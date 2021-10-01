Business
Stockbrokers Urge More Focus On Capital Market
Nigeria’s largest professionals in the capital market, stockbrokers, have called on the governments and all stakeholders to show keen interest in the roles of the capital market as a catalyst for national development.
Celebrating the 61st anniversary of Nigeria’s independence and the formation of the Nigeria’s stock exchange, stockbrokers commended the contributions of the capital market to Nigeria’s economic growth and urged for increased recognition of the market in fiscal, monetary and legislative agenda of the governments.
The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, formerly Nigerian Stock Exchange was incorporated in 1960 but commenced business in 1961.
Stockbrokers under the aegis of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) and Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON) yesterday identified some challenges and the way forward for the Nigerian capital market at 61.
They explained that the market had contributed significantly to the growth and development of the economy but a lot should be put in place to operate optimally in the current tough environment.
President, Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, Mr Olatunde Amolegbe in a statement explained that the market size relative to the economy was abysmally low.
“ It’s not heartwarming to say that the Nigerian capital market, relative to the size of the country’s economy, is still abysmally low, as the equity market capitalization to GDP ratio stands far below 20 per cent, in contrast to the South Africa’s 348.3 per cent and Brazil’s 68.4 per cent. The ratios in the key developed economies are in excess of 100 per cent.
“The participation of Nigerians in the capital market is very low. Less than five per cent of the country’s population are involved in the market as investors, while less than one per cent of registered companies are listed.
“Despite the tough operating environment, the Nigerian stock market was adjudged the best in Africa and Number three in the world in terms of return to investors in 2017. Three years later, in 2020, the market was adjudged the best in the entire world,” Amolegbe said.
He advocated for a review of the enabling legal frameworks to encourage the local pension funds to significantly increase their investment in the Nigerian equity market.
According to him, an institution like the CIS which is primarily responsible for training and certification of individual practitioners and propagation of capital market literacy across the country requires financial support such as grant from both government and market regulators to support the drive.
“The National Assembly should give expedited hearing and passage to the proposed Chartered Institute of Securities and Investment Market (CISIM) Bill which will properly update existing legislation to be at par with the realities of the global capital market,” Amolegbe said.
Chairman, Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON), Chief Onyewenchukwu Ezeagu noted that the market’s challenges emanated from ‘buy and hold’ attitude of many investors and the lack of synergy between the regulators and operators.
He pointed out that ‘buy and hold’ attitude of many investors was as old as the market, attributing this to ignorant of dynamics and benefits of investment in shares.
“The challenges of the Nigerian capital market run in tandem with the challenges of the country giving credence to the belief that the capital market is a barometer of the economy of a nation. However, the market has stood the test of time despite the huge challenges of an underdeveloped country and some peculiar problems.
Business
Stockbrokers Urge More Focus On Capital Market
Nigeria’s largest professionals in the capital market, stockbrokers, have called on the governments and all stakeholders to show keen interest in the roles of the capital market as a catalyst for national development.
Celebrating the 61st anniversary of Nigeria’s independence and the formation of the Nigeria’s stock exchange, stockbrokers commended the contributions of the capital market to Nigeria’s economic growth and urged for increased recognition of the market in fiscal, monetary and legislative agenda of the governments.
The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, formerly Nigerian Stock Exchange was incorporated in 1960 but commenced business in 1961.
Stockbrokers under the aegis of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) and Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON) yesterday identified some challenges and the way forward for the Nigerian capital market at 61.
They explained that the market had contributed significantly to the growth and development of the economy but a lot should be put in place to operate optimally in the current tough environment.
President, Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, Mr Olatunde Amolegbe in a statement explained that the market size relative to the economy was abysmally low.
“ It’s not heartwarming to say that the Nigerian capital market, relative to the size of the country’s economy, is still abysmally low, as the equity market capitalization to GDP ratio stands far below 20 per cent, in contrast to the South Africa’s 348.3 per cent and Brazil’s 68.4 per cent. The ratios in the key developed economies are in excess of 100 per cent.
“The participation of Nigerians in the capital market is very low. Less than five per cent of the country’s population are involved in the market as investors, while less than one per cent of registered companies are listed.
