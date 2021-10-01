News
2m Employees Die Yearly From Work-Related Causes -ILO, WHO
Work-related diseases and injuries were responsible for the deaths of 1.9million people in 2016, according to the first joint estimates from the World Health Organization (WHO), and International Labour Organization (ILO).
According to the WHO/ILO Joint Estimates of the Work-related Burden of Disease and Injury, 2000-2016: Global Monitoring Report, the majority of work-related deaths were due to respiratory and cardiovascular disease.
Non-communicable diseases accounted for 81 per cent of the deaths.
The greatest causes of deaths were chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (450,000 deaths); stroke (400,000 deaths) and ischaemic heart disease (350,000 deaths).
Occupational injuries caused 19 per cent of deaths (360,000 deaths).
The study considers 19 occupational risk factors, including exposure to long working hours and workplace exposure to air pollution, asthmagens, carcinogens, ergonomic risk factors, and noise.
The key risk was exposure to long working hours – linked to approximately 750,000 deaths.
Workplace exposure to air pollution (particulate matter, gases and fumes) was responsible for 450,000 deaths.
According to WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, “It’s shocking to see so many people literally being killed by their jobs. Our report is a wake-up call to countries and businesses to improve and protect the health and safety of workers by honouring their commitments to provide universal coverage of occupational health and safety services.”
Also, commenting, ILO Director-General, Guy Ryder, said, “These estimates provide important information on the work-related burden of disease, and this information can help to shape policies and practices to create healthier and safer workplaces.
“Governments, employers and workers can all take actions to reduce exposure to risk factors at the workplace. Risk factors can also be reduced or eliminated through changes in work patterns and systems. As a last resort personal protective equipment can also help to protect workers whose jobs mean they cannot avoid exposure”.
On her part, Director of the Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health at WHO, Dr. Maria Neira, said, “These almost 2million premature deaths are preventable. Action needs to be taken based on the research available to target the evolving nature of work-related health threats.
“Ensuring health and safety among workers is a shared responsibility of the health and labour sector, as is leaving no workers behind in this regard. In the spirit of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, health and labour must work together, hand in hand, to ensure that this large disease burden is eliminated.”
Also, Director of the Governance and Tripartism Department at ILO, Vera Paquete-Perdigao, said, “International labour standards and WHO/ILO tools and guidelines give a solid basis to implement strong, effective and sustainable occupational safety and health systems at different levels. Following them should help to significantly reduce these deaths and disabilities.”
Work-related diseases and injuries strain health systems reduce productivity and can have a catastrophic impact on household incomes, the report warns.
“Globally, work-related deaths per population fell by 14 per cent between 2000 and 2016. This may reflect improvements in workplace health and safety, the report says. However, deaths from heart disease and stroke associated with exposure to long working hours rose by 41 and 19per cent, respectively. This reflects an increasing trend in this relatively new and psychosocial occupational risk factor.
“This first WHO/ILO joint global monitoring report will enable policy makers to track work-related health loss at country, regional and global levels. This allows for more focused scoping, planning, costing, implementation and evaluation of appropriate interventions to improve workers’ population health and health equity”.
The report shows that more action is needed to ensure healthier, safer, more resilient and more socially just workplaces, with a central role played by workplace health promotion and occupational health services.
“Each risk factor has a unique set of preventive actions, which are outlined in the monitoring report to guide governments, in consultation with employers and workers. For example, the prevention of exposure to long working hours requires agreement on healthy maximum limits on working time. To reduce workplace exposure to air pollution, dust control, ventilation, and personal protective equipment is recommended.
“A disproportionately large number of work-related deaths occur in workers in South-East Asia and the Western Pacific, and males and people aged over 54 years”.
The report notes that total work-related burden of disease is likely substantially larger, as health loss from several other occupational risk factors must still be quantified in the future.
Moreover, the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic will add another dimension to this burden to be captured in future estimates.
News
PDP Zones National Chairmanship To North …Says Buhari Govt, Worst In Nation’s History
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has zoned the national chairman’s office to the North, just as the party described the six years of President Mohammadu Buhari administration as the worst in the nation’s history.
The party has not announced its decision on presidency, vice presidency or other executive and legislative positions.
These offices are outside the terms of reference of the National Convention Zoning Committee, it was learnt.
PDP zoning committee swaps party positions between North and South.
The committee had recommended the swapping of party leadership positions between the North and the South.
Towards this end, all positions currently being occupied by northern party members will go South; and those in the South will go to northerners.
This was announced by the Chairman of the committee and Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, in Abuja, yesterday.
