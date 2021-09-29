News
Reps Empanel Conference Committee On Electoral Act Amendment Bil …Probe NYSC Over Ransom Payment To Kidnappers’ Claim
The House of Representatives has set up a 7-member Conference Committee on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, made the announcement during plenary in Abuja, yesterday.
Gbajabiamila said the conference committee would work with that of the Senate on the Electoral Act to achieve concurrence.
It would be recalled that the members are; Akeem Adeyemi as the chairman, James Faleke, Blessing Onuh, Aisha Dukku, Unyime Idem, Chris Azubogu and Abdullahi Kalambaine as members.
Meanwhile, Rep. Godday Odagboyi, who was elected on the platform of Labour Party (LP), from Benue State, has officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the floor of the House.
Reading the letter of his defection, Speaker, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, said Odagboyi’s defection was due to a crisis in the party.
Gbajabiamila went ahead to appreciate the Minister of Special Duty, Senator George Akume, the former Governor of Benue State and the Acting National Chairman of the APC, Mai Mala Buni.
He, however, asked the Minority Leader, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, if he had any objection to his defection, but there was no objection.
Also, the House of Representatives, yesterday, resolved to investigate the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) over alleged insertion of the advice for payment of ransom to kidnappers into its pamphlets containing security tips to serving corps members.
It would be recalled that the matter which went viral, especially on social media became controversial with the NYSC authorities initially denying the insertion but later backtracked.
The insertion read thus, “When travelling on high risks roads such as Abuja-Kaduna, Abuja-Lokoja-Okene or Aba-Port Harcourt roads, then alert your family members, friends and colleagues, in order to have someone on hand to pay off the ransom that could be demanded.”
Also, in another section of the hand-out, the NYSC also warned serving corps members against travelling with communication gadgets like laptops and cell phones so as not to be charged according to their worth.
The section reads, “In this period of ICT, do not travel with communication gadgets like laptops, iPad, handsets, and other electronic facilities that you stored personal information such as finances, net worth, investment, and business dealings as kidnappers will charge according to your worth.”
Considering and adopting a motion titled, “Need to Investigate the Alleged Insertion of the Advice for Payment of Ransom into the National Youth Service Corps Pamphlets Containing Security Tips”, sponsored by the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu at yesterday’s plenary, the House of Representatives mandated its Committee on Youth Development to investigate the insertion of item 65(e) in the NYSC Security Awareness and Education Handbook to ensure that adequate measures were put in place to provide safety of corps members across the country.
Presenting the motion earlier, Elumelu recalled that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was created on May 22, 1973, as an avenue for reconciliation, reconstruction and rebuilding of the nation after the civil war.
He noted that the programme was set up, primarily for Nigerian graduates below the age of 30 who intend to work in Nigeria to be at the forefront of national developmental efforts as well as a means to impart values of nationalism, patriotism, loyalty and accountable leadership in Nigerian youths.
“The programme requires that participants be posted to states other than their states of origin where they are expected to mix with people from other ethnic groups, social and family backgrounds and learn the culture of the indigenes they are posted to, to bring about unity in the country regardless of cultural diversity
“The security challenges in the country affect corps members as some of them, on their way to respective places of posting, have fallen victim to kidnap-for-ransom, some have lost their lives to insurgents and other mishaps.
“In the last few days, reports have surfaced with picture evidence of an embarrassing provision under Section 65(e) of the NYSC security tips pamphlet, advising corps members to tell their families to make ransoms available in case they are kidnapped on the road.
“The inclusion of the said section shows a complete collapse in the architectural system of the country’s security forces and a major worry for friends and family as to why their children should be allowed to participate in this compulsory exercise.
“The provision shows a lack of concern for the safety of corps members as against the provisions of Section 19 of the Public Officers Protection Act which places the welfare and security of corps members on the Federal Government disturbed that the insertion of such a clause by the NYSC in its security tips manual portrays the inability of the government to provide security on the highways as well as a surrender by the government to kidnappers and bandits”, he said.
Reacting to the motion, the Speaker, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila reminded Elumelu that the NYSC denied the praise.
“I thought NYSC denied it”, he said.
In response to Gbajabiamila’s question, Elumelu read the lines in the pamphlet.
“I am aware that NYSC denied it but Mr. Speaker, I have before me the pamphlet. This is the pamphlet they are using everywhere”, he said, and proceeded to read the lines.
But Gbajabiamila still expressed fear there could be another version of the booklet, especially with the NYSC denying the insertions.
He, however, asked the committee to verify the authenticity of the insertions, saying there will be a problem if it was real.
