SMEs
Managing Business Risks Amidst Challenges
Risk management has always been an important issue in starting or running any business.
Most times the economic situation of the business environment plays a major role in determining the level of risk. Risk can destroy a business suddenly in the absence of risks management strategies to prevent, or mitigate the damage from that risk.
The Tide Senior Correspondent, Lilian Peters moved to the business community to feel the pulse of entrepreneurs on how to contain with the many risks involved in running a business, as there are External and Internal risks.
Read on:
The Principal Officer of Puregold and Puregrace Ltd, Madam Helen Ibeanu said, “a business risk is the resultant effect of action or inaction that stifles the growth of a business or organisation which leads to the liquidation of same”.
Ibeanu who is also the chief consultant of Ubaku farms identified different types of risks which should be guarded against to ensure the continuation of the business.
“We have, ‘Recruitional process risk’, compromising the recruitment process. ‘Security risk’, which has to do with subversion of the best practices in security and ‘Operational risk’, that concerns itself with the day to day policies and process of running the business. This can make or mar the vision and mission of the business.
“There is also, ‘Financial risk’, which deals with accounting & investment and ‘Reputational risks’, that has to do with the integrity of a business entity”, she said
She noted the need for business operations to be run professionally, saying, “Consultants should be used to help in implementation and assessment. There are various softwares now that can help manage a business.
“Companies also should employ risk management personnel. This helps in the management, especially financial risks that can be undertaken, she said.
She also noted that, “one cannot totally prevent business risks but can eradicate it. Risks can also be healthy too. It can help in building experience and growth.
“Entrepreneurs contribute majorly to risks because they are decision makers and are in a position to hold everyone accountable. To minimise the risks they should be interested in training,retraining and appraisals.
“I have been in business for over 20 years. We have experienced lot’s of risks.
“Recruitment of efficient staff has helped. Supervision has also helped to minimise risk but more importantly, effective accounting system has been the saving grace most of the time”.
To the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EMELIKE UKAZU LTD, a business development consultant, business risks are factors that expose businesses to danger, loss or unfortunate consequences.
The CEO identified five common types of business risks; “Strategic Risk. Even with a well thought out plan, a company’s strategy can become less effective. Operational risk. This is day to day exigencies/demands arising from daily routines.
“Financial Risk. There are always possibilities of financial losses from short fall in revenue, sales, competitors eroding your clientele base.
“Reputational Risk. This has to do with business relationships being built on trust/ reputation and breach may result in a run down of the business. Compliance Risk. Every business must endeavor to comply with the industry laws, government laws and regulations that are applicable to their line of business
Ukazu noted that the the first step towards preventing business failure from the risk is to identify the risk, “for a risk like strategic, you need constant and never ending improvement. A constant review of the effect of these risks are necessary.
“The risk factors cannot be eradicated. It can only be managed. Entrepreneurs do contribute to the risks. Some have limited knowledge of the business environment they operate in, some depend on the knowledge that worked once and don’t care about improvement. Like I said earlier constant and never ending improvement is the key”.
The CEO noted that he has been in his line of business for more than six years now, adding, “risks are part of every business life and mine is not exempted. To manage business risks, one had to be involved in Training/Studying and always look out for alternatives/improvements.
By: Lilian Peters
SMEs
SMEDAN Introduces Entrepreneurship As Primary, Secondary Schools Subject
The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) began a capacity building workshop on entrepreneurship for primary and secondary schools teachers in Bayelsa on Wednesday.
Its South-South Coordinator, Mr Egbuna Iloba, said the agency was introducing entrepreneurship to primary and secondary schools across Nigeria under the National Schools Entrepreneurship Programme known as “Mind Shift’’.
He represented SMEDAN’s Director-General, Dr Dikko Radda, at the opening of the workshop.
Iloba said that the agency was collaborating with states’ Ministries of Education to prepare teachers to teach entrepreneurship as a subject.
He said inculcating entrepreneurship into schools curricula from the basic level was fundamental to redirecting the mind set of school leavers and graduates from being job seekers to entrepreneurs.
This would enable them to seize available opportunities to solve problems and create jobs, he added.
“Children are expected to unleash their innate wealth-creating potentialities by exploiting opportunities that abound in their respective communities as well as engage themselves in productive economic endeavours while in elementary school.
“What we are doing at this stage is to enhance the capacity of teachers who will in turn prepare pupils and students and convert them into entrepreneurs.
“In addition, after the training, schools are expected to create entrepreneurship clubs and schools enterprises.
“The clubs will compete for laurels at the regional and national levels where cash prizes will be given to the best three schools that will represent the country at global youth entrepreneurship events outside the country in 2022,’’ Iloba said.
In his remarks, Director in charge of Secondary Education in Bayelsa, Rev. Jacob Osusu, urged teachers to take advantage of the opportunity to pioneer the programme and lay a solid foundation for youths.
