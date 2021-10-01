Featured
Reps Back Senate, Ask Buhari To Designate Bandits As Terrorists
The House of Representatives, yesterday, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to designate bandits, who have dominated the North-West and parts of the North-Central geopolitical zones, and their sponsors as terrorists.
The Senate had made the demand earlier, last Wednesday.
Similarly, the House of Representatives Committee on Host Communities has said it will ensure the full implementation of 13% derivation principle in revenue sharing for the oil producing states.
Chairman of the House Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson, at the plenary, yesterday, moved a motion of urgent public importance to urge the chamber to back the Senate.
It was titled, ‘Declaration of Bandits and their Sponsors as Terrorists.’
The Speaker, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, had asked for those who were against the motion but the lawmakers chorused, “No!”
The motion was unanimously adopted through voice vote.
Moving the motion, Benson said, “The Senate, on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, adopted a motion asking President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits ravaging the northern part of the country terrorists and wage a total war on them. They also asked that the president declare all known leaders of bandits wanted and arrest them wherever they were found for speedy prosecution. Such declaration to be done through a Proscription Order can be done pursuant to Section 2 of the Terrorism Prevention Act, 2011 (As Amended).
“I will like to echo the same sentiment and ask honourable colleagues to join the Senate in urging Mr President to declare bandits and their sponsors as terrorists. This will underline the determination of government to combat the wave of criminality and murders conducted by bandits all over the country.
“The declaration of bandits as terrorists can be done through a proscription order. That will serve as added impetus for our brave security personnel to redouble their efforts at dealing with this menace. Such declaration when given the force of law will renew the vigour and resolve of our gallant security personnel in dealing with the menace of banditry as the mode of operations and rules of engagement will be scaled up accordingly.”
Benson listed more benefits of declaring the bandits terrorists, noting that such an order will officially bring the activities of bandits and their sponsors within the purview of the Terrorism Prevention Act, while any persons associated with such groups can then be legally prosecuted and sentenced to penalties specified in the Act.
He said, “Declaration of all bandits as terrorist may also encourage other countries to do same and help create a global consensus around dealing with transnational factors that feeds the domestic activities of such proscribed organisations and individuals.
“As previously observed in this House, no one action can be a silver bullet to solving our insecurity in Nigeria. But a collection of many effective actions and strategies can bring safety. It is in this spirit that I speak today.
“Insecurity in Nigeria requires an all-of-government approach. Hence, I also urge the President to implement the recommendations of the National Security Summit, which took place in June this year and was officially delivered to Mr President in July. All hands have to be on deck to be able to win this battle against insecurity in all its manifestations.”
Meanwhile, the House of Representatives Committee on Host Communities has said it will ensure the full implementation of 13% derivation principle in revenue sharing for the oil producing states.
Chairman of the House Committee, Hon. Dunamene Deakor, gave the assurance at an interactive and investigative meeting of the committee with the top management staff of the Greenville LNG Ltd on the citing of the oil facilities at the National Assembly, yesterday.
The committee also demanded all the approval documents from the relevant government agencies, the agreement documents and financial statement for the execution of trains 1-3 of Liquefied Natural Gas project by the Greenville LNG Ltd – the owners of the oil facilities.
Speaking at the forum, Dekor also directed the oil company to produce all the approval documents for the execution of the gas project from Department of Petroleum Resources DPR by the Greenfield LNG.
He said, “We requested for some documents and we are calling on the management of Greenville to present them.
“We will ensure the full implementation of the 13% derivation principle in revenue sharing and all other agreements”.
The committee also uncovered 5 out of 17 expatriate quotas given to the company by the Nigeria Immigration Service, querying if it had complied with the directives of the approving authorities.
Responding, the Managing Director of the company, Mr Joseph Oyadoyin, said there were only two lease agreements entered into by the company and its host communities.
He said it was only one out of the three train projects that had been completed by the company, adding that phase 1 of the project was sited on 754 plots of land the company leased.
On the expatriate quota, Oyadoyin said that they had complied with the directives of the approving agency.
He added that the process of land acquisition by the company started in 2015.
PDP’ll Return To Power In 2023, Wike Affirms Receives Nwuke, Deeyah, Other APC, AAC Decampees
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyeson Wike, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) elected governors were working in unison to ensure that the party wins the presidential election in 2023.
He stated that contrary to the expectation of those who do not wish the party well, all the PDP governors were working hard to ensure the party regains the realm of power in 2023.
The governor gave this assurance at a reception for chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, including its former spokesperson, Mr. Ogbonna Nwuke; and all the 23 local government chairmen of African Action Congress (AAC), who dumped their parties to join the PDP at the Isaac Boro Park, Port Harcourt, yesterday.
