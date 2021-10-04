News
Abducted Air Vice Marshal Regains Freedom
Retired AVM Sikiru Smith, who was kidnapped by yet-to-be-identified gunmen, has regained his freedom, the police said in Lagos, yesterday.
Police spokesman in Lagos State, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, confirmed the development when he spoke with newsmen.
He did not mention where Smith was released; where he is currently or whether ransom was paid or not.
“I can confirm to you that AVM Smith has been released today. That is all I can say for now,” Ajisebutu said.
It would be recalled that masked gunmen abducted Smith, last Monday, on the Ajah-Badore Road, in Lagos State.
A “Save-Our-Soul” audio released by his driver, Cpl. Odichi, said Smith was abducted from a work site in Ajah, and forcibly whisked away in a boat that sailed towards the Ikorodu area of the state.
In the one minute and four seconds audio, the corporal said: “Good evening house. Please, this is an emergency. I am Cpl. Odichi, attached to AVM Smith. Oga was just moved from the site we were working. Some gunmen wearing masks just came and pulled him out of the site.
“They shot everywhere and took him away. I was nearby where he asked me to fix his vehicle. I am his driver. As I was coming back, I saw them where they went on a boat through the water.
“I was not armed. So, I ran to the site and found Oga’s glasses, and where he struggled with them before they took him off.
“Please, somebody should pass the message. They went from `Blenco’ area in Ajah and sailed towards Ikorodu area on water.”
Smith is a cousin to a former Inspector-General of Police and current Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Musiliu Smith (rtd).
Withdraw ‘Conditions On Twitter’, SERAP Urges Buhari
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to “urgently withdraw the impermissible conditions imposed on Twitter pending the final determination of the suit at the ECOWAS Court of Justice in Abuja challenging the legality of the suspension of Twitter, to allow the court to render a decision on the central issues in the case, and protect the plaintiffs’ rights and interests.”
Buhari had stated in his address to mark Nigeria’s 61th Independence anniversary, that the Federal Government would only lift the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria, if certain conditions, including concerns around national security, are met.
The address also seems to suggest that even when the suspension is lifted, Nigerians will only be allowed to use Twitter “for business and positive engagements.”
In an open letter dated October 2, 2021, and signed by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organization said: “The conditions imposed on Twitter while the ECOWAS case is pending constitute an interference with the right of SERAP and other plaintiffs to fairly and effectively pursue a judicial challenge to the decision by your government to suspend Twitter in Nigeria.”
SERAP said: “The conditions make a mockery of the case pending before the ECOWAS court, and create a risk that the course of justice will be seriously impeded or prejudiced in this case. Protecting the right to a judicial recourse and due administration of justice is of utmost importance, being the cornerstone of an ordered society.”
According to SERAP: “Imposing impermissible conditions on Twitter would undermine the rights and interests of the Plaintiffs in the ECOWAS court case filed against your government, as the conditions directly touch on the central issues of freedom of expression and access to information, which the court is set to determine and rule upon.”
The letter, read in part: “Pushing conditions on Twitter while the ECOWAS case is pending would prejudice the interests of the Plaintiffs, undermine the ability of ECOWAS court to do justice in the case, damage public confidence in the court, and prejudice the outcome of the case.
“It is in the public interest to keep the streams of justice clear and pure, and to maintain the authority of the ECOWAS court in the case. If not immediately withdrawn, the conditions would seriously undermine Nigeria’s international human rights obligations including under ECOWAS treaties and protocols, and have serious consequences for the public interest.
“Given that the only way in which SERAP and other plaintiffs can have a fair and effective access to justice is to allow the court to decide on the merits of the case before it, fairness and justice must, on the facts of the ECOWAS case, outweigh any stated national security conditions.
“Your government should allow the ECOWAS Court to decide these issues, especially as the Federal Government has made the arguments on national security before the court.
“The core of the principle of judicial independence is the complete liberty of the judge to hear and decide the cases before them on the basis of facts and in accordance with the law, without any improper interference, direct or indirect.
“The principle of the independence of the judiciary has also been enshrined in the Basic Principles on the Independence of the Judiciary, endorsed by the General Assembly in 1985.