“During the course of your investigation, verify the authenticity. If it is authentic, then, there is a problem”, he said.
The motion was eventually adopted after securing the votes of the majority of the House.
News
After 10 Years, Buhari Unveils NDDC Housing Facility For SPU …As Wike Restates Commitment To Partner Police In Keeping Rivers Safer
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)-built office and residential complex for the Base 6 of the Special Protection Unit (SPU) of the Nigeria Police Force, in Omagwa, Ikwerre Local Government, has been commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The intervention infrastructure consists of an administrative block, armoury, gate house, underground cell, and 66 units of accommodation made up of the commander’s residence, second-in-command’s residence, and 64 one-bedroom flats.
Buhari, represented by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, yesterday, noted, “Today’s event meets two objectives. First, it is an important part of our government’s commitment to improve lives and livelihoods of police officers and men. It is also another milestone in my administration’s pursuit of the peace, prosperity and development of the Niger Delta.
“Establishing adequate security is integral to this objective, which is why we have committed significant resources to projects such as we are about to commission.
“This project is a means by which we can alleviate the accommodation challenges for senior security personnel posted to Rivers State, and ultimately enhance the security footprint in the region.
“The cumulative impact of this and similar projects would be the improvement of security in the state, and consolidation of the economic and social life of the people of this area.”
Buhari stated that the reform of the police force also included yearly recruitment target that have been set to increase the number of police personnel. He said, already, the process is on to equip the personnel with personal gears and hardwares.
“It is my understanding that the contract for this building was originally awarded in 2012 but was stalled by a series of delays. I am gratified that it has finally been delivered.
“This project is important because it is a means by which we can alleviate the accommodation challenges of senior security personnel posted to Rivers State and ultimately enhance the security footprint in the region. The cumulative impact of this and other similar projects will be the improvement of security in the state and the consolidation of the economic and social life of the people of the area.”
In his remarks, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, berated the NDDC for taking about eleven years to complete the SPU Base 6 housing projects.
According to Wike, it is, however, not surprising because NDDC projects, often, are abandoned due to poor conceptualisation, political in nature and without commensurate provision of fund.
“Mr. Vice President, this is my first time of attending what NDDC is doing. In fact, I don’t know who gave out the information. About seven months ago, I had decided to take over this property for security reasons. I’m sure somebody must had told the interim head, that look, better go and complete the project, as the governor is about taking them over.
“You see, this is the problem with Nigeria. Look at a project like this that was awarded in 2011/2012. Ten years after is when we are commissioning it. This project shouldn’t have lasted this long. The minister has told us here that over 13,777 projects of NDDC were abandoned. Why will they not be abandoned when they’re projects without conceptualisation, projects being done politically, projects with no funding.”
Wike said the problem of non-performance of NDDC should not be blamed on the commission alone, but also on Abuja portfolio contractors and other political interests who are seeking compensation from those they have assisted to positions within NDDC.
According to Wike, these people have all ensured that the commission remained as a cash cow to serve as avenue to siphon money for their election purposes.
“Let nobody say that the problem of NDDC is only of the Niger Delta, no. The problem of NDDC is from the entire Nigeria. You have the Abuja problem, and you have the Niger Delta problem here.”
Speaking further, Wike urged the leadership of NDDC to fulfil its promise to pay N2.5billion, as counterpart funding, for the reconstruction and expansion of the Eastern Bye-Pass Road that leads to their corporate headquarters office in Port Harcourt.
The governor also told NDDC to adopt the culture of synergising with governors of states in Niger Delta to understand their needs in order to achieve a uniform and purposeful development.
While commending the current interim committee for their dogged determination to right the wrongs of the past and completing projects it inherited, Wike also lauded the Inspector General of Police for removing politics from the posting of police commissioners to the state.
“This is the only IG, I have seen, since 2015, I have had over 15 commissioners of police. They change them by the minute and that had affected the security architecture. Look at the peace we are having in Rivers State, today, it’s because the security agencies in this state are now apolitical.”
Wike also used the occasion to reaffirm that he was not leaving the Peoples’ Democratic Party, which he described as the hope of Nigeria.
“I thought we came fully to commission this project. I didn’t know that former Governor Akpabio will turn it to a political rally. But, let the records be straight. I prefer to stay where there is malaria, than to go to where there is cancer. Former Governor (Akpabio), malaria is treatable. With cancer at 4th stage you’re likely to die. I don’t want to die now. I’m very comfortable to remain where Nigerians have hope.”
