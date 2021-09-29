Business
Sekibo Urges Govt, Stakeholders To Prioritise SMEs
The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Heritage Bank Plc, Ifie Sekibo, has urged government and the private sector to give priority attention to Small and Medium Enterprises and youth entrepreneurship in the country.
He said creation of opportunities and conscious inclusion of Small and Medium Enterprises and youth entrepreneurship are crucial to the economic recovery and development of the country.
Sekibo, in a statement made available to The Tide on Monday, urged the Federal Government and all stakeholders in the Nigeria’s economy to prioritise SMEs and youth entrepreneurship to enable the country recover quickly from economic doldrums.
According to him, one of the key areas where government, financial institutions and other stakeholders could move the nation from poverty to prosperity is through conscious creation of viable environment for small businesses and young entrepreneurs to thrive.
He said SMEs and youth entrepreneurship are the backbone of local economies around the world as well as the biggest employers, job creators and a major contributors to the national gross domestic products.
“We cannot talk about moving from poverty to prosperity without taking SMEs very seriously in this country.
“We must support the SME sector reform through providing infrastructure, providing loans to farmers and ensuring interest rate loans is single digit.” he stated.
The Heritage Bank boss also stated that SMEs and young entrepreneurs have the potential of contributing immensely to the development of their host communities by engaging the youths and unemployed individuals.
According to him, the role of SMEs in creating and sustaining national development in relation to job creation is a key tool in modern-day poverty alleviation, economic emancipation and total well-being.
He stated, “One of Heritage Bank’s major cardinal points as a bank is supporting micro, small and medium scale businesses and our strong desire to see young men and women succeed in any area of their business.
“This will help the society and economy to grow, thereby moving the nation from poverty to prosperity”, the statement posited.
He added that Heritage Bank was taking the lead through various initiatives such as its youth entrepreneurship development programmes which were aimed at increasing the contributions of the MSME segment to the economy.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
SON Tasks Traders On Products Standardisation
The Standards Organisation of Nigeria ( SON) has urged dealers in electrical products to uphold quality standards in order to benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).
The Director-General of SON, Farouk Salim, gave the advice at a sensitisation workshop for Electrical Dealers Association of Nigeria at the Alaba International Market in Lagos.
He said standardisation of products became necessary because of huge benefits it impacts on the economy.
Salim explained further that the advice was also necessary to ensure that the Nigerian market take its rightful place as the largest market in West Africa, in the AfCFT.
He said SON was willing to work with the association in an effort to free the market from substandard goods.
According to him, “For the market to have a good reputation and to have more customers across the world especially with this open border policy in the AfCFTA, it is very important for them to police themselves, find out those people with bad products and report them to us so that we can take them out of the market.
“So far, they have not given us a reason to doubt their commitment towards eradicating substandard goods. Anybody here with certification or who has genuine products does not have a problem with SON”.
In his response, the chairman of the association, Mr Fabian Ezeorjika, said the association, in a bid to complement the efforts of SON, had constituted internal mechanism to check irregularities.
According to the chairman, the internal mechanism put in place by the association was to checkmate the activities of those indulging in manufacturing, importation or exportation of substandard products.
He added that the association had also constituted a standard and anti-adulteration committee vested with the responsibilities of standardising and regulating the quality of products in the electrical section.
Business
Business Executives, Stakeholders Lament Lack Of Access To Forex
Business operators and stakeholders in the productive sector of the economy are lamenting the difficulties they go through in accessing foreign exchange to do their business.
They noted that the situation became worse when the Central Bank of Nigeria placed a ban on Bureau De Change not to deal on forex.
Speaking on the issue, a businessman, Jerry Wanodi, said that the situation has become more worrisome since the CBN wielded a big hammer on BDC.
According to him, due to the failure of bank to extend forex to the importers in the agricultural and manufacturing sectors, the situation has led to many equipment importers defaulting in payments to their foreign technical partners.
He said that the demand for forex by manufacturers had not been completely met by the banks, saying this has led to sourcing dollars from the parallel market.
“Since the CBN’s decision not to extend forex to the BDC’s directly, the rates have been increasing, affecting the bottom line of manufacturers and other business owners.
“We advise that critical raw materials that cannot be sourced locally should be supported by special forex intervention till when the country can build enough capacity to produce them locally,” Wanodi said.
Also speaking, another businessman, Mr Collins Uzoigwo, who imports perishable agriculture products from Republic of Benin, said that forex problem was really giving them serious challenge because of the exchange rate as the value to dollar is making the commodity very high, adding that such is threatening the existence of their business.
