade Union Services and Industrial Relations, on behalf of the Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige.
According to the statement, the IAP, constituted by the Minister of Labour, after its findings, ruled that the sum of N300,000 be used as a mode of calculation of extra gratuity to be paid for each completed year of service to redundant workers who have completed five years of service and above.
The panel also ruled that, “All the contract staff/ employees seconded by the 3rd party to the 2nd party under their labour management contract namely; 599 contract staff affected by redundancy exercise conducted on November 30th, 2020, 8 contract staff affected by redundancy exercise conducted on 2nd February 2021, and 17 contract staff affected by the redundancy exercise conducted on June 15, 2021, are employees of the 2nd party, Intels Nig. Ltd.
“All the contract staff employees seconded by the 3rd party under their labour management contract namely; 599 contract staff affected by the redundancy exercise conducted on November 30th, 2020, 8 contract staff affected by redundancy exercise conducted on 2nd, April 2021 and 17 contract staff affected by redundancy exercise conducted on June 15, 2021, by 2nd and 3rd parties, are each entitled to be paid extra gratuity in addition to their terminal benefits by the 2nd party through the 3rd party, forthwith.
“The mode of calculation of extra gratuity to be paid by the 2nd party through the third party shall be: N300,000 for each completed year of service to redundant workers who have completed five (5) years of service and above, forthwith”.
The statement further said that the panel ruled that the lump sum of N1.5 million be paid to redundant staff/workers who have completed 1-4 years of service, forthwith.
“Redundant workers with less than one year but have spent a minimum of six months in service shall be paid on a prorated basis, forthwith.
“The contractual relationship between the 2nd and 3rd parties still subsist in all matters relating to and concerning this Award in the proceedings”, the statement added.
By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
Maritime
Arbitration Panel Orders INTELS To Pay 624 Sacked Workers
President General of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, says the Industrial Arbitration Panel (IAP) has ordered the Integrated Logistics Services Limited (INTELS) and Associated Maritime Services (AMS) to pay the full entitlements including gratuities and terminal benefits of the 624 sacked members of the union.
The workers were sacked by INTELS and its subsidiary, AMS between late 2020 and early 2021.
Comrade Adeyanju disclosed this in a statement made available to The Tide in Lagos, recently.
He said the ruling of the arbitration panel was communicated to the union through a letter dated September 13, 2021, by Mrs. O. U Akpan, Director, Trade Union Services and Industrial Relations, on behalf of the Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige.
According to the statement, the IAP, constituted by the Minister of Labour, after its findings, ruled that the sum of N300,000 be used as a mode of calculation of extra gratuity to be paid for each completed year of service to redundant workers who have completed five years of service and above.
The panel also ruled that, “All the contract staff/ employees seconded by the 3rd party to the 2nd party under their labour management contract namely; 599 contract staff affected by redundancy exercise conducted on November 30th, 2020, 8 contract staff affected by redundancy exercise conducted on 2nd February 2021, and 17 contract staff affected by the redundancy exercise conducted on June 15, 2021, are employees of the 2nd party, Intels Nig. Ltd.
“All the contract staff employees seconded by the 3rd party under their labour management contract namely; 599 contract staff affected by the redundancy exercise conducted on November 30th, 2020, 8 contract staff affected by redundancy exercise conducted on 2nd, April 2021 and 17 contract staff affected by redundancy exercise conducted on June 15, 2021, by 2nd and 3rd parties, are each entitled to be paid extra gratuity in addition to their terminal benefits by the 2nd party through the 3rd party, forthwith.
“The mode of calculation of extra gratuity to be paid by the 2nd party through the third party shall be: N300,000 for each completed year of service to redundant workers who have completed five (5) years of service and above, forthwith”.
The statement further said that the panel ruled that the lump sum of N1.5 million be paid to redundant staff/workers who have completed 1-4 years of service, forthwith.
“Redundant workers with less than one year but have spent a minimum of six months in service shall be paid on a prorated basis, forthwith.
“The contractual relationship between the 2nd and 3rd parties still subsist in all matters relating to and concerning this Award in the proceedings”, the statement added.
By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
Maritime
NIWA Blames Lagos Boat Mishap On Underwater Obstacles
The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has attributed the cause of Lagos boat mishap that claimed one passenger and injured scores to underwater obstacles.
The authority said the boat hit an underwater obstacle, breaking the hull and causing the boat to capsize.
It said over16 passengers that boarded the TEMI 3 Global boat were rescued.
“The boat which was heading to Ikorodu from Lagos Island, upturned around Adekunle Jetty in Yaba when it hit a rock.
“The collision with the rock was said to have caused a hole under the boat from where water filled in, causing it to capsize”, NIWA said in a statement.
The statement issued by the Lagos Area Manager, NIWA, Sarat Braimah, said the boat departed CMS Ferry Terminal around 4.35p.m. enroute Ikorodu Ferry Terminal before the accident happened.
“There was immediate mobilisation to the site of incident by NIWA search and rescue team, LASWA, Marine Police, Fishermen and other boat operators leading to the rescue of 16 persons alive. One person died while on the way to the hospital”, the statement added.
Earlier, Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), South East,
Ibrahim Farinloye, had said one of the passengers unfortunately drowned and was recovered dead.
Maritime
Nigeria @ 61: Stakeholders Chide FG For Neglecting Maritime Sector
As Nigerians celebrated the 61st Independence Anniversary of their country, stakeholders in the maritime industry have decried the Federal Government’s neglect of the sector.
Former National President, Nigeria Merchant Navy Officers and Water Transport Senior Staff Association, Matthew Alalade, while speaking on the 61st Independence Anniversary of the country, said that the maritime industry of yesteryears was far better than what it is today.
“Our maritime industry years back was worthy of emulation but the situation has changed”, he said.
According to him, smaller West African countries are taking over maritime business from Nigeria because government policies on the sector is not encouraging.
He called on the government to encourage the transportation industry and improve on social infrastructure as a veritable tool for boosting the nation’s economy.
On his part, a consultant to the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Captain Thomas Kemewerigha, said, “On paper and social media, it is assumed that the nation’s maritime industry is doing well but in practical terms, we are not there yet in terms of growth and development.
“Our local content policy is zero because the influx of foreigners in waterways since the introduction of the Cabotage Act has not addressed the challenges befalling Nigerian seafarers.
“The government needs to wake up from her slumber because at 61, Nigeria as a country should be competing with Asia and European countries in terms of growth and not struggling.
“Therefore, we need to get it right this time around. 61 years is more like a grand father to many nation’s of the world but we are acting like a baby literally”, he said.
By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
Trending
- Sports3 days ago
Congo Tourney, Redemption For Home- Based Players’
- Sports3 days ago
Former FIBA President Attributes NBBF Crisis To Constitution
- Sports3 days ago
WACL: I Don’t See Any Group Of Death – Okon
- Nation3 days ago
Two Nigerian Telecom Operators Set For 5G Rollout
- Business3 days ago
PHALGA Plans Empowerment For Skills Acquisition Graduands
- Women3 days ago
Women’s Participation In The Nigerian Project, 61 Years After
- Business3 days ago
August Revenue: FG, States, LGs Share N696.965bn
- Sports3 days ago
CAFCL: We Need To Advance – Afelokhai