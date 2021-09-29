Niger Delta
NSCDC Boss Condemns Rivalry, Sues For Synergy Among Agencies
The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps, Dr Ahmed Audi, has called for collaboration and partnership among all security agencies in order to overcome all forms of insecurity confronting the nation.
A press statement made available to newsmen by the Corps’ Director of Public Relations (DCC), Olusola Odumosu, quoted Dr. Audi as saying: “To overcome the recent quagmire confronting the nation’s security architecture, there is need for all security agencies to come together and work assiduously to achieve a common goal”.
According to the statement, the Commandant General, who featured on a panel discussion on “Nigeria’s security and law enforcement agencies and the challenges of policy and programmed implementation” organised for the participants of Senior Executive Course 43, 2021, at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic studies (NIPSS) Kuru, Jos, reiterated that role conflict was a major bane of cohesion among security operatives and also one of the causes of failure to nip in the bud various crises rocking the country.
”We must not sit down and watch some doom and gloom merchants, who denigrate their own country to put clogs in the wheels of peace and progress of our dear country, Nigeria”, he said.
He further stressed that security agencies need each other to perform creditably in this onerous task of ensuring internal security, therefore, there is need for renewed synergy, cooperation and collaboration to tackle the inherent insecurity challenges because no service has a monopoly of any strategy and we must go back to the basics and meet at the drawing board to speak with one voice, if we must win this asymmetric war.
According to Audi, “even though there is interdependency, every agency has a clear-cut mandate and we all know our limitations, there is no need for the rift or unhealthy rivalry we are experiencing today which is causing us lots of drawback. We should all look at the bigger picture which is national security, in order to put Nigeria back on track and share information and intelligence to solve our security problems”, he was quoted as saying.
Meanwhile, the Corps helmsman maintained that NSCDC can boast of well over twenty thousand (20,000) graduates and about forty-seven (47) PhD holders in the service as at today. He went further to intimate that the Corps personnel have undergone different composition of trainings by virtually all security agencies in the country and this gives it a comparative advantage of versatility and competence to intellectually and strategically collaborate with any agency of government genuinely interested in the growth and development of Nigeria.
He appealed to the Federal Government and the National Assembly to come up with a robust policy that will create an enabling environment for security operatives to function effectively, lessen their burdens and improve their welfare as this will serve as a catalyst for the operatives to put in their best and perform effectively.
Niger Delta
Police Confirm Kidnap Of Councillor
Police yesterday confirmed the kidnap of councillor representing Ward 6 Central in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Samuel Ben.
Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko Macdon, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Eket.
He said that the victim was kidnapped at his fuel station premises on Saturday, September 25 at about 8p.m.
Macdon described the incident as “very unfortunate and unacceptable’’, saying that the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Andrew Amiengheme, has ordered an investigation into the incident.
“Yes, we have received preliminary report about the incident and we are working on it.
“As I speak, a discreet investigation is ongoing, so I cannot deny the fact that we have that information at hand.
“A lot is being done already and in no distant time, I think he will be freed.
“I don’t want to pre-empt the outcome of the investigation and efforts made by the police to ensure the victim was freed,’’ Macdon said.
Macdon added that the police would ensure that the perpetrators were brought to book.
Also speaking, a family source, who requested anonymity, said the councillor was kidnapped when he was taking stock of business at his fuel station.
“The wife and the councillor came to take stock of the account and to take some money home when the incident happened,’’ he said.
The source said, the councillor took money to his car, while the wife was locking the office door.
“As this was happening, the gunmen entered the fuel station and abducted the councillor,’’ the family source said.
Recall that the Assistant Inspector –General of Police, Zone 6, Usman Gonna, on September 17, ordered the police in Akwa Ibom to investigate the abduction of two prominent sons of the state.
The prominent sons of the state who are still in custody of the abductors are Sen. Nelson Effiong and Dr Nsidibe Umana.
Both were kidnapped in Akwa Ibom on September 5 and September 7 respectively.
Niger Delta
Bayelsa Eulogises Abacha
Bayelsa Governor, Douye Diri, has expressed appreciation to the late former Head of State, General Sani Abacha, over the creation of the State 25 years ago on October 1, 1996.
Diri said the people of his homogeneous Ijaw State remained grateful to the late leader for that singular decision, regardless of factors that could have hindered the state’s creation.
He stated this during a thanksgiving service on Nigeria’s 61st independence and Bayelsa’s 25th anniversary at the King of Glory Chapel in Government House, Yenagoa, according to a statement by his media aide, Daniel Alabrah, on Monday.
In eulogising Abacha, the Governor noted that the late Head of State remained a hero to people of the state and indeed the Ijaw nation.
He said: “Let me use this medium to thank one man. He may not be popular in Nigeria but to me and all of us Bayelsans, we see him as a great man, a hero. The man who by the stroke of the pen signed the creation of Bayelsa State. I am talking about the late General Sani Abacha.
“We acknowledge him as a state and people. By his singular assent, he created this state with just eight local government areas, which was less than the constitutional requirements.”
Speaking on Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary, he called on the Federal Government to ensure justice and equity in the distribution of resources in the country.
Diri expressed dissatisfaction with the present lopsided federal structure where the federal government takes resources from states and decides what is given to each state at the end of every month.
Niger Delta
CSOs, Students Protest Compulsory Vaccination In Edo
Members of civil society organisations (CSOs) and students on Monday staged a massive protest against the compulsory Covid-19 vaccination policy put in place by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration.
Armed with placards bearing various inscriptions, the protesters, who grounded vehicular and human movements in major points in the metropolis, urged the government to share Covid-19 palliatives, and not vaccines.
Some of the placards bore inscriptions like; “We need security in Edo, not vaccine; We will resist any form of executive rascality; Hunger is killing us, not Covid-19; My body is my right.”
They also threatened to completely shut down government houses, government agencies/parastatals, corporate organisations enforcing ‘no vaccine, no entry’ policies, stressing that the protest of Monday was just a warning.
Speaking at the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Edo State Council, the coordinator of the Freedom Ambassador Organisation, Curtis Ogbebor, said they were out to express their displeasure over the compulsory vaccination in the state, noting that other pressing issues such as security should be the governor’s priority and not Covid-19 vaccination.
He said, “We have come out today to send a warning and an advice for him to urgently withdraw that enforcement order. If he refuses to withdraw that order in 48 hours, we will mobilise to shut down the economy of the state. We cannot fold our arms and watch the act of illegality happen in our state.
“There are issues of urgent concern like security which is enshrined in the constitution that the governor is under the law to secure the lives and property of its citizenry. But as we speak, the governor is not concerned about the security and welfare of the people.
“As of now, no street light is working in Edo State; Benin-Auchi Road is not safe to travel on because of bandits, herdsmen and other criminal elements.”
Also speaking on behalf of students in Edo, National Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Students and Youth Association, Osamudiamen Ogbidi, said students in the state reject the forceful Covid-19 vaccination.
While noting that the protest was just a warning and that students would be mobilised to shut down the state, he said all other youths in the state also reject the compulsory vaccination.
