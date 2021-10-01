Niger Delta
Suspected Cultists Killed, 10 Others Arrested In Delta
Three suspected cultists were reportedly murdered at Obiaruku community in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State.
The victims were separately killed between Sunday and Tuesday morning in cult related attacks in their homes.
Two of them were reportedly killed in the morning, while the third was shot dead in his house on Tuesday morning.
One of the victims popularly known as Erosion, was said to have been shot dead in his home at Umusume Quarter of the community.
The third victim was murdered on Tuesday inside his apartment along the Hospital Road area of the community.
The Tide source gathered that one of them was attacked by cult groups of ‘Aiye’ and ‘Eiye’ confraternities, who were fighting for supremacy.
General Commandant of the Viligante Group of Nigeria (VGN) Obiaruku, Mr Azubike Oriaku , while confirming the killings, said though the police and members of VGN were on top of their game, some cultists still carried out pockets of attacks leading to the death of the victims.
Meanwhile, the State Police Command, in a statement, Wednesday, announced the arrest of 10 suspected cultists and foiling of initiation of new members by Aiye Confraternity also known as Black Axe in a bush at Onicha-Ugbo Community in Aniocha North last Saturday
It stated that the Commander, Delta State Anti Cult Unit (SACU), working on intelligence, detailed operatives, who stormed the venue of the initiation in the night where they foiled the initiation process and arrested ten male suspects, while others escaped into the bush.
According to the statement, signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, one locally-made revolver pistol with four live and one expended 9mm ammunition and two expended cartridges were recovered from two of the suspected cultists.
Niger Delta
Group Urges Buhari To Inaugurate NDDC Board
A civil defence movement, Niger Delta Progressive Network (NDPN), has joined numerous stakeholders to appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to honour his words and inaugurate the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board which was examined and confirmed by the Senate of the Federal Republic. Nigeria on November 5, 2019.
Disclosing this in a statement signed by the National President, Kaniye Amakiri and National Secretary, Asuquo Inyang, on behalf of the group, they reminded Mr. President that on June 24, 2021, while receiving the leadership of the Ijaw National Congress ( INC), promised in very clear terms that it would inaugurate the already revised and confirmed NDDC board upon completion and receipt of the Forensic Auditors report.
Recall that the general body of the Ijaw nation, worldwide, the Ijaw National Congress (INC) also recently warned that “any further delay in the inauguration of the NDDC board is a clear betrayal of trust and callousness of the State in the Ijaw nation and the Niger Delta region. “
The INC’s call followed President Buhari’s promise on June 24, 2021, while he was hosting the Ijaw National Congress at the State House in Abuja, in which President Buhari said that the NDDC Board would be inaugurated as soon as the forensic audit report was submitted. and accepted.
The president said: “ Based on the mismanagement that had previously affected the NDDC, a forensic audit was established and the result is expected by the end of July 2021. I want to assure you that as soon as the report of the forensic audit is submitted and accepted, the NDDC Board will be inaugurated. “
The group reminded President Buhari that the Federal Government also reiterated its position to inaugurate the Board confirmed by the Senate immediately after the conclusion of the forensic audit during the inaugural ceremony of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC in 2019.
Therefore, Niger Delta Progressive Network urged Chairman Buhari to fulfil this promise and inaugurate the board without further delay, now that the Forensic Audit has concluded and thereby to shame those who doubt his sincerity and commitment to keep his words. .
Said the group: “Finally, we wish to remind the President that with the receipt of the forensic audit report, the inauguration of the board will mark a new beginning not only for the commission but also for the people of the Niger Delta.”
The NDPN also stated that it aligned its members with the calls, demands and peaceful agitations of youth, men and women, political and traditional leaders and civil society organisations in the Niger Delta that the inauguration of the NDDC Board will promote and will maintain peace, fairness and justice, transparency and accountability, good governance and rapid development and transformation of the Niger Delta region, and defuse the tension of militancy and reduce the threat of insecurity in the region.
The NDPN noted that while the Northeast Development Commission (NEDC) had been allowed to function with its duly constituted Board in place in accordance with its NEDC Act, thus ensuring adequate corporate governance, accountability, checks and balances, and representation fair of its constituent states, the NDDC, on the other hand, has been arbitrarily administered in the last 2 years by interim committees / sole administrator in violation of the NDDC Act even after President Buhari had appointed a Board for the NDDC that was duly confirmed by the Nigerian Senate on November 5, 2019, but was asked to stand by for inauguration after forensic audit.
Therefore, the group urged the president to now comply with the NDDC Act and fulfil his promise by inaugurating the Commission’s Governing Board to ensure accountability, checks and balances, probity, and equitable representation of the nine constituent states. from the Niger Delta region.
Niger Delta
Diri Gets FG’s Commendation On Infrastructure
The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has commended Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, for his administration’s infrastructure development strides within a short period.
