PDP’ll Regain Power In 2023 – Maeba

Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Chief Basil Ejidike, on Monday in Awka, charged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe the finances of the State to unearth “monumental deception” that thrives in the state.

He said in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Chief Dan Okeke, that the government had been fraudulent in the use of its monthly security vote amounting to billions of Naira.

“Anambra as a state has not recorded significant growth and development since inception of Governor Willy Obiano’s leadership. To maintain existing developmental structures in the state remains unattainable,’’ he said.

Ejidike called on APGA government to give account of all monies in its control meant for the development of the state.

“Development has neither been visible nor felt by the people of Anambra”, he stated.

He advised APGA to face its business of governance and stop calling APC names.

“We urge APGA to focus on its campaign and leave APC alone.

“Harassing the State House of Assembly members who left APGA for APC is a distraction for the party; profferring solutions to APGA’s internal problems should be paramount to its leadership,’’ Ejidike said.

He also reminded APGA that in a democracy, there is freedom of association.

He urged more members of the House of Assembly to leave APGA and join the ruling national party to take the South -East to mainstream national politics.

“Tread on the path of your colleagues to join APC so as to return the lost glory of Anambra,’’ Ejidike appealed.

He also alleged that APGA was losing focus and that there were infrastructural deficits in roads, potable water, power, healthcare delivery, quality education, women and youth empowerment and security.

He also called on the electorate to shun APGA at the governorship election holding on November 6.

Ejidike assured the electorate that APC’s candidate, Senator Andy Uba, would change the fortunes of the state, if elected.

Responding to the charges, State Chairman of APGA, Chief Norbeth Obi, said that the party did not have to waste energy on APC’s accusation and charged it to meet APGA at the November polls.

Obi said APGA was concentrating and consolidating its plans to ensure grand victory come November 6 and had no time to banter words with the APC.

Also responding, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C-Don Adinuba, diffused the APC’s submissions about the APGA-led government in the state.

Adinuba said that for record purposes, APGA government invited the EFCC to look into its accounts in March 2018 and it gave it a clean bill of health after the exercise.

“APGA government is the only one that has ever invited EFCC to look into its accounts.

He added that the State had the lowest unemployment rate in Nigeria with 13.1 per cent rate against 27.1 per cent nationally.

“Economists all over the world regard employment rate as most important indicator of the performance of any government,’’ Adinuba said.

He added that the National Bureau of Statistics also declared Anambra’s economy as the best managed in Nigeria.

He said that the government led by Governor Obiano was the only one in Nigeria that built an international airport within 15 months and also built an international convention centre, the best in Africa with a sitting capacity of 12,000 persons.

He said that in the next one month, Anambra would deliver the newest international stadium all built without borrowing money from any bank.

Adinuba stressed that the APGA government under Governor Obiano had no fear of any checks on its financial records.

He advised APC to arm itself with verifiable facts at all times before going to press.

Adinuba also urged APC to clean up the image of its flagbearer at the governorship election, Sen. Andy Uba, and compare it with that of APGA’s “world class’’ candidate in the person of Prof. Charles Soludo.