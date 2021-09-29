News
Presidential Pardon: We’ve Received 320 Applications From Convicts -Malami
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, yesterday, disclosed that the Federal Government has received numerous applications from some convicts and inmates that are praying for pardon and clemency.
He said that 320 of such applications that were brought on behalf of some convicts in custodial centres across the nation were routed through the Federal Ministry of Justice.
Malami said that myriads of requests his office alone was inundated with, led President Muhammadu Buhari, to order the reconvening of the Presidential Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy (PACPM).
The AGF spoke during a meeting he held with members of the committee at the Federal Ministry of Justice Headquarters in Abuja, yesterday.
Also in attendance at the meeting were the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, as well as Permanent Secretaries of the Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Special Duties, Umar Mohammed; and Amb. Anthonia Ekpa; respectively.
In his keynote address, Malami, noted that FG had on June 19, 2018, constituted the PACPM that comprised of distinguished Nigerians, with himself as chairman of the committee.
“The core mandate of the committee is that of assisting Mr. President in the discharge of his constitutional responsibility of granting pardon and clemency to convicts or ex-convicts in deserving cases and reintegrating them back into the society geared towards decongesting correctional centres and discharge the role constitutionally bestowed in him in that regards.”
“By virtue of Section 175(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the President may; grant any person concerned with or convicted of any offence created by an Act of the National Assembly a pardon, either free or subject to lawful conditions; grant to any person a respite, either for an indefinite or for a specified period of the execution of any punishment imposed on that person for such an offence; substitute a less severe form of any punishment imposed on that person for such an offence.
“Remit the whole or any part of any punishment imposed on the person for such an offence or of any penalty or forfeiture otherwise due to the state on account of such an offence”, Malami stated.
He said the committee had in 2018, after a painstaking exercise at selected correctional facilities in various states that cut across the six geo-political zones of the country, recommended some convicts and ex-convicts for a presidential pardon.
Malami noted that Buhari, in March 2020, considered and approved the implementation of urgent measures to decongest custodial centres towards the control of the Covid-19 pandemic, including the implementation of the report of the committee.
According to the AGF, based on report of the committee, the presidential pardon was granted to two inmates, clemency to 39 others, while four ex-convicts were also pardoned.
He said the Council of State at its meeting on August 27, 2020, ratified and validated the president’s action which he said had since been officially gazetted.
“Since the committee submitted its report and proceeded on recess, the Federal Ministry of Justice has received numerous applications for presidential pardon and clemency.
“However, following Mr President’s directive to all stakeholders to swiftly ensure the decongestion of correctional centres in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and the glaring consequent danger posed to the custodial centres nationwide on the one part, and the fact the office of the honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and that of the Committee Secretariat is being inundated with myriad of requests for the grant of presidential pardon and clemency (320 applications) on behalf of some convicts in custodial centres across the nation.
“It has become expedient for the committee to be reconvened. You are to look into these applications and advice as appropriate, based on facts.
“You are to carry out your assignment objectively in the public interest and the interest of justice”, Malami added.
Meanwhile, in his remarks, the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, decried that the population of inmates in the country has “become a stain on the nation’s criminal justice system”.
While applauding Federal Government for reconvening the PACPM, Akume, stressed that mandate of the committee is to interview, select and determine convicts and ex-convicts to be granted pardon for onward recommendation to the National Council of State headed by President Muhammadu Buhari.
He, however, warned the committee to be mindful of the kind of convicts it would recommend for a presidential pardon.
“Mr President will be relying on you as a committee, to do what is required of him constitutionally, to grant pardon to deserving inmates, convicts and ex-convicts.
“I want to urge you all to tread with caution while investigating inmates in order not to release unrepentant criminals back into the society and thereby causing more social problems in the country”, Akume warned.
After 10 Years, Buhari Unveils NDDC Housing Facility For SPU …As Wike Restates Commitment To Partner Police In Keeping Rivers Safer
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)-built office and residential complex for the Base 6 of the Special Protection Unit (SPU) of the Nigeria Police Force, in Omagwa, Ikwerre Local Government, has been commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The intervention infrastructure consists of an administrative block, armoury, gate house, underground cell, and 66 units of accommodation made up of the commander’s residence, second-in-command’s residence, and 64 one-bedroom flats.