“We are fighting hard and God willing, PDP will takeover Nigeria in 2023. It is not a question of wishful thinking. It is a question of being committed and we are going to do it. All the governors of (PDP) have agreed, we will do it. PDP will never be divided. All the people who are thinking that PDP will be divided, they have all failed. All those who were trying to sabotage Rivers State, they have all been knocked out.”
Wike explained that he was not surprised that Nwuke and others have decided to dump the APC.
According to him, those who decamped have merely come to the realisation that they cannot continue to be misguided and listen to illusive stories, particularly of the APC.
He said the people of Rivers State have seen that the PDP means well for them, hence, they have decided to put their fate in the hands of Almighty God first, and then the PDP.
The governor stated that PDP in the state has never been owned by an individual as was the case with the APC.
He assured those who just decamped to the party, and others who will join them in the future, that when decision to pick his successor will be made, they will not be excluded.
“Everybody must participate, and then we will take decision. It can be those who are coming now, you never can tell. Nobody can say because you came in yesterday, or because you came in today, you are not entitled. Everybody is entitled as far as PDP is concern.”
Wike reiterated that Nigerians have since realised that APC-led government has failed in all sectors.
He challenged the remnants of the APC to mention what Federal Government has done for Rivers State in the last six years.
The governor expressed optimism that the sterling performance of his administration, particularly as it concerns infrastructural and human capacity development, has continued to endear the party to voters in the State.
“No one project awarded by this administration will remain abandoned before we leave on the May29, 2023. And then, another PDP government will come and take over from us. Let me assure you, God has already sealed it. Let nobody bother himself, PDP will take over Rivers State again because it is very obvious. Why will PDP take over? We will take over because we have made promises to you and we have fulfilled the promises.”
The governor further charged all the PDP local government chairmen to ensure that those who just decamped to the party are not alienated.
In his remarks, the former Rivers State APC spokesperson, Ogbonna Nwuke, said that in the last six years, they have been in the wilderness.
“We were promised change, but I will say we did not find change in Etche. All politics is local and I couldn’t stand by, do the fighting and watch those who superintended over the affairs of the APC act in a manner that appeared callous. Accordingly, we have found our way out of wilderness. We have stumbled into light and we have found development partner and that development partner is the PDP.
“We have seen the good road that you built. First, you gave us the Igwuruta-Chokocho dual carriage road. Then, you gave us the Udofor-Akpoku-UmuoyeRoad.And the other day you returned and then you gave us the announcement of the Chokocho-Igbodo Road. Your Excellency, there is jubilation in Etche. I am jubilant myself.
“I am excited. And to tell you the candid truth, there could have been no better news. Today your Excellency, I have come back home. Honestly, there can be nothing better than home. Etche has 205 oil wells, Etche has over 80percent of gas deposit south of River Niger and Your Excellency, you have already identified our need. What Etche needs is access.”
A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Emma Deeyah, who also dumped the APC, said they were endeared to Wike because of his bold and courageous leadership in the state.
Chairman of the PDP in Rivers State, Amb. Desmond Akawor, said all the former APC chieftains and AAC members that decamped to the PDP, were lured to join opposition by the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi.
He remarked that having realised that the APC has nothing to offer the people of the state and Nigerians; they decided to dump the party and all that it represents to join the PDP.
Some members of the APC that decamped to the PDP are former member of House of Representatives, Hon Daemi Akpanah; former member of House of Assembly, Hon Ibiso Nwuche; former Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Stephen Ezekwem; former Commissioner of Works, Levy Braide; former member of House of Assembly, Hon Emmanuel Okata; former chairman, Rivers State Civil Service Commission, Ngo Martins-Yellowe; Goodlife Nmekini, former Special Adviser to Governor Chibuike Amaechi; Dr. Barinedum Nwibere, former Director General, Cole/Giadom campaign organisation, among others.
Crisis Of Good Governance In Africa Frustrates Sustainable Dev -Wike …Insists Promotion Of Social, Political Justice’ll Reduce Inequality, Insecurity
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has re-emphasised the need for Nigeria and other African countries to break away from centralised and personalised system of governance in order to achieve enduring development in the continent.
Such sustainable development, he said, would foster economic inclusiveness, offer ethically sound and socially equitable services to every citizenry.
Wike made the assertion while delivering a lecture to the participants of the Executive Intelligence Course Fourteen (EIMC-14), of the National Institute for Security Studies in Abuja, last Wednesday.
The governor spoke on the lecture title: “Governance, Security and Sustainable Development in Africa: Nexus, Challenges and Prospects – the Rivers State Experience.”
The participants were drawn from 24 agencies in Nigeria as well as from countries in West Africa such as Gambia, Ghana and Liberia.
