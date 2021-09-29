Politics
Sekibo Tasks Nigerians On Parties’ Primaries …As PFN Organises Independence Symposium
The Senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator George Thompson Sekibo, has urged Nigerians to take part in the primary elections of the various political parties in the country to ensure that the right persons are chosen to fly the flags of the parties during the forthcoming general elections.
Sekibo, who gave the charge during an independence symposium with theme, ‘The Importance of Voters Card’ organised by the Rivers State Chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in Port Harcourt last Sunday, said it was not enough for Nigerians to register and acquire their voter cards but also to participate in the process of choosing the flagbearers of political parties so that they would not make the mistake of voting for wrong candidates during elections.
He said it was only by so doing that their voter cards would be a powerful tool that is capable of making a difference during elections.
The symposium, which was anchored by the Social Security Outreach of PFN attracted personalities from all walks of life.
The Social Security Outreach is politically inclined and has its chapters spread all over the 36 States of the country and at the local government areas, wards and units.
Most importantly, it preaches that Christians can vote and be voted for during an election.
PDP’ll Regain Power In 2023 – Maeba
Former Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources in the 5th and 6th Senate , Senator Lee Ledogo Maeba, has predicted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will regain power in 2023.
Senator Maeba, who spoke against the backdrop of a new political group formed to dislodge the APC, said that the group was not a political party.
Some news media had in a report of the inaugural caucus meeting of the Rescue Nigeria Project( RNP) in Abuja last week linked Senator Maeba in a move to form a new party, but in a reaction to that effect, Senator Maeba noted that in as much as there was freedom of association, forming or joining another political party was not part of his agenda.
He said, “ I am a bonafide member of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) . I’m comfortable in the party . I have no reason to jump ship, moreso, when the Governor Wike-led PDP administration is perpetuating good governance in my state to my ultimate satisfaction.”
Senator Maeba therefore, urged Nigerians, especially his teeming followers and supporters to disregard any insinuation to that effect.
He expressed optimism that the PDP would regain power at the centre in 2023. He said the experience in the last six years was enough evidence to show that the PDP would manage the affairs of Nigeria better and for the good of all.
By: Kevin Nengia
Anambra APC Wants EFCC To Probe State’s Funds
Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Chief Basil Ejidike, on Monday in Awka, charged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe the finances of the State to unearth “monumental deception” that thrives in the state.
He said in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Chief Dan Okeke, that the government had been fraudulent in the use of its monthly security vote amounting to billions of Naira.
“Anambra as a state has not recorded significant growth and development since inception of Governor Willy Obiano’s leadership. To maintain existing developmental structures in the state remains unattainable,’’ he said.
Ejidike called on APGA government to give account of all monies in its control meant for the development of the state.
“Development has neither been visible nor felt by the people of Anambra”, he stated.
He advised APGA to face its business of governance and stop calling APC names.
“We urge APGA to focus on its campaign and leave APC alone.
“Harassing the State House of Assembly members who left APGA for APC is a distraction for the party; profferring solutions to APGA’s internal problems should be paramount to its leadership,’’ Ejidike said.
He also reminded APGA that in a democracy, there is freedom of association.
He urged more members of the House of Assembly to leave APGA and join the ruling national party to take the South -East to mainstream national politics.
“Tread on the path of your colleagues to join APC so as to return the lost glory of Anambra,’’ Ejidike appealed.
He also alleged that APGA was losing focus and that there were infrastructural deficits in roads, potable water, power, healthcare delivery, quality education, women and youth empowerment and security.
He also called on the electorate to shun APGA at the governorship election holding on November 6.
Ejidike assured the electorate that APC’s candidate, Senator Andy Uba, would change the fortunes of the state, if elected.
Responding to the charges, State Chairman of APGA, Chief Norbeth Obi, said that the party did not have to waste energy on APC’s accusation and charged it to meet APGA at the November polls.
Obi said APGA was concentrating and consolidating its plans to ensure grand victory come November 6 and had no time to banter words with the APC.
Also responding, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C-Don Adinuba, diffused the APC’s submissions about the APGA-led government in the state.
Adinuba said that for record purposes, APGA government invited the EFCC to look into its accounts in March 2018 and it gave it a clean bill of health after the exercise.
“APGA government is the only one that has ever invited EFCC to look into its accounts.
He added that the State had the lowest unemployment rate in Nigeria with 13.1 per cent rate against 27.1 per cent nationally.
“Economists all over the world regard employment rate as most important indicator of the performance of any government,’’ Adinuba said.
He added that the National Bureau of Statistics also declared Anambra’s economy as the best managed in Nigeria.
He said that the government led by Governor Obiano was the only one in Nigeria that built an international airport within 15 months and also built an international convention centre, the best in Africa with a sitting capacity of 12,000 persons.
He said that in the next one month, Anambra would deliver the newest international stadium all built without borrowing money from any bank.
Adinuba stressed that the APGA government under Governor Obiano had no fear of any checks on its financial records.
He advised APC to arm itself with verifiable facts at all times before going to press.
Adinuba also urged APC to clean up the image of its flagbearer at the governorship election, Sen. Andy Uba, and compare it with that of APGA’s “world class’’ candidate in the person of Prof. Charles Soludo.
Electoral Act: Saraki Charges NASS On National Interest
Former Senate President, Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has advised members of the Joint Conference Committee of the National Assembly to move fast in considering the different versions of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill passed by both chambers and let their decisions be guided only by national interest.
Saraki, in a statement by the head of his Media Office, Yusuph Olaniyonu, stated that the harmonisation of the versions of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill and its eventual passage should be concluded on time so as to enable the law to be assented to before the political process leading to the 2023 general elections takes off in full gear.
He added that the success of the next round of elections would depend on the existence of a new enabling law which also has relevant provisions that can guarantee a credible, free, fair and peaceful process.
“That is why it is important that members of the Conference Committee should strive hard to rise above partisan and personal considerations.
“ They should take decisions solely based on national interest and the need to strengthen our electoral process. The country is bigger than our various political parties. Nigeria is even bigger than any individual or any loyalty we may have to an individual.”
“That is why members of the committee should give genuine and deep consideration to the delicate issue of adopting the provision on electronic transmission of results which will help to strengthen our electoral process, deepen our democracy and improve the level of participation in the elections.
“Your assignment is very crucial to the future of our country and if through your work we get a good law that will help in reforming the political process, you will be completing a great circle in the building of a legacy. It is a circle that started when the immediate past National Assembly passed the same bill and only failed to get presidential assent because of the politics of the period.
“I want to remind members of the respective hallowed and honourable chambers that at this point in our national history we cannot fail to seize the opportunity that this bill presents to us to enthrone a credible and transparent electoral process”.