Buhari, represented by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, yesterday, noted, “Today’s event meets two objectives. First, it is an important part of our government’s commitment to improve lives and livelihoods of police officers and men. It is also another milestone in my administration’s pursuit of the peace, prosperity and development of the Niger Delta.
“Establishing adequate security is integral to this objective, which is why we have committed significant resources to projects such as we are about to commission.
“This project is a means by which we can alleviate the accommodation challenges for senior security personnel posted to Rivers State, and ultimately enhance the security footprint in the region.
“The cumulative impact of this and similar projects would be the improvement of security in the state, and consolidation of the economic and social life of the people of this area.”
Buhari stated that the reform of the police force also included yearly recruitment target that have been set to increase the number of police personnel. He said, already, the process is on to equip the personnel with personal gears and hardwares.
“It is my understanding that the contract for this building was originally awarded in 2012 but was stalled by a series of delays. I am gratified that it has finally been delivered.
“This project is important because it is a means by which we can alleviate the accommodation challenges of senior security personnel posted to Rivers State and ultimately enhance the security footprint in the region. The cumulative impact of this and other similar projects will be the improvement of security in the state and the consolidation of the economic and social life of the people of the area.”
In his remarks, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, berated the NDDC for taking about eleven years to complete the SPU Base 6 housing projects.
According to Wike, it is, however, not surprising because NDDC projects, often, are abandoned due to poor conceptualisation, political in nature and without commensurate provision of fund.
“Mr. Vice President, this is my first time of attending what NDDC is doing. In fact, I don’t know who gave out the information. About seven months ago, I had decided to take over this property for security reasons. I’m sure somebody must had told the interim head, that look, better go and complete the project, as the governor is about taking them over.
“You see, this is the problem with Nigeria. Look at a project like this that was awarded in 2011/2012. Ten years after is when we are commissioning it. This project shouldn’t have lasted this long. The minister has told us here that over 13,777 projects of NDDC were abandoned. Why will they not be abandoned when they’re projects without conceptualisation, projects being done politically, projects with no funding.”
Wike said the problem of non-performance of NDDC should not be blamed on the commission alone, but also on Abuja portfolio contractors and other political interests who are seeking compensation from those they have assisted to positions within NDDC.
According to Wike, these people have all ensured that the commission remained as a cash cow to serve as avenue to siphon money for their election purposes.
“Let nobody say that the problem of NDDC is only of the Niger Delta, no. The problem of NDDC is from the entire Nigeria. You have the Abuja problem, and you have the Niger Delta problem here.”
Speaking further, Wike urged the leadership of NDDC to fulfil its promise to pay N2.5billion, as counterpart funding, for the reconstruction and expansion of the Eastern Bye-Pass Road that leads to their corporate headquarters office in Port Harcourt.
The governor also told NDDC to adopt the culture of synergising with governors of states in Niger Delta to understand their needs in order to achieve a uniform and purposeful development.
While commending the current interim committee for their dogged determination to right the wrongs of the past and completing projects it inherited, Wike also lauded the Inspector General of Police for removing politics from the posting of police commissioners to the state.
“This is the only IG, I have seen, since 2015, I have had over 15 commissioners of police. They change them by the minute and that had affected the security architecture. Look at the peace we are having in Rivers State, today, it’s because the security agencies in this state are now apolitical.”
Wike also used the occasion to reaffirm that he was not leaving the Peoples’ Democratic Party, which he described as the hope of Nigeria.
“I thought we came fully to commission this project. I didn’t know that former Governor Akpabio will turn it to a political rally. But, let the records be straight. I prefer to stay where there is malaria, than to go to where there is cancer. Former Governor (Akpabio), malaria is treatable. With cancer at 4th stage you’re likely to die. I don’t want to die now. I’m very comfortable to remain where Nigerians have hope.”
Also speaking, the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, said, “The SPU building is a legacy project, first as the first major purpose-built facility for the SPU since its establishment in 2009. It demonstrates NDDC’s commitment to supporting President Buhari and the police in the task of internal security.
“It will enhance the operational efficiency of the police in Rivers State, especially in the host environment, and also help government in addressing housing deficiency in the country.”