Fashola gave the commendation when he paid a courtesy visit to the governor at the Government House, Yenagoa, after inspecting federal projects in the state.
The minister inspected four projects in Bayelsa, the dualisation of Yenegwe Road Junction, Kolo-Otuoke Bayelsa Palm road.
Others are: National Housing Programme Site at Elebele, in Ogbia Local Government Area, Igbogene AIT Ring road, under the state government, and the Federal Secretariat which is 80 per cent completed.
The minister applauded the Bayelsa governor for his state’s collaborative efforts with the federal government on projects sited in Bayelsa.
His words: “Bayelsa has clearly shown it is an example for other states to emulate in fast-tracking partnership between the federal and state government on issues of development and I commend you.
“We found out that the cost of building foundation in Bayelsa is actually the cost of completing the entire building in some other parts of the country.
Fashola lauded the Bayelsa helmsman on his intervention on the resolution of compensation issues for the Yenagoa-Kolo-Otuoke-Bayelsa Palm federal road.
He noted that it had enabled the contractor to cover 10 kilometres of the 20-kilometre dual carriageway.
“At the federal secretariat, I can observe some noticeable progress and we assure you that help is on the way for the federal workers,” he said.
The minister said that he was in the state on a facility tour of some federal project sites with a view to assessing their level of progress.
While noting that the federal government allowed states to develop at their own pace, Fashola said refunds had been made to states on federal roads between 1999 and 2015.
According to him, the first tranche of N447.783 billion was shared among 24 states between 2018 and 2019 while the second tranche of N148.141 billion was approved for five states between 2019 and 2020 with N38.4 billion allocated to Bayelsa.
In his remarks, Governor Diri thanked the Minister for his prompt response to the Nembe-Brass road project by expressing his willingness to tackle the project through tax relief.
Diri called on one of the major partners of the project, Nigeria Agip Oil Company, to explore ways of collaborating with the Ministry of Works towards executing the project.
He said that although Bayelsa is endowed with the longest coastline in the country, such areas remain inaccessible and this has also made response to security challenges difficult.
According to him, Bayelsa state has the least federal kilometres of roads in Nigeria. However, let me appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for the infrastructure projects refund to the state.
“Let me, however, clarify that we received about N25 billion instead of the N38.4 billion as the fund passed through the Debt Management Office and had to be discounted,” he said.
Diri noted that the Kolo road was conceived in the 1930s before the federal government awarded the contract in 2009, but that so far only 19.5 kilometres had been done with 33.5 kilometres left.
He therefore, urged the federal government to partner with the state government in constructing critical roads to link the hinterlands as well as consider Bayelsa under a special scheme in view of its challenges of difficult terrain.
“We are the goose that lays the golden egg, but we are ashamed considering the inventory of federal infrastructure in our state.
“We are prepared to put in our meagre resources to create the necessary infrastructure for our state,” he said.
Niger Delta
Obaseki Hails Judiciary For Peace, Harmony
The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has assured the judiciary of continuous cooperation and support to ensure more citizens have access to justice, hailing the role of the judiciary in maintaining law, peace, and order in the state.
Obaseki gave the assurance when he received the President of the National Industrial Court, Hon. Justice Benedict Kanyip, who was on a courtesy visit at the Government House in Benin City.
The governor noted that since the establishment of the industrial court in the state, the government and people of Edo had enjoyed industrial harmony and peace, adding, “We want to appreciate you and say that your presence here has led to some industrial harmony for us.”
Hailing the role of the judiciary in the sustenance of the country’s democracy, Obaseki said: “For us in Edo, we have no confusion or doubt in our minds whatsoever as to the role of the judiciary in our democracy. If we must have a stable country, one that is progressive with economic growth, then, we must invest and respect the judiciary.
“So, as a state, we will continue to support the court system, whether they are ours or federal. We are building another site for the Federal Court of Appeal. We are moving them from their present location, which has become difficult to work from; the same thing is planned for the Federal High Court.”
He continued: “We will continue to support and invest in the judiciary because we believe in the role of the judiciary in our political space. I won’t be sitting here as a governor if we don’t have the strength of character of the judges in our court system. You are all witnesses to this.
“For us to have progress, stability, and an enduring democracy, we must invest in all tiers of the judiciary system, particularly the magistrates. That is what we are doing in Edo.”
“We keep our promises. We are building accommodation for judges. We just completed the first set and are going to furnish it soon,” the governor reassured.
Commending the president of the National Industrial Court, Obaseki said: “You have placed the industrial court on such a pedestal that people have come to respect the judgment from your court.
“We can proudly say that when the people go to your court, you don’t see them come back and begin to pursue endless appeals. We want to thank you, we want to appreciate you and encourage you to continue to keep this standard of your court.”
Earlier, Justice Kanyip thanked the governor for his government’s sustained investment in the judiciary.
