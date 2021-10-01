Politics
PDP To Contact Jonathan On October Convention
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) disclosed yesterday that former President Goodluck Jonathan is among key party leaders it would consult as it prepares for a convention in October to elect national officers.
Answering questions after its maiden meeting in Abuja, the Contact and Mobilisation sub-Committee of the Convention Planning Committee said it would not hesitate to contact Jonathan as major leader of the party.
Chairman of the sub-Committee and Deputy Governor of Taraba State, Haruna Manu, who presided over the meeting on behalf of the Taraba State Governor, Ishaku Darius, said Jonathan remains a leader of the party and if there are issues for which he must be contacted, he will be contacted.
Jonathan’s status in the PDP has attracted concerns in recent times because of reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) wants to drag him to its fold.
The sub-Committee also insisted that the issue of suspended national chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus, is not in focus as the party prepares for the October 30 convention.
The committee said it would not have any reason to contact Secondus with respect to preparation for the convention, pointing out that a statement by the chairman of the convention planning committee, Ahmadu Fintiri, on the fate of Secondus remains valid.
Politics
2023: Northern Presidency’ll Worsen Secessionist Agitations – Group
Leaders of thought under the aegis of the Southern and Middle Belt Alliance, SAMBA, have faulted the statement credited to the Northern Governors Forum regarding power rotation and declared that it is capable of fuelling secessionist agitations in the country.
The group gave the warning in a statement signed by its spokesman, Rwang Pam, and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.
SAMBA noted that despite the fact that there was no express provision for zoning in the Constitution, but that Section 14(3) explicitly provides for distribution of offices in the composition of government in the country.
It therefore, expressed its disapproval for any attempt by any region to dominate other regions.
Part of the statement read, “SAMBA therefore warned the Northern Governors Forum that any further attempt by the northern region to retain power in 2023 will defeat the purpose of a united Nigeria where every man and region’s right to rule is equal and will endanger the already fragile unity of the country.
“The recent statement credited to the Northern Governors Forum that power shift is unconstitutional is an attempt to stand history on its head and could fuel separatist agitations in the country.
“The section of the Constitution referenced by the northern governors only refers to the requirements for someone to be declared as elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, but the relevant constitutional provision for power rotation is section 14(3) which explicitly provides for the spread of political offices in the country to prevent one ethnic group or region from dominating the others for the sake of peace and unity in the country.
“Section 14(3) states: The composition of the Government of the Federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such a manner as to reflect the federal character of Nigeria and the need to promote national unity, and also to command national loyalty, thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few States or from a few ethnic or other sectional groups in that Government or in any of its agencies.
“Therefore, it is contrary to the letter and spirit of the Constitution and a danger to the unity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the core North to spend eight years in office as and still be thinking of seeking another eight years.
“Nigerians are aware, that after former President Olusegun Obasanjo completed his 8-year term in 2007, the South unanimously agreed for the Northern Nigeria to produce the President. In 2007, the South did not cry that zoning is unconstitutional, and President Obasanjo duly handed over Power to a northerner, the late former President Umaru Yar’Adua.
“It is also public knowledge that former President Goodluck Jonathan lost the 2015 Presidential election to President Muhammadu Buhari partly because of the global sentiment, that it was the turn of the North to produce the President, even though Dr. Goodluck Jonathan had only spent one term in office as elected president.
“Therefore, it is not in the interest of the country for the North to hold onto power in 2023; because doing so will be to the detriment of the already fragile unity of the country and more likely to lead to an increase of separatist movements across the country.
“The position of the Middle Belt region is categorically clear, that it agrees with the rest of Nigerians, that the South should produce the president in 2023.”
“We therefore unequivocally advise the Northern Governors Forum to perish the thought of holding onto power in 2023 and the same applies to the various political parties (APC, PDP, or any other party) to bury the thought of zoning the Presidency to the North.
“We further advise the governors of the 15 states where the middle belt ethnic nationalities constitute the dominant population, that any governor from the Middle Belt that supported the notion that power should remain with the Northern region is not reflecting the views of their people.
In the spirit of fairness, moral justice, national peace and equity, SAMBA stands with the majority of Nigerians: power must shift to the South!”
Politics
NULGE Wants INEC To Conduct LG Polls
The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to take over the conduct of elections at the third tier of government across Nigeria.
