Sports
WACL: I Don’t See Any Group Of Death – Okon
Following the recent CAF Women’s Champions draws, head coach of Nigeria’s CAF Champions League representative, Rivers Angels, Edwin Okon has said that his side is not in a tough group.
The Reigning Nigeria Women Football League Premiership Champions were on Wednesday grouped alongside winners of the UNAF qualifiers, ASFAR Club (MAR), champions of the CECAFA zone and 3-time champions of the Kenyan Women’s Football League, Vihiga Queens and COSAFA winners, Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) in November’s inaugural edition of the Champions League.
According to Okon, adequate preparation will prevent his side from being rattled by any kind of opposition in the group stage.
“I want to thank God for qualification first and as for the draws, I don’t think anything is impossible. As far as football is concerned, every group is a good group.
“Our group might as well be a group of death like you know but one has to be prepared to meet any team at whatever level.
“So I don’t see any group as group of death, it is either you prepare well and do well or you prepare badly and do badly,” Okon added.
The former Super Falcons gaffer also disclosed that his team has one more pre-season tournament to go for after the Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament before heading to Egypt for the Champions League.
“It’s still work in progress, as you can see we are already in Benin for this tournament because we are trying to see what we have on ground”, he said.
“We still have one more preseason to attend after here and that will help us work on some lapses ahead of the big one in Egypt.
“The target is to put up a better outing at the continent and the only way we can achieve this is by adequate preparations. We don’t want to be in Egypt to make up numbers but to participate and leave a mark,” summed Okon.
The draw was held at CAF headquarters in Cairo and coordinated by CAF’s Director of Competitions, Samson Adamu, with the assistance of Nigerian legend, Perpetua Nkwocha and the captain of Wadi Degla and Egyptian National team captain, Alia Zenouki.
Rivers Angels’ first group game is against ASFAR Club of Morocco, date and time will be communicated later.
Sports
Betsy Tourney Is For Screening, Building Up Players – Okon
Head Coach of Rivers Angels, Edwin Okon says the public should be patient with his side as they are in this year’s Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament for the sole purpose of screening and building up their squad ahead of the CAF Women’s Champions League.
Okon made this appeal after his side’s 3-0 win over Royal Queens FC on Tuesday afternoon.
Goals from Mamuzo Edafe, Precious Christopher and Ifeoma Polinus ensured the Reigning Nigeria Women Football League Premiership Champions recorded their second win in as many matches.
Edafe side-footed a brilliant pass from Maryann Ezenagu which left goalkeeper Emmanuel Goodness helpless as the Jewel Of Rivers went in front eleven minutes from time.
Christopher doubled the lead from close range off a Cecilia Nku’s cross in the 83rd minute before Polinus wrapped up the scoring in the 87th minute to secure the win for Rivers Angels.
Okon, who had five new starters in Tuesday’s game said he will continue to rotate the team until he gets exactly what he wants.
“Firstly, I want to apologise for the first half which was a flop from the girls but generally, the spirit is quite high,” he said.
“I came here with 35 players and I want to give everyone the opportunity to play because we’re still screening them. Today we had five new starters from yesterday’s lineup and this will be a continuous process.
“Just like I said after yesterday’s game, the target is to build the team for the CAF Women’s Champions League. So our major reason for participating in this tournament is to give opportunities to these players.
“Egypt is around the corner and we’ll try as much as we can to make good use of this window,” Okon summed.
By: Nancy Briggs
Sports
Amunike Advocates Reform Of International Match Calendar
Former Super Eagles’ assistant coach, Emmanuel Amunike, is keen to see a reform of the international match calendar to allow more players from Nigeria – and across Africa – to play on the highest stage.
Players have been asked for their input to a wide-ranging review on football’s future, with expertise also being sought from other stakeholders across the sport. While nothing is decided for the schedule after 2024, FIFA has welcomed diverse views and a debate in order to optimise the calendar for all involved, giving a broader cross-section of the world’s talent the chance to shine.