Also speaking, the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, said, “The SPU building is a legacy project, first as the first major purpose-built facility for the SPU since its establishment in 2009. It demonstrates NDDC’s commitment to supporting President Buhari and the police in the task of internal security.
“It will enhance the operational efficiency of the police in Rivers State, especially in the host environment, and also help government in addressing housing deficiency in the country.”
In his address, the Sole Administrator, NDDC, Effiong Akwa, said that, “the Project was abandoned for 10 years as all six contractors were owed for various milestones completed.”
He said the commission under his headship, with push from the president, has been able to complete it against all odds, particularly with paucity of funds, aggravated by reluctance of oil firms to remit funding to the commission in defiance of the NDDC Act.
Akwa said, “Oil companies are reluctant to remit funds against the provisions of the act establishing NDDC. When you confront them, they give all sorts of excuses, creating funding challenges for the commission.”
By: Lilian Peters
News
RSG Orders Demolition Of Collapsed Building
The Rivers State Government said it would completely demolish the building which collapsed and claimed one life in Woji, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.
The state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Austin Ben-Chioma, disclosed this to newsmen during a visit to the scene of the incident.
A section of the residential apartment had collapsed while two persons were carrying out reinforcement, yesterday.
Ben-Chioma said the ministry will conduct integrity test on the building before demolishing it, and called on the occupants to relocate to allow for full-scale investigation.
“We got information that there was a partial building collapse. So, we had to mobilise our men to come, and check if it was true.
“Now, we are here and we have seen for ourselves. It is actually true that there is a partial building collapse. It has been confirmed to us that somebody actually died in the incident.
“From what we have seen, it is clear to me that the structure needs to be completely demolished. With what has happened there with the soil, the stability of the house cannot be guaranteed.
“An integrity test would be carried out. We will do our integrity test, but looking at it, in the face of it, I think we have to demolish the whole structure,” Ben-Chioma stated.
The commissioner warned citizens and residents of the state against erecting buildings without approval from the ministry, saying there were punishments for violating extant government rules.
“You are supposed to be regulated before you build because the land you want to build on, we will need to see it to know if the structure you want to build there is proper.
“So, if you want to build anything in Rivers State, Port Harcourt, and Obio/Akpor in particular, and some other areas surrounding it, you must come to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development to get your approval before you start anything so that we will avoid this kind of situation,” the commissioner maintained.
News
Rivers Govt Approves N25bn Loan To Fund Projects
The Rivers State Executive Council has approved N25billion loan from Zenith Bank for the funding of the Oyigbo-Afam Road, Chokocho-Igbodo Road, the 10th flyover in Port Harcourt and other projects.
The government said the loan would be repaid within eighteen months from the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).
Approval for the loan was given during the Rivers State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Nyesom Wike at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Monday.
Briefing journalists on the outcome of the meeting, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, explained that the loan would be used to fund people-oriented projects that would further enhance development in all the nooks and crannies of the state.
Nsirim said projects to be funded with the loan include, the Nabo Graham-Douglas Campus of the Nigerian Law School at Rumueme, Port Harcourt; the Chokocho-Igbodo Road in Etche Local Government Area; and the Oyigbo-Afam Road in Oyigbo Local Government Area.
Others are the construction of new magistrate courts, construction of National Judicial Institute for training of judicial officers in the state that would enhance justice delivery; and the Rumuokwurusi-Elimgbu flyover, which would be the 10th flyover that would be constructed by the Wike’s administration.
“This loan has a repayment period of 18 months, with effect from October, 2021, and to be completed in April, 2023 from the state’s Internally Generated Revenue. The repayment amount is N1, 547, 874, 350.66 monthly.”
The commissioner remarked that all the projects were people-oriented, and were intended to further enhance development in all the nooks and crannies of the state.
He reaffirmed the administration’s avowed commitment to ensure that all projects initiated by the government were completed before the end of the tenure.
Nsirim further maintained that the Wike-led administration would not abandon any project it initiated.
In the same vein, the Commissioner for Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi, said the N25billion loan was deemed necessary because all the projects it would be used to fund were time-bound.
“The loan was deemed necessary because if you consider all the projects intended to be funded by this loan, for instance, the Oyigbo-Afam Road or the 27-kilometre Chokocho-Igbodo Road, these projects have construction time, which means that it is very important that we commence the projects immediately and take advantage of the coming dry season as well.
“We also have considered the inflationary trend in the country, and found out that we don’t know what the prices of these projects will become if we take much longer time to activate them. So, these considerations have made the Rivers State Government to take this loan from Zenith Bank to fund all these projects.”