He represented Mr Gentle Emela, Bayelsa’s Commissioner for Education at the occasion.
Osusu also urged teachers to look beyond the immediate benefit of the workshop to embrace entrepreneurship and propagate same to their pupils and students.
He noted that the benefits of the training were life-long and would also prepare them for retirement life after the classroom.
Mr Tiamiu Ibrahim, a SMEDAN resource person at the workshop explained that the curriculum had 12 modules and was developed by the agency and the state’s Ministry of Education which is expected to take the programme to all schools in the state.
Mrs Lilian Kakiri, a participant and Head Teacher at Ebisam Group of Schools, Yenagoa, applauded the policy for involving private and public schools and hoped that it would contribute to tackling youth unemployment.
Also Mr David Singabelle, a teacher at Government Model School, Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa said the programme was long overdue and would lay a foundation for refocusing the school system beyond issuing certificates.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 100 teachers drawn from private and public schools in the eight local government areas of Bayelsa are participating in the three-day workshop.
SMEs
FG Vows To Support Farmers Nationwide
The federal government has stated that it would strengthen its partnership with farmers to boost food production and agro-allied businesses in Nigeria.
The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Mr. George Akume stated this during a meeting with the National Apex of Nigeria Farmers’ Cooperative Societies (NANFACOS) in his office in Abuja.
The NANFACOS is a statutory body established to complement the efforts of the federal government in the agricultural value chain activities.
According to Akume, Nigeria may join the list of countries with serious implications for food security by 2050; but he is optimistic that the country has all it takes to feed the rest of West Africa and beyond.
He said: “Agriculture is the mainstay of many countries, particularly the developing world. There is something unique about agriculture; that is food security. One of the basic needs of man is food. It is the first need of man. If you don’t have food you cannot think well, you become sick and very unproductive. So food is the main need of man.
“Food also provided cash for us in those days in this country before the discovery of oil; agriculture was the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy. You remember the groundnut pyramids in Kano, you remember cocoa in the western region, you remember palm oil in the eastern region and we have beniseed, soya beans which earned the people a lot of money needed, maize, rice, ginger, so many, even fish abound in our waters.”
He reiterated the need for sustainable partnership that would boost agricultural productivity in the country, assuring the body of President Buhari’s support.
A Member of the Board of Trustees of NANFACOS, South East Zone and Chairman/Chief Executive of Innoson Motor Manufacturing Company, Mr. Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma, in his remarks revealed that his tractor manufacturing plant, which is situated at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, would be commissioned this year.
Chukwuma said that the plant was built to boost agricultural mechanisation in the country, hence making farming attractive to university students.
SMEs
PH To Host SME Ankara Carnival, Trade Exhibition
Port Harcourt would next month play host to traditional fashion carnival/ trade exhibition.
The programme according to the organisers is aimed at prompting the business and rich cultural heritage of Nigerian traditional Ankara material.
Speaking in a telephone interview with The Tide, the programme Director of “PH Ankara Carnival”, Dr. Larry Goodwill Ajiola, said that Entrepreneurs in the fashion/designing industry would have the opportunity to showcase their talents.
Dr. Ajiola who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of I.Conntact Connect Communications, Port Harcourt, said, “there will be Ankara trade exhibition, sales of both sewed and materials, in addition to the presence of manufacturers and distributors of Ankara materials.
“The event is meant to reach out to young and creative fashion/designers and models in the industry.
“It is a creativity carnival birth with passion driven vision which tends to influence and change the minds of young individuals about the Ankara clothings. The event would promote young entrepreneurs in the fashion industry”.
Dr. Larry who is also the Chairman of IEBS Matrixx co-operative, Port Harcourt noted that the theme of the event, “The unending Heritage in Africa Traditional Dressing”, has a lot to say about the sustenance of African culture.
He reiterated the need for Mass turn out for the October 10th programme, stressing that Ankara would be sold at an affordable price by the Manufacturers and distributors.
By: Lilian Peters
Trending
- Business3 days ago
Dana Air Affirms Commitment To Economic Growth, Recovery
- Business3 days ago
NNPC Denies Funding 2019 Elections With Oil Traders’ Bribes
- Business3 days ago
Customs Seizes N1.2bn Drugs, Rice, Others In Lagos
- Business3 days ago
Bank Publishes Names, Account Details Of Forex Defaulters
- Business3 days ago
Foreign Exchange Inflow Falls To $4.97bn
- Business3 days ago
Lawmakers Empower AMCON To Sell Debtors’ Property
- Business3 days ago
Lagos Blue, Red Rail Line To Commence 2022 -Sanwo-Olu
- Business3 days ago
VAT War: PNG Backs Southern Govs -Says It’s Part Of Restructuring