Course participants are officers from the military intelligence, security, para-military, law enforcement, regulatory and other Federal Government strategic agencies.
Wike said if the government system in Nigeria and the rest of Africa was not right, it would be difficult to achieve human security.
Such government, he stated, would continue to struggle under costly civil conflicts that threaten the wellbeing of citizens and the very existence of most Africa countries from within.
The governor wondered why a continent with enormous mineral deposits, large arable land, and favourable climatic conditions has its 1.3billion human population living below poverty line.
Wike said unemployment, especially among the youth, has remained troubling while per capital income, life expectancy, access to healthcare, education, water, housing and social security was abysmally low.
“No African state was able to meet the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), while the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) may equally continue to be shifting targets.
“From a practical point of view, governance is the ability to exercise authority, political or otherwise, within a defined social jurisdiction to manage public resources to advance public interest and meet public needs.
“African states cannot continue to rely on over centralized and personalized forms of government lacking in true democracy, responsiveness, accountability, the rule of law and judicial independence, equity, social justice, and inclusivity and expect to achieve sustainable development.”
According to Wike, sustainable development is a veritable link between development and the environment since it offers an alternative development strategy to improve the living conditions of human population without degrading the environment.
Wike, however, noted that the development path in African has largely been more of disappointments because the majority of the continent’s population was unable to enjoy sustainable access to improved and equitable economic, social, cultural and political conditions.
“This being so, governance is about management and performance; the ability to make and implement decisions and policies to advance social progress and because the expected outcome of governance is to improve human conditions, governance is often seen as the foundation of development.
“However, governance by itself does not guarantee human progress. What does is good governance, which among other things, reflects participation, inclusiveness, responsiveness, effectiveness, accountability, equity, rule of law and respect for human rights.”
Speaking about the governance situation in Nigeria, Wike decried the centralization of power and the lack of fiscal decentralization in the country.
These, he said, have poorly affected the functioning of the sub-national states and local government areas.
“(These have) resulted in poorly functional sub-national states and local government areas, which are largely detracted by resource-dependency, chronic budget shortfalls and institutional limitations to deliver on their responsibilities for economic growth and provision of infrastructure, education, healthcare, employment generation and food security and improve the wellbeing of the citizens.”
Wike pointed out that when he assumed office in 2015, Rivers State was on the verge of bankruptcy, because the government was owing workers’ salaries and contractors for upwards of eight months.
According to him, there was also the lack of effective governance because the state House of Assembly and the courts have been shut for nearly two years.
What that potent, he said, was disregard for the consequences on the rule of law, peace and security including the growth of the state’s economy.
Wike pointed out that his administration has pursued well-defined, people-centred and comprehensive approach that fostered good governance in Rivers State.
Six years into governance, Wike said, his administration has delivered and built a new Rivers State, and addressed the thematic issues of good governance, security and sustainable development to the best of its capability.
“We were perhaps the first state to ensure the practical independence of the Judiciary at the subnational level under the present democratic dispensation.
“We also intervened in providing the necessary conducive environment for both arms (of government) to operate in dignity with modern and comfortable courts to improve access to justice in the state. We also attended to the wellbeing of judicial officers by providing them with official vehicles and life-long accommodation as a matter of legal right.
“Arguably, no government in history has invested as much as our government to rebuild, strengthen and reposition the institutions of governance without which the rule of law, access to justice, protection of human rights and effective governance and delivery of sustainable development cannot be achieved.”
The governor maintained that the Rivers’ economy was stimulated to grow having pragmatically implemented various reforms of economic policies, which have created and opened up the state to trade and investments.
According to him, the debt burden was reduced, a transparent and payer-friendly tax system introduced, and strengthened legal right to property, that included the prompt issuance of certificates of occupancy.
“We also ensured the massive provision of socio-economic infrastructures, including roads and markets to stimulate combination, trade and exchange of goods and services in the state.
“As a result of our efforts, our economy continues to enjoy stronger growth, attracting new investments while the small and medium-sized businesses are on the upsurge creating employment for our people, reducing poverty and generating revenue for the government with which government is funding physical and human capital development to advance sustainable development.”
Wike stated that as a government, his administration has worked to strengthen the transformational power of education that is made available to Rivers youths.
Accordingly, he said, the youths have continued to access knowledge, build skills and values that they need to be imaginative, creative, and be productively competitive and be self-reliant.
Wike said good governance anchored on the rule of law has placed the state ahead of other states in all sectors including making Rivers safer for all residents.
The Deputy Commandant, National Institute for Security Studies, Mr. Dedacos Egbeji, commended Wike for the insightful lecture.
He insisted that for Africa to overcome her security challenges in order to achieve sustainable development, it was imperative for her to embrace good governance in all ramification.