Amunike was a member of Nigeria’s golden generation that won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations title in Tunisia and qualified Nigeria for a first-ever World Cup in USA.
The former Barcelona winger was also part of the squad that clinched a historic Gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. He believes reforms isthe only way African football can develop and equip its players with more knowledge of the game like the Europeans
“Football is continuously evolving and changing,” Amunike said.
“I think the only way we Africans can do better, is by going back and developing our players. It is true that we have a lot of great players playing in Europe, doing very well but, of course, we also have to think about those playing in the country, how we can aid them to become much better players and how we can develop them.”
“I have always believed that in football, when a player is more knowledgeable about the game, his decision-making becomes much better. I think educating our young players and preparing them for the future is the key.
We went to Chile World Cup with slippers, no kits – Amuneke
“Over the years, people have said ‘Africa is going to win the World Cup’ and I agree but we cannot win the World Cup just by talking. We have to develop the young generation and lay foundations for the young ones to be in a position to be able to compete.”
Amunike stressed that global stars are under in terms of intercontinental travels and the need for players to have rest periods in order to optimise the performance.
“I think that period of resting for players is key,” Amunike added.
“And in the calendar, if there is a way to fix that, it’s a welcome development that can aid the clubs and the national teams.”
Sports
WACL: I Don’t See Any Group Of Death – Okon
Following the recent CAF Women’s Champions draws, head coach of Nigeria’s CAF Champions League representative, Rivers Angels, Edwin Okon has said that his side is not in a tough group.
The Reigning Nigeria Women Football League Premiership Champions were on Wednesday grouped alongside winners of the UNAF qualifiers, ASFAR Club (MAR), champions of the CECAFA zone and 3-time champions of the Kenyan Women’s Football League, Vihiga Queens and COSAFA winners, Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) in November’s inaugural edition of the Champions League.
According to Okon, adequate preparation will prevent his side from being rattled by any kind of opposition in the group stage.
“I want to thank God for qualification first and as for the draws, I don’t think anything is impossible. As far as football is concerned, every group is a good group.
“Our group might as well be a group of death like you know but one has to be prepared to meet any team at whatever level.
“So I don’t see any group as group of death, it is either you prepare well and do well or you prepare badly and do badly,” Okon added.
The former Super Falcons gaffer also disclosed that his team has one more pre-season tournament to go for after the Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament before heading to Egypt for the Champions League.
“It’s still work in progress, as you can see we are already in Benin for this tournament because we are trying to see what we have on ground”, he said.
“We still have one more preseason to attend after here and that will help us work on some lapses ahead of the big one in Egypt.
“The target is to put up a better outing at the continent and the only way we can achieve this is by adequate preparations. We don’t want to be in Egypt to make up numbers but to participate and leave a mark,” summed Okon.
The draw was held at CAF headquarters in Cairo and coordinated by CAF’s Director of Competitions, Samson Adamu, with the assistance of Nigerian legend, Perpetua Nkwocha and the captain of Wadi Degla and Egyptian National team captain, Alia Zenouki.
Rivers Angels’ first group game is against ASFAR Club of Morocco, date and time will be communicated later.
Trending
- Business5 days ago
Dana Air Affirms Commitment To Economic Growth, Recovery
- Business5 days ago
Foreign Exchange Inflow Falls To $4.97bn
- Business5 days ago
NNPC Denies Funding 2019 Elections With Oil Traders’ Bribes
- Business5 days ago
Customs Seizes N1.2bn Drugs, Rice, Others In Lagos
- Business5 days ago
Bank Publishes Names, Account Details Of Forex Defaulters
- Business5 days ago
VAT War: PNG Backs Southern Govs -Says It’s Part Of Restructuring
- Business5 days ago
Lawmakers Empower AMCON To Sell Debtors’ Property
- Business5 days ago
Lagos Blue, Red Rail Line To Commence 2022 -Sanwo-Olu