The forum led by Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, voted in favour of the North producing Prince Uche Secondus’ successor.
The governors who voted in favour of the Northern chairmanship are Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), and Samuel Ortom (Benue).
Three northern governors – Senator Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Adamu Fintiri (Adamawa), and Darius Ishaku (Taraba) – voted for the chairmanship to be zoned to the South.
Sokoto State Governor and Chairman, PDP Governors’ Forum, Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, did not vote as he presided over the meeting.
Consequently, nine governors voted in favour of North for chairmanship of the party while three voted against.
Ugwuanyi said, “At the end of the deliberations of the PDP National Zoning Committee, it was resolved that the National Zoning Committee of the PDP was given the mandate to zone national offices to be contested by all PDP members at the PDP National Convention scheduled for October 30 and 31, 2021 by the National Executive Committee.
“That the mandate of the committee does not include zoning of the offices of the president, vice president and other executive and legislative offices of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“And the decision of the committee to zone the party offices does not in any way affect the executive and legislative offices in Nigeria.
“That zoning of offices in PDP has traditionally been between the North and South of Nigeria.
“The decision of the PDP Zoning Committee is in line with the constitution of the party on zoning and rotation of party and national offices in the interest of justice, equity and fairness. “
He added that, “Consequently, the current offices being held by officers in the southern zones of the country, namely, South-West, South-East and South-South zones, should swap places with the offices currently in the northern zones of Nigeria, namely, North-West, North-East and North-Central zones.
“We want to thank the party, especially the National Executive Committee that set up this committee on September 9, 2021 for finding us worthy to serve the party in the capacity as zoning committee members.
“We shall pass on our recommendations to the National Executive Committee of the party through the National Working Committee.”
Meanwhile, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), has described the six years of President Muhammadu Buhari administration as the worst in Nigeria’s history as an independent, sovereign state.
The party stated this in its message to Nigerians ahead of the 61st Independence anniversary.
Addressing newsmen at the party’s national headquarters, yesterday, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the push by the Buhari-led administration “to sink our nation to the precipices is evident in our daily lives; the lies, injustices, violations, state-backed violence, impunity, nepotism, treasury looting, harsh economic policies and accommodation of terrorism, but our nation has continued to survive by the resilient spirit of Nigerians.”
Accusing the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government of making life difficult for Nigerians, the party expressed hope in the ability of the country to bounce back stronger.
He said, “It is painful that all the gains made by our nation since independence in 1960 and, especially during the 16 years of the PDP in office, including the entrenchment of national unity and cohesiveness, freedom and personal liberty of citizens, rule of law, credible elections, justice, equity, fairness and economic progress; the very elements of an independent state, have all been reversed by the APC and the Buhari Presidency.
“The Buhari Presidency and the APC have on all fronts taken our nation back to the pre-independence days with associated bondage mentality and frustration resulting in many losing faith in the system and leaving our country in droves within the last six years.
“Is it not an irony that our nation is celebrating independence in the face of subverted elections, brazen crackdown on the opposition and dissenting voices as well as other suppressive acts including the muzzling of free speech as witnessed in the ban on Twitter in Nigeria?
“Is it not also an irony that as we celebrate independence, thousands of our compatriots are falling victims to extra-judicial killings, arbitrary arrests and illegal detention in dehumanizing cells; which underscore the horrible situation under President Buhari and the APC, as even profiled by reputable international organizations including Amnesty International (AI) and US Department of State?
“How can we celebrate when the APC government has no answers to the murdering of our youths by security operatives as witnessed in the #EndSARS protest killings of 2020 and, where those who demand for accountability in governance are being hounded, harassed and framed?
“Is it not painful that under President Buhari, our nation has been opened up to terrorists, bandits and kidnappers, who are wantonly killing our citizens while their known apologists are enjoying official cover with one of them even holding office as cabinet minister?
“The PDP holds as unpardonable that President Buhari has failed to secure our nation. In spite of the genuine suggestions by patriotic Nigerians, including the PDP, his administration has remained lethargic and assuming a helpless situation.
“Nevertheless, our party celebrates our gallant troops who are making huge sacrifices to defend our nation, despite the daunting challenges they face.
“On the economy front, how can we celebrate when President Buhari and the APC have in a space of six years, wrecked our once robust economy and turned Nigeria into the poverty capital of the world, where over 82.9million Nigerians can no longer afford their daily meals.
“How can we celebrate when the APC has plunged our nation into economic slavery with over N33.1trillion accumulated debt, a 33 per cent unemployment rate, collapse of productive sectors and a weakened naira from the N167 to a dollar handed over to President Buhari in 2015 to a dismal N576 to a dollar today?
