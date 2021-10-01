Nation
20,000 To Benefit From FG, UNDP Fellowship Programme
The Enugu Office of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has announced that the Federal Government in partnership with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is offering a unique opportunity for a total number of 20,000 fresh Nigerian graduates to earn money and experience for 12 months under the Nigeria Jubilee Fellowship Programme (NJFP).
A statement by the Focal Person, Enugu SDGs Office, Hon Mrs Mabel Agbo, which called on fresh graduates of Enugu State extraction to hurry and apply for the programme via: www.njfp.ng before the October 20, 2021 closing date, explained that “the NJFP involves a work placement process that will place young Nigerians in private and public sector organisations in the country across multiple industries and sectors”.
Mrs Agbo disclosed that “participating companies are connected directly to graduates”, adding that “once matched, the benefiting company is able to welcome talented and skilled young persons to their team for a year, with salary covered by the programme”.
According to the Enugu SDGs’ Focal Person, “this fellowship is designed to help fresh NYSC graduates with zero work experience, who often find it challenging to break into the professional world”.
“Applying for the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme is free and should only be done at www.njfp.ng (Nigeria Jubilee Fellowship Programme).
By: Canice Amadi, Enugu
Nation
Two Nigerian Telecom Operators Set For 5G Rollout
Indications have emerged that telecom operators, MTN Nigeria and Airtel Nigeria, will likely be the first two players to roll out the fifth generation 5G network in Nigeria by January 2022. “The Executive Vice President of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC , Prof. Umar Dambatta, revealed this yesterday, when he shed more light on the 5G roadmap at the Nigerian E-Government Summit in Lagos.
Danbatta, while delivering a keynote speech at the forum, revealed that the commission had given Airtel the right to demonstrate its own 5G services, to determine how efficient it can be.
Recall that MTN was given the same opportunity and the test took place in 2019. According to Danbatta, the NCC is in the process of another non-commercial test with Airtel.
He said: “We recently granted approval to non-commercial 5G and 3.5G Proof-of-Concept (PoC) tests to MTN Communications PLC, and we are now in the process of another non-commercial test with Airtel. Airtel has also confirmed the development, saying the trial should have taken place in September.
A trusted Airtel source who declined to be quoted said: “True, we are ready to begin non-commercial 5G testing across the country. The trials should have happened this September, but we will start very soon, “he added.
Danbatta also noted that since his commission issued the Spectrum Trading Guidelines to allow operators to transfer, lease or share spectrum resources, only MTN and Airtel have completed the acquisition of spectrum bands.
“Spectrum’s two-band trading, the 2 x 10MHz transfer on the 900MHz Extended GSM Band from Intercell to Airtel, and 2 x 10MHz on the 800MHz band from Intercell to MTN, have been commercialized successfully,” he said.
Although the NCC did not specifically say when the 5G network in the country will be shut down, as the license auction has yet to take place, trusted internal sources said, the rollout of the network will begin in January 2022.
Represented at the summit by Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, Barr Adewolu Adeleke, Danbata said: “Following the presidential approval of the 5G Policy, we have developed a 5G implementation plan for Nigeria’s digital economy and created a committee to auction the 3.5 GHz band for the deployment of 5G in Nigeria. Details of the auction will be announced in due course.
“The Commission is updating the National Frequency Allocation Table, NFAT, for more efficient spectrum allocation and use to reflect the recommendations of WRC-19. We are also opening up some new spectrum bands for use, such as the 60 GHz V band and the 70/80 GHz E band for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint deployments.
“We are working in collaboration with the National Frequency Management Council, NFMC and the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, to ensure that the 700MHz and 2.6GHz bands are completely free of any encumbrance so that they can be assigned to Operators for their implementations. broadband.
“We recently granted approval for proof of concept (PoC) and non-commercial 5G trial in the 3.5 and 26GHz bands to MTN Communications PLC.
Nation
Bank Guards In Court For Allegedly Stealing N2.4m From An ATM
Two bank security guards were indicted on Wednesday before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates Court in Lagos.
The defendants allegedly stole N2.4million from an automated teller machine (ATM).
Friday Audu, 43, lives in the Oyewole complex in Iyana Ipaja, and Haruna Anaja, 40, resides at Irepodun Street, Oja Oba in Abule Egba. The duo face charges bordering on conspiracy, receiving stolen property, and theft.
The prosecutor, Insp. Olusegun Oke, told the court that the crimes were committed on August 5 at 13 Joel Ogunaike Street, Ikeja. Oke said a staff member, who loaded money into the ATM, forgot to close the door.
The first defendant received the stolen items from the second defendant. Eleven ATM cards with different names were recovered from them.
The crimes contravene articles 287, 328, 329 and 411 of the Penal Law of the State of Lagos, 2015. The case was postponed until November 3 after Audu and Anaja pleaded not guilty to the charges. The Magistrate, DS Odukoya posted a bond in the sum of N500,000 each with two bonds in the same amount.
Nation
Group Empowers Over 200 Enugu Residents
A Non-governmental Organisation, the Dumelo Empowerment Foundation, has empowered over 200 residents of Enugu State with scholarships, cash grants, soft loans and other items meant to improve their lives and businesses.
The beneficiaries, include 20 students for educational scholarships, 120 widows and widowers received grants for business improvement, 80 artisans received soft loans and some individuals received self-contained houses, among others.
Presenting the scholarship awards, grants and soft loans on Wednesday in Enugu, the President of the foundation, Mrs Loretta Enwezor, said that the foundation, which started in 2007 as a cooperative society, was out to uplift the downtrodden in the society.
She noted that the foundation, which is made up of 200,000 members across the country, was designed to give financial help packages to hard working Nigerians in order for them to live above poverty levels.
According to her, the thematic priorities of the foundation are on humanitarian services, caregiving services, charity and empowerment with women, men, youths and the aged in focus.
“My dream and pet project is to ensure that the downtrodden, especially young widows in our society remain resolute and determined to succeed, not minding the circumstances surrounding the demise of their spouse,” she said.
A special guest at the occasion and a United Nations (UN) volunteer, Dr Ayinde Agidi, who donated N5 million to support the newly unveiled logo of the foundation, advised the group to shun divisive tendencies of politics.
Agidi said that the Almighty God has a special way of rewarding those that care for the poor, needy and down trodden in the society.
“I urge members of the foundation to continue in their good works to better humanity and check poverty in all ramifications among our people within the country,” he further advised.
Mr Kingsley Ngoka, the Public Relations Officer of Association of Heads of Federal Establishments in Enugu State, gave a lecture titled: “Multiple Streams of Income”.
The Chairman of the occasion, Chief Emeka Nwajagu, said that the foundation was formed to alleviate poverty and lack among Nigerians.
Nwajagu therefore appreciated members of the foundation as well as other public-spirited individuals that had contributed in various empowerment programmes of the group throughout the country.
“Dumelo quest to uplift the downtrodden in the society should be supported by all especially those that God gave the enablement and are well-positioned in life,” he said.
One of the beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme, Miss Joy Chukwurah, thanked the foundation for giving her hope of completing her tertiary education after suspending her programme due to financial constraints.
Highlights of the event included: unveiling of the new logo of the foundation as well as cutting the anniversary cake.
By; Canice Amadi, Enugu