“The principles provide, inter alia, that it is the duty of all governmental and other institutions to respect and observe the independence of the Judiciary (principle 1); that judges shall decide matters before them impartially without any restrictions or interferences, direct or indirect, from any quarter or for any reason (principle 2); and that there shall not be any inappropriate or unwarranted interference with the judicial process (principle 4).
“SERAP, therefore, urges you to urgently withdraw the conditions imposed on Twitter, and to allow the ECOWAS court to decide on the suit brought by SERAP and other plaintiffs challenging the legality of the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria. Judgment in the suit is fixed for January 20, 2022.”
Wike Offers Healthcare Access To Poor, Vulnerable Nigerians
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has said that the country must, as a priority, strengthen public health institutions because Nigerians who cannot afford medical treatment overseas don’t deserve to die.
The governor maintained that it was the primary responsibility of any government to ensure equitable access to basic healthcare for the citizens, especially the poor and most vulnerable in society, adding that with the investment by his government, healthcare has been made accessible to the poor and most vulnerable in the state.
Wike made the assertion after inspecting ongoing construction work at the multi-billion Naira Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostic and Treatment Centre; the Basic Clinical Sciences and Clinical Sciences, the Renal and Pathology Departments for the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, Port Harcourt, last Saturday.
The governor said the state government’s huge investment in the tertiary hospital and public health infrastructure was aimed at making the state the hub for medical tourism in the country.
Wike remarked that any government that recognises the centrality of public health and its critical role in nation building will, as a priority, strengthen public health institutions so that those who cannot afford to seek medical treatment overseas don’t die.
“How many people can afford travelling overseas? We have all it takes to improve on our health sector, to provide the necessary facilities. We have our doctors; all we need to do is training and retraining them. Look at Government House Hospital (Port Harcourt), look at how people troop in there, because the basic facilities are there and the doctors are willing, committed to work because of the environment they have found themselves.
“If you give our people the required environment and give them the facilities, the tools to work with, there is no need for us travelling to overseas. When people come to Government House Clinic, they look at the facilities and say is it not what we see overseas. So, we can replicate it here in Nigeria.”
The governor declared that government must make it a priority to provide incentives and creation of an enabling environment that can help ensure that doctors and other medical experts do their job well.
“So, my own motivation is that if I have opportunity to travel overseas, what about others who do not have the opportunity to travel overseas? Must they die simply because they don’t have opportunity? It is the obligation of government to make sure that our citizens are given the best in terms of protecting their lives. It is the responsibility of government to protect lives.
“So, for me, it is our responsibility, and so, we must do everything we can to see that we save the lives of our people by making sure that our healthcare delivery system is working, and the doctors are also given the best for them to work.”
Wike described the quality of work at the Dr. Peter Odili Cancer, Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostic and Treatment Centre, as very satisfactory.
He disclosed that the contractor, Julius Berger, was working assiduously to meet the deadline for the completion the project.
He explained that the ongoing construction work at the Basic Clinical Sciences and Clinical Sciences; Renal and Pathology Departments buildings were required to make the Rivers State University a full-fledged teaching hospital.
He further said the state government was not owing the contractors handling the Renal Centre, Pathology Department, Basic Clinical Sciences or the Clinical Sciences buildings of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital.
He charged the institution to ensure that all the contractors work towards the completion of the project by May, 2022.
“We have spent so much money in the health sector, and we believe that our people at the end of the day will appreciate what we have been able to commit to health. For us, giving Rivers people the best has always been our priority. All I pray is that the contractors should meet up the time”, Wike added.
We Must Rescue Nigeria From Wrong Direction, Wike Pleads
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has said that Nigeria, as a nation, has performed abysmally for 61 years, and it was time to quickly muster measures to rescue it from the wrong direction it was headed.
The governor gave the charge at the march pass and parade event in commemoration of the 61st Independence of Nigeria at Sharks Football Stadium, Port Harcourt, last Friday.
Wike recalled that the path to Nigeria’s Independence was charted by patriotic, knowledgeable and compassionate leaders whose vision was to build a united, peaceful and prosperous black nation.
He said if subsequent leaders had continued on that path, the nation would have actualised the dream of making Nigeria lead Africa to stand shoulder to shoulder with the rest of the civilised world within the shortest possible period.