“Instead of ending its corruption and seeking ways to revamp the economy, the Buhari administration is busy doctoring the books with false indices that have no bearing of any sort to the harsh reality on the ground.
“Indeed, this is not the way to go. The incontrovertible truth is that there is no hope in sight under the APC and that is why there are no drums on the streets to celebrate Nigeria at 61.
“If anything, Nigerians are using the occasion of the 61st Independence anniversary to further strengthen their resolve to take back their country from the stranglehold of the APC, come 2023.
“The PDP appreciates the confidence reposed on our party by Nigerians to lead the charge to rescue our nation in 2023. Our party acknowledges the flurry of goodwill and solidarity messages coming from Nigerians across board as further demonstrated in the massive interest by citizens in our ongoing registration exercise.
“The PDP congratulates Nigerians on the nation’s 61st Independence anniversary and urges them to use this year’s occasion to further consolidate on our unity and resilience for the task ahead”.
News
A’Court Grants Lagos Request To Join Rivers’ Suit On VAT
The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal has granted an application Lagos State filed to be joined as an interested party in the suit that stripped the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), of the right to collect Value Added Tax (VAT).
The Appellate Court, in a unanimous decision by a three-man panel of Justices, yesterday, held that Lagos State had through its Attorney-General, established that it “has a direct and substantial interest” in the matter.
It, therefore, made an order, joining Lagos State as the 3rd Respondent in the appeal the FIRS filed to set aside the judgement of a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, which gave Rivers State the nod to collect VAT revenues within its territory.
The Court of Appeal, in the ruling that was read by the head of the panel, Justice
Haruna Tsammani, ordered FIRS to serve the AG of Lagos State with all the relevant processes in the appeal.
It adjourned further hearing on the matter till October 7, disclosing that further proceedings in the case would be conducted in Port Harcourt.
News
Nigeria @61: Wike Committed To Rivers Dev -SSG
The commitment of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike-led administration to bequeath to the state a legacy of infrastructural development as Nigeria celebrates 61 years of its Independence, today, has been reiterated.
Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, said this during the inspection of parade rehearsals at the Sharks Stadium, Port Harcourt, venue for the Independence Day Anniversary celebration.
According to the SSG, the governor was doing all within his means to ensure the promises he made to Rivers people were fulfilled.
He said the Mock Parade by men of the Nigerian Police was indication that the state was ready for the celebration.
“We can see what the governor is doing. He is making sure that no effort is spared to give to Rivers people all the promises he made. If you go round Rivers State, you will see that this is a government that is geared to ensure that the people have true dividends of democracy.
“All Rivers people should pray that what is happening here, God should help it to be replicated all over the country. That Nigeria should see true greatness and change for good”, Danagogo said.
On the Independence Day preparations, he said, “The officers are ready for the parade and everyone involved is here, including the military officers and the Commissioner of Police for the simple reason, to ensure that we are good. This year, we are hoping as usual to produce superlative performance and give Rivers people the best performance.
“The only thing that will be different because of Covid-19 is that certain restrictions would be put in place, we will be required to wear face mask.
“Unfortunately, school children will not be part of this parade because we don’t want to allow situations that will expose primary and secondary school children to Covid-19. Rivers State Government is always listening to the advice of medical personnel and the NCDC. But the police will make the parade a worthwhile experience,” he said.
“Those who can be part of this ceremony, we welcome you, provided you adhere to the general Covid-19 protocol. And I advise all to keep having faith, particularly in the Rivers State Government”, he said.
The SSG said all activities lined up for the anniversary were hitch free and successful and listed some of these activities to include a Jumat Service as well as interdenominational church service which was attended by Governor Nyesom Wike.
The Mock Parade was watched by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Friday Ebuka, and other top ranking officers.
By: John Bibor
Trending
- Business5 days ago
Dana Air Affirms Commitment To Economic Growth, Recovery
- Business5 days ago
Foreign Exchange Inflow Falls To $4.97bn
- Business5 days ago
NNPC Denies Funding 2019 Elections With Oil Traders’ Bribes
- Business5 days ago
Customs Seizes N1.2bn Drugs, Rice, Others In Lagos
- Business5 days ago
Bank Publishes Names, Account Details Of Forex Defaulters
- Business5 days ago
VAT War: PNG Backs Southern Govs -Says It’s Part Of Restructuring
- Business5 days ago
Lawmakers Empower AMCON To Sell Debtors’ Property
- Business5 days ago
Lagos Blue, Red Rail Line To Commence 2022 -Sanwo-Olu