“I have always based my supply on the black market as getting forex from the bank is a challenge because after going to the bank, after all said and done, it is effort wasted.
“I depend on Cefa because I buy from Republic of Benin. We were buying 1,000 Cefa then for N270, but now 1,000 Cefa is N1,000 which is not supposed to be.
“We that are importing, it is not a good challenge for us because the dollar controls the rate,” Uzoigwo said.
According to him, the currency in Benin has remained constant while Nigerian Naira has continued to experience fluctuations.
Narrating his own experience, another businessman, Ade Abdusalamof Ayinla Nigeria Limited, an exporter of finished goods, said the environment is not conducive for export as of now.
“When you cannot export to get the dollars, where will the dollars come from? We export finished Nigerian goods; we have manufacturing firms who produce and ours is to export finished goods such as toiletries, cloths, provisions, rugs, home items.
“If you want to get dollars in the bank, it is the banks that will introduce one aboki (parallel market operator) to you and tell you to go and meet the aboki and they will facilitate how you are going to meet the aboki. Yet, CBN will just sit down and be barking like a toothless bull dog.
“The reality on ground is that most of these banks are the ones that will give you the contacts of abokis.
“The government should not sit down in Abuja and set policies. They should come down to the market and they will get firsthand information. The real export is in the market. I don’t know how they sit down in Abuja and get their data,” he lamented.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
Petrol Subsidy Hits N905.27bn, As Oil Rises To $79.71
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) spent a total of N905.27 billion on petrol subsidy in eight months amid rising global oil prices, the latest data obtained from the corporation show.
With the international oil benchmark, Brent crude, nearing $80 per barrel on Monday (up 2.07 per cent at $79.71 per barrel as of 7:00pm Nigerian time), the landing cost of imported petrol and subsidy are expected to increase.
The subsidy, which the NNPC prefers to call ‘value shortfall’ or ‘under-recovery’, resurfaced in January this year as the government left the pump price of petrol unchanged at N162-N165 per litre despite the increase in global oil prices.
The Federal Government had in March 2020 removed petrol subsidy after reducing the pump price of the product to N125 per litre from N145 following the sharp drop in crude oil prices.
The NNPC, which has been the sole importer of petrol into the country in recent years, has been bearing the subsidy cost since it resurfaced.
Data from the corporation showed that it incurred N25.37 billion subsidy cost in January, N60.40 billion in February, N111.97 billion in March, and N126.30 billion in April and N114.34 billion in May.
The subsidy cost rose from N143.29 billion in June to N175.32 billion in July but fell to N149.28 billion in August, according to the NNPC.
The August 2021 value shortfall of N149,283,084,869.20 is to be deducted from the September 2021 proceeds due for sharing at the October, 2021 FAAC meeting, the corporation said in a document on Monday.
While marketers have continued to stress the need to allow market forces to determine the pump price of petrol and do away with subsidy, it remains uncertain whether the discussions between the Federal Government and labour unions will lead to the deregulation of petrol prices.
Analysts at CSL Stockbrokers Limited noted that with no provision for petrol subsidy in the 2021 budget, the NNPC had resorted to direct deduction from FAAC remittance.
“These deductions affect the revenues accruable to the federation,” they said in a note on Friday.
According to them, a steep naira devaluation and an increase in global crude prices, which implies an increase in the landing cost of petrol on many occasions, have caused the continuation of the subsidy regime.
The analysts said, “The deregulation of the downstream oil sector remains a politically sensitive discourse. Deregulating the downstream sector, which would in most times involve raising the pump price of petrol with increasing oil price, is always a challenge in a country where the subsidy on petrol prices is seen as the only source of social security.
“We have always expressed concerns that the current timing by the government to get rid of the longstanding subsidies is inopportune.
“In effect, the government may be forced to retain the subsidy, given the impact of the pandemic, high food prices and hike in electricity tariffs on the already squeezed Nigerian consumers.”
In another development, analysts at Goldman Sachs have raised their year-end forecast on Brent crude to $90 per barrel from a previous forecast of $80, citing the aftereffects of Hurricane Ida in the United States and rising demand, particularly in Asia.
The analysts said Ida should prove to be the most bullish hurricane in US history, cancelling the ramp-up in output from the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies since July.
“While we have long held a bullish oil view, the current global supply-demand deficit is larger than we expected” they said.
They added that recovery in global demand from the Delta impact was faster than above-consensus forecast, with global supply remaining short of below consensus forecasts.
