Sports
D’Tigress’ Win, Worthy Independence Gift – Dare
Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has described D’Tigress’ 2021 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket victory as a worthy independence day gift to Nigerians.
Dare said this at a reception held in honour of the victorious team at the VIP Lounge of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, on Monday.
Nigeria defeated Mali 70-59 to claim a third consecutive title on Sunday in Yaounde, Cameroon.
Dare said the ministry was ready to work more closely with the Nigeria Basketball Federation to further develop the game in the country.
“I want to congratulate the team for winning the Afrobasket trophy and that is gold, you can see the golden cup here for the third consecutive time.
“They have shown a rare dominance, the dominance of the women basketball terrain by D’Tigress from the African continent, I can say it’s now indisputable,” the minister said.
He also praised the girls for placing Nigeria on the global map of basketball, also commending the team handlers for properly blending the home-based players with the foreign-based.
“We have seen how they are also blending the home-based players with the foreign players, that is the DNA of our sports as a country whether it is basketball or football, that blend always works for us.
“I want to thank each and every player, those that went to the Olympics, those that went to Senegal, and those that went to Cameroon that entire team has always done this country proud and I know that they have more victories ahead of them.
“I also thank them for putting Nigeria on the global map of basketball, the same goes to D’Tigers. I can now say that Nigeria is truly a basketball nation,” he added.
Sports
D’Tigress Savours 3rd Straight Title, Eyes Strong Future
Nigeria captain, Adaora Elonu, is eyeing a strong future after D’Tigress became only the second side to win three African women’s basketball titles in a row when beating Mali 70-59 on Sunday in Yaounde, Cameroon.
The Nigerians join Senegal in achieving the feat, with the record 11-time champions having won four straight championships between 1974 and 1981.
More than justifying their status as Africa’s highest-ranked side, D’Tigress led 22-11 after the first quarter and never looked back, with the Malians closing the gap in the final quarter by when it was too little too late.
“If we continue our development, invest in our teams and youth division, and take control of that, we can be strong for the next two, 10, 50 years,” rallied Elonu.
Elonu, whose 12 points in the final were accompanied by 13 from Ezinne Kalu and 15 from Victoria Macaulay, was delighted with the way in which her team won a fifth title for Nigeria.
“The things I stressed to the team most was we have to play together, as a team,” she said. “We have great leaders on the team, we get our message across.
“You can’t win MVP (Most Valuable Player) without your team and my team was a big part of that award. Sharing the ball and moving without the ball, none of that looks good if your team-mates don’t look good.”
Mali’s search for a first title since 2007, and only second overall, goes on but they can reflect on an impressive display in Cameroon.
Not only did they go one better than their third-place finishes of both 2017 and 2019, but they also managed to put a damning report detailing ‘institutionalised sexual abuse’ in the Malian women’s game to one side.
Commissioned by world governing body, FIBA, the report spoke of ‘decades’ of abuse suffered by some female players, which Mali’s federation – seven of whose members are now suspended – was adjudged to have covered up.
Like champions, Nigeria, Mali, who last reached the final in 2009, will now enter a qualifying tournament involving 14 other teams next February in a bid to reach next year’s Women’s Basketball World Cup in Australia.
Earlier on Sunday, hosts, Cameroon took bronze after beating Senegal 53-49 in the third-place play-off.
Sports
Rangers Eager To Sign More Players
Rangers General Manager, Davidson Owumi, said the club will sign more players, before start of the new season.
Rangers International FC, is one of the busiest clubs in the transfer market, and they have concluded the signing of nine new players.
They have already secured the signature of David Chimezie, Olawole Stephen from Dakkada; Emeka Obiora from El-Kanemi Warriors; Ikechukwu Julius from Gateway FC, Samuel Pam also joined from a Latvian club side.
Philip Ogwuche joined from Jigawa Golden Stars, while Moses Effiong and Akintunde Oloyode joined from Plateau United and MFM FC.
Rangers also retained nineteen players from last season, but Owumi said, they are still in the market for more business.
“We have done what is needed to keep our club on the right path to challenge effectively for a double at the end of the 2021/2022season.
“Management and the committee in charge of recruitment did its best to get the players requested by the technical crew and it’s our hope to get more before the start of the season, to place the club in a position to challenge for the league and Aiteo cup double,” he said.
Sports
D'Tigress Lifts Fifth Afrobasket Title
Anayo Iwuala was voted man of the match in the Tunisian Super Cup encounter between his Club Esperance and CS Sfaxien on Saturday.
The Super Eagles winger scored the winning goal to hand the Tunisian Cup in a pausalting game.
He raced to a pass from his teammate and smashed a low drive into the left bottom corner beyond the goalkeeper.
Iwuala, has now won his first career title since turning professional, few years ago.
Anayo started his professional career with Delta Force, before moving to eight time Nigerian Champions, Enyimba of Aba.
He joined Espérance in a €500,000 deal from the People’s Elephants back in July 2021.