In his address, the Sole Administrator, NDDC, Effiong Akwa, said that, “the Project was abandoned for 10 years as all six contractors were owed for various milestones completed.”
He said the commission under his headship, with push from the president, has been able to complete it against all odds, particularly with paucity of funds, aggravated by reluctance of oil firms to remit funding to the commission in defiance of the NDDC Act.
Akwa said, “Oil companies are reluctant to remit funds against the provisions of the act establishing NDDC. When you confront them, they give all sorts of excuses, creating funding challenges for the commission.”
By: Lilian Peters
RSG Orders Demolition Of Collapsed Building
The Rivers State Government said it would completely demolish the building which collapsed and claimed one life in Woji, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.
The state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Austin Ben-Chioma, disclosed this to newsmen during a visit to the scene of the incident.
A section of the residential apartment had collapsed while two persons were carrying out reinforcement, yesterday.
Ben-Chioma said the ministry will conduct integrity test on the building before demolishing it, and called on the occupants to relocate to allow for full-scale investigation.
“We got information that there was a partial building collapse. So, we had to mobilise our men to come, and check if it was true.
“Now, we are here and we have seen for ourselves. It is actually true that there is a partial building collapse. It has been confirmed to us that somebody actually died in the incident.
“From what we have seen, it is clear to me that the structure needs to be completely demolished. With what has happened there with the soil, the stability of the house cannot be guaranteed.
“An integrity test would be carried out. We will do our integrity test, but looking at it, in the face of it, I think we have to demolish the whole structure,” Ben-Chioma stated.
The commissioner warned citizens and residents of the state against erecting buildings without approval from the ministry, saying there were punishments for violating extant government rules.
“You are supposed to be regulated before you build because the land you want to build on, we will need to see it to know if the structure you want to build there is proper.
“So, if you want to build anything in Rivers State, Port Harcourt, and Obio/Akpor in particular, and some other areas surrounding it, you must come to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development to get your approval before you start anything so that we will avoid this kind of situation,” the commissioner maintained.
Rivers Govt Approves N25bn Loan To Fund Projects
The Rivers State Executive Council has approved N25billion loan from Zenith Bank for the funding of the Oyigbo-Afam Road, Chokocho-Igbodo Road, the 10th flyover in Port Harcourt and other projects.
The government said the loan would be repaid within eighteen months from the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).
Approval for the loan was given during the Rivers State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Nyesom Wike at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Monday.
Briefing journalists on the outcome of the meeting, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, explained that the loan would be used to fund people-oriented projects that would further enhance development in all the nooks and crannies of the state.
Nsirim said projects to be funded with the loan include, the Nabo Graham-Douglas Campus of the Nigerian Law School at Rumueme, Port Harcourt; the Chokocho-Igbodo Road in Etche Local Government Area; and the Oyigbo-Afam Road in Oyigbo Local Government Area.
Others are the construction of new magistrate courts, construction of National Judicial Institute for training of judicial officers in the state that would enhance justice delivery; and the Rumuokwurusi-Elimgbu flyover, which would be the 10th flyover that would be constructed by the Wike’s administration.
“This loan has a repayment period of 18 months, with effect from October, 2021, and to be completed in April, 2023 from the state’s Internally Generated Revenue. The repayment amount is N1, 547, 874, 350.66 monthly.”
The commissioner remarked that all the projects were people-oriented, and were intended to further enhance development in all the nooks and crannies of the state.
He reaffirmed the administration’s avowed commitment to ensure that all projects initiated by the government were completed before the end of the tenure.
Nsirim further maintained that the Wike-led administration would not abandon any project it initiated.
In the same vein, the Commissioner for Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi, said the N25billion loan was deemed necessary because all the projects it would be used to fund were time-bound.
“The loan was deemed necessary because if you consider all the projects intended to be funded by this loan, for instance, the Oyigbo-Afam Road or the 27-kilometre Chokocho-Igbodo Road, these projects have construction time, which means that it is very important that we commence the projects immediately and take advantage of the coming dry season as well.
“We also have considered the inflationary trend in the country, and found out that we don’t know what the prices of these projects will become if we take much longer time to activate them. So, these considerations have made the Rivers State Government to take this loan from Zenith Bank to fund all these projects.”