“At Independence, we were at par and even better in resource endowments and potential for development with our contemporaries like Malaysia, Singapore and several other countries.
“At Independence and even now, we are a nation blessed with very hardworking and resourceful people. Our youths are some of the smartest people in the world, doing great exploits, flying our flag and making us proud across the world in music, dance, acting, culture, arts, sports, academics and our unique expressions and community ways of live.
“But at 61, it does not seem to me that there is anything worthy of our celebrating, except, perhaps, the fact that we have remained independent and managed to struggle with our existence for all these years.”
According to Wike, the worse happened to Nigeria with the military incursion and the country snapped and set itself on reverse course because of the unpatriotic pressure and frustrations that were exerted.
Wike said democracy was dismantled as a result, and the federal system distorted with politically-inspired balkanisation that defined the country into inequitable, unviable and dependent states and local government areas.
The governor pointed out that the military also succeeded in creating so many fault lines and ocean of injustices, which have continued to blunt, hunt and debunk the basis of the nation’s existence as one indivisible country with one destiny.
“However, the restoration of democracy in 1999, after a protracted and bloody struggle and sacrifice, again, raised so much hope about the future of Nigeria and the aspirations of our people for a better deal from the government.
“With democracy, Nigerians expected the timeless values of the rule of law, judicial independence, inclusiveness, social justice, transparency and accountability to be the basis of governance and transformation”, he said.
Wike said that, today, after 61 years of Independence and 22 years of unbroken democracy, it only seems there is not much to be excited about Nigeria, except the notional sense of Independence and unity that had endured this long in the face of sustained fratricidal assaults on its existence.
More specifically, Wike noted that in the last six years, from 2015, it was evident that most of the countries that started with Nigeria 61 years ago, were far more advanced and developed with superlative standards of living for their people than Nigeria can boost of.
Wike remarked that the nation’s democracy was weakened with constant violation of the Constitution, and other institutions.
According to him, the National Assembly has abandoned its check and balance roles over the Executive, while the Judiciary has lost its courage, integrity, commitment to justice.
“In the last six years, our economy has been in tatters and gasping without any realistic hopes for meaningful recovery in the nearest future.
“They, therefore, lied when they said that our economy is growing and doing well, when no one is feeling the benefits of an improving economy.
“Unable to mobilise sufficient domestic revenues, Nigeria is now one of the most indebted countries in the world; yet, the Federal Government’s appetite for more loans remains high, even as we are approaching the twilight of its tenure.
“The effect of this is to mortgage the progress and wellbeing of future generation of Nigerians with billions of debts burden in hard currencies.”
The governor stated that what was required was requisite courage and commitment from leaders and every Nigerians to search and secure solutions to the challenges confronting the country.
He suggested a national dialogue that would lead to the emergence of new peaceful, united and prosperous Nigeria based on justice and equity.
“Above all, we must defend the basic structures of democracy and good governance by rising up to protect our right to free, fair and credible elections by demanding for the immediate incorporation of electronic voting and simultaneous transmission of results into our electoral system, which the nation’s electoral management body has repeatedly said, it has both the capacity, commitment and infrastructure to effect, if only the National Assembly would allow.”
Speaking further, Wike said that the National Assembly stands condemned before God and the people of Nigeria should they fail to yield to the overwhelming demand by Nigerians for electronic transmission of election results.
According to him, it was not a matter of politics of sentiments, but a matter of the survival of the country, which was superior to all other considerations.
Recounting the success of his administration in Rivers State, Wike said that because of the belief in one Nigeria, the state would never cease to demand the remaking of the country to reflect true and fiscal federalism, devolution of more powers and resources to states and local governments.
Also, he said, there should be total reformation of the repressive police system to allow for effective governor’s oversight, control and funding at the state level.
“We have spent the last six years in laying the most concrete foundations for rapid economic growth and put the entire state on the path to a prosperous future.
“Our economy has grown far beyond the national average, and is expected to accelerate even further in the coming years with the measures we have put in place, including fiscal discipline, improved revenue generation and massive provision of infrastructure as long as the nation maintains appreciable level of macro-economic stability”, Wike added.