“Despite the tough operating environment, the Nigerian stock market was adjudged the best in Africa and Number three in the world in terms of return to investors in 2017. Three years later, in 2020, the market was adjudged the best in the entire world,” Amolegbe said.
He advocated for a review of the enabling legal frameworks to encourage the local pension funds to significantly increase their investment in the Nigerian equity market.
According to him, an institution like the CIS which is primarily responsible for training and certification of individual practitioners and propagation of capital market literacy across the country requires financial support such as grant from both government and market regulators to support the drive.
“The National Assembly should give expedited hearing and passage to the proposed Chartered Institute of Securities and Investment Market (CISIM) Bill which will properly update existing legislation to be at par with the realities of the global capital market,” Amolegbe said.
Chairman, Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON), Chief Onyewenchukwu Ezeagu noted that the market’s challenges emanated from ‘buy and hold’ attitude of many investors and the lack of synergy between the regulators and operators.
He pointed out that ‘buy and hold’ attitude of many investors was as old as the market, attributing this to ignorant of dynamics and benefits of investment in shares.
“The challenges of the Nigerian capital market run in tandem with the challenges of the country giving credence to the belief that the capital market is a barometer of the economy of a nation. However, the market has stood the test of time despite the huge challenges of an underdeveloped country and some peculiar problems.
Business
PHALGA Plans Empowerment For Skills Acquisition Graduands
The Port Harcourt City Local Government Council, says it is partnering with the Bank of Industry to provide soft loans to over 200 graduands of its skills acquisition programme
Mayor of the City, Hon Allwell Ihunda said this at a briefing to mark his administration’s first 100 days in office.
He said apart from the provision of soft loans, the council also intends to ensure that the beneficiaries put to use the skills they have acquired from the training.
The Mayor said more indigeneous persons of the city will be enrolled in the next phase of the programme.
He said the council also installed street lights in some parts of the city to check the activities of criminals.
Other projects include construction of borehole at Bundu Ama construction of a public convenience at Captain Amangala Street and the refurbishment of the council’s procurement office.
Ihuda said the council is also flagging off the construction of a global computer at Nkpogu, while the theft of manhole on the city is being addressed.
He said out of the 20 wards in the city, seven have benefitted from development projects, stressing that the administration is working hard to ensure the spread of projects across the city.
The Mayor charged the people of PHALGA to continue to support the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike to enable him do more for the people.
He said his administration also appointed over 20 Special Advisers, adding that this has reduced unemployment and created jobs for the people.
By: John Bibor
Business
NPA Confirms Fire Outbreak In Lagos
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has said that there was an early fire incident at a wing of its headquarters in Lagos.
The General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Mr Olaseni Alakija made this known in a statement in Lagos.
He said that the fire incident suspected to have been triggered by an electrical surge affected three offices on the 6th floor of the Broad Street wing of NPA headquarters.
“Operatives of the NPA Fire Service Department immediately mobilised to the scene and promptly contained the fire.
“In line with safety protocols, the affected floor has since been cordoned off and investigations are ongoing to ascertain the actual cause of the fire.
“The fire affected one office where two desktops, tables, chairs and other furniture were lost. Two other adjoining offices were affected by smoke and soot,” he said.
Alakija said the management appreciated the prompt response and professionalism of the firemen and personnel of the NPA security department.
He assured that no sensitive documents were lost and normalcy has been restored, while operations continue without any disruption.
Trending
- Business5 days ago
Dana Air Affirms Commitment To Economic Growth, Recovery
- Business5 days ago
Foreign Exchange Inflow Falls To $4.97bn
- Business5 days ago
NNPC Denies Funding 2019 Elections With Oil Traders’ Bribes
- Business5 days ago
Customs Seizes N1.2bn Drugs, Rice, Others In Lagos
- Business5 days ago
Bank Publishes Names, Account Details Of Forex Defaulters
- Business5 days ago
VAT War: PNG Backs Southern Govs -Says It’s Part Of Restructuring
- Business5 days ago
Lawmakers Empower AMCON To Sell Debtors’ Property
- Business5 days ago
Lagos Blue, Red Rail Line To Commence 2022 -Sanwo-Olu