President of the union, Ambali Olatunji, who disclosed this in a press conference in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, on Wednesday as part of activities marking the first NULGE National women conference, attributed the near-collapse state of local governments in Nigeria on the mode of the emergence of council chairmen, whom he said emerged through coronation, appointment and promotion, devoid of any form of credibility.
He insisted that only a democratically elected local government administration would be accountable to the people, therefore the state electoral body should not conduct the elections.
Olatunji also called for full autonomy to enable local government allocations to be paid directly into council accounts.
Reacting to the theme of the conference “The role of women in engendering peace and security”, the NULGE National President said the Local Government system was set up to provide employment for youths and women, while the state government should ensure an enabling environment.
He called on anti-corruption agencies to have units in local government headquarters where Nigerians at all levels could demand accountability from local government administrators.
The statement read: “We Clamour for political autonomy for Local Government whereby Independent National Electoral Commission will be conducting the Local Government Elections.
“The creation of state electoral commission has brought in a lot of abuse and lack of transparency in the conduct of LG elections. What they are doing now is not an election, it is a coronation, appointment, and promotion of political jobbers and political cronies into the administration of Local Government, thereby creating an avenue to siphon local government resources.
“That is why NULGE clamour for the conduct of credible and acceptable Democratic election at the LG level. if the process is thorough, the leadership would be a leadership voluntarily elected by the people that would be accountable to the people, not to the state government.
“NULGE is also clamouring for full financial autonomy for the Local Government Area. it is an absurdity to have a meal between a lion and a dog, and you put it in the center to allow the lion and the dog to share the food, when the lion finishes the meal, he will also go for the dog.
“So the local government allocation should be directly paid to the Local government account. The lacuna in the 1999 Constitution called the Joint Allocation Account is no longer acceptable to the Nigerian public and NULGE. It must be scrapped. It gives room for local government funds to be diverted and stolen by state political actors.
“The problem affecting LG is as a result of paucity of funds, if you want them to perform, then pay their allocation to them and hold them accountable. All anti-corruption agencies must have their headquarters at the Local Government levels to be the financial watchdogs that would put political actors on their toes.
“In the constitution, the collectibles of LG are fully listed, these include rate, taxes, advertisement rates, radio and television fees and so many others, but states have swept most of these, how do you want the Local Government to function?”
“The local government system has been consistently raped, as the Local Government allocation has been diverted and misused by the state political actors. We say no to that and as a union we reject it.”
Politics
PDP To Contact Jonathan On October Convention
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) disclosed yesterday that former President Goodluck Jonathan is among key party leaders it would consult as it prepares for a convention in October to elect national officers.
Answering questions after its maiden meeting in Abuja, the Contact and Mobilisation sub-Committee of the Convention Planning Committee said it would not hesitate to contact Jonathan as major leader of the party.
Chairman of the sub-Committee and Deputy Governor of Taraba State, Haruna Manu, who presided over the meeting on behalf of the Taraba State Governor, Ishaku Darius, said Jonathan remains a leader of the party and if there are issues for which he must be contacted, he will be contacted.
Jonathan’s status in the PDP has attracted concerns in recent times because of reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) wants to drag him to its fold.
The sub-Committee also insisted that the issue of suspended national chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus, is not in focus as the party prepares for the October 30 convention.
The committee said it would not have any reason to contact Secondus with respect to preparation for the convention, pointing out that a statement by the chairman of the convention planning committee, Ahmadu Fintiri, on the fate of Secondus remains valid.
Trending
- Business5 days ago
Dana Air Affirms Commitment To Economic Growth, Recovery
- Business5 days ago
Foreign Exchange Inflow Falls To $4.97bn
- Business5 days ago
NNPC Denies Funding 2019 Elections With Oil Traders’ Bribes
- Business5 days ago
Customs Seizes N1.2bn Drugs, Rice, Others In Lagos
- Business5 days ago
Bank Publishes Names, Account Details Of Forex Defaulters
- Business5 days ago
VAT War: PNG Backs Southern Govs -Says It’s Part Of Restructuring
- Business5 days ago
Lawmakers Empower AMCON To Sell Debtors’ Property
- Business5 days ago
Lagos Blue, Red Rail Line To Commence 2022 -Sanwo